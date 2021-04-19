Traveling from India to Dubai? RT-PCR within 48 hours is must from Apr 22

Dubai, Apr 19: Indian airlines on Monday announced that RT-PCR negative test reports for passengers from India to Dubai should be issued within 48 hours from the time of sample collection with effect from April 22.

“Effective April 22, 2021, all passengers travelling from India to Dubai Airport must hold a valid COVID-19 test certificate that is issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the samples and also ensure the time of the sample collection (date and time) and time of reporting result (date and time) are accurate,” Air India Express said in a travel update.

“The certificate must indicate a negative test result described either in Arabic or English issued from a certified lab at the original point of destination where the passenger is travelling from. It is mandatory that the report includes a QR Code which is linked to the original report for verification by the airline. At arrival, Dubai Health Authority representative will verify the same,” it added.

Air India also issued a similar travel advisory. Currently, the pre-departure tests should be done within 72 hours before the departure.