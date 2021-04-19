  1. Home
  Traveling from India to Dubai? RT-PCR within 48 hours is must from Apr 22

News Network
April 19, 2021

Dubai, Apr 19: Indian airlines on Monday announced that RT-PCR negative test reports for passengers from India to Dubai should be issued within 48 hours from the time of sample collection with effect from April 22.

“Effective April 22, 2021, all passengers travelling from India to Dubai Airport must hold a valid COVID-19 test certificate that is issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the samples and also ensure the time of the sample collection (date and time) and time of reporting result (date and time) are accurate,” Air India Express said in a travel update.

“The certificate must indicate a negative test result described either in Arabic or English issued from a certified lab at the original point of destination where the passenger is travelling from. It is mandatory that the report includes a QR Code which is linked to the original report for verification by the airline. At arrival, Dubai Health Authority representative will verify the same,” it added.

Air India also issued a similar travel advisory. Currently, the pre-departure tests should be done within 72 hours before the departure.

News Network
April 16,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 16:  Karnataka Minister for Fisheries S Angara has assured to draw the attention of the Chief Minister towards the problems faced by the fishermen due to non-release of diesel subsidy and get the pending Rs 45 crore subsidy released at the earliest.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the old fisheries port and meeting fishermen leaders here on Friday.

He said that he has also spoken to the fishermen leaders on the works relating to the extension of a third jetty at the port.

On the opposition to the Coastal Berth project at Bengre, he said the pros and cons of the project must be discussed and all locals must be taken into confidence.

News Network
April 13,2021

Kozhikode, Apr 13: Kerala Higher Education and Minorities Welfare Minister K T Jaleel has resigned in the wake of Kerala Lok Ayukta finding him guilty of nepotism.

The term of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala is ending shortly. Jaleel is the second minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan government to quit over nepotism. Industries Minister E P Jayarajan had to quit from the ministry during the initial months of the government following allegation of back-door appointment of a close relative.

The Kerala Lok Ayukta last week found Jaleel guilty of nepotism and declared that the minister should not continue as a member of the council of ministers.

The allegation against Jaleel was that his second cousin K T Adeeb was appointed as general manager of Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation by altering the qualifications required for the post. Following the allegations, Adeeb had resigned from the post in November 2018.

Jaleel had even moved the Kerala High Court on Monday against the Lok Ayukta order. While a section of CPM leaders tried to defend him, there was strong resentment within the LDF over allowing Jaleel to continue.

Jaleel announced his decision to resign through the social media on Tuesday maintaining that he was resigning on moral grounds and he was not involved in any corruption.

Jaleel was elected to Kerala Assembly from Thavanur in Malappuram as CPM (Independent) and he had contested in this election also. He was a former Indian Union Muslim League leader and also worked with Students Islamic Movement of India earlier. He also faced allegations of nexus with gold smuggling accused and smuggling religious books.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 12,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 12: The blessed month of Ramadan has begun in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, as the crescent moon was spotted on the outskirts of the twin districts this evening.

Like previous year, the holy month has begun in many Middles East countries and coastal belt of Karnataka and Kerala on the same day.

Faizal
 - 
Tuesday, 13 Apr 2021

We Muslims believe in One God, perhaps the only community on Earth now having this monotheistic belief. Islam means submitting to the will of One God. Actually, Allah means Al ilah, which means The One God. From day one, when human kept the foot on Earth, Islam was there. From time to time people go away from the will of God to the will of their desires or the will of Satan which later created so many deviated paths. These deviated people once were on the true path, the path of God. From time to time, God "sends" Prophets and Messengers (peace be upon them all) to take back human from wrong paths to the right path. These Prophets are righteous people that God chooses among the tribe/nation from time to time in order to guide the deviated tribe or nation. They are given holy books too. We Muslims believe that there were many Prophets sent to humanity from time to time before the last and final Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Since he is the final prophet, his arrival has been mentioned in previous holy books even in Vedas and also in the bible. He is sometimes referred as Anthim Rishi. I request our non-Muslim brothers to research on the Anthim Rishi, Kalki Avathar. Ramadan Mubarak to all.

jn
 - 
Monday, 12 Apr 2021

@pram .... bro plz read vedas.... once you read clearly. you will accept islam soon.... may allah guide you to stright path..

jn
 - 
Monday, 12 Apr 2021

@pram .... bro plz read vedas.... once you read clearly. you will accept islam soon.... may allah guide you to stright path..

Mbeary
 - 
Monday, 12 Apr 2021

Many of our relatives/ known people who were with us last year are not with us this ramadan due to corona. Let us make maximum prayers for them. Lets not waste time in petty political and sunni salafi talks. Let us preach simple living

Prem Prasad
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

@#14 Mohammed Saleem, Sharjah,

You have a block in your mind blocked the of evil. Once made a shahadah the evil enters your heart and mind to go to Madrassa.The Madrassas are teaching against Hindus, Christians, and Jews. Are you kidding, Islam

NOOR
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

After many messengers were sent... and conveyed the message of ONENESS of God... ALLAH sent MUHAMMED pbuh as the last and final MESSENGER to the people to convey the same one MSG of WORSHIP the creator not his CREATION .. WE should not worship EVEN prophet Muhammd pbuh...

ALLAH Revealed QURAN to Muhammad pbuh as BIBLE for JESUS and TORAH for MoSES...

Mohammed was not the first but he was the last messenger of ALLAH... Hope this might help dear PREM PRASAD unless YOUR HEART is not HONEST to know about the CREATOR who created all that exists.....

BE sincere and honest, ALLAH guides those who truly look for him.

Mohammed Saleem
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

Prem Prasad
If you don't understand something it doesn't mean it not exist.
Islam means Peace aquired by submitting your will to God. .
It exists right from beginning

Mohammed Saleem
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

Prem Prasad.
Islam means Peace aquired by submitting our wills to God.
And it exists from beginning of mankind.
If you don't understand something. It doesn't mean it don't exist

Mohammed Saleem
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

Islam is not just Arabic word. It means submission to God and obey his commands. Adam, Moses, Jesus and Mohammed peace be upon all submitted their will to God. Islam exist from beginning. Don't make God so cheap. He is lord for all from beginning till end. No other like him. Don't make image of God and compare to anything

Prem Prasad
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

@#11 Mohammed Saleem, Sharjah
You have to argue without logic in a circular manner. World was unknown to the word Islam Prior to 1400 or prior to 1st century. Why did you threw out the 10 commandments of God from O.T. Where was the Term Allah prior t

Mohammed Saleem
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

The only religion is accepted in front of God is Islam.
Islam means total submission to God.
To live according to commandments of God, which he sent time to time in each area through his messengers.
Islam started from first person in earth prophet Adam PBUH.

Prem Prasad
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

What was the name of your God prior to 1st century. The word Islam was not prevalent prior to 1400 years. Name Islam prevailed after Arabic was invented in the 1st century. III caliph Uthman is the editor of Quran. He destroyed all the manuscripts given by so-called Gabriel. To which place you were facing and praying prior to 1400 and had you been fasting prior to 1400 years where there was no month called Ramadan. The last prophet to humanity was Joseph Smith of the Mormons religion. 124000 prophets are illusions including false prophets. Don't tell me to read Quran. No need to read any book if a person is living a righteous life.

Arif
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

@Prem Prasad. Islam was not created 1400 years ago. It is a big mis-conception among many non-Muslims. 1400 years ago it was the final installment of the series of prophets (peace be upon them all) and revelations sent to human being by Almighty God. We b

HONEST
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

Dear Brother Ahmadi / Asi...
Please make following Dua, U will understand everything...
O ALLAH, make what you teach me beneficial, teach me what is beneficial, and increase me in knowledge...

Allaahumma-nfanee, bimaa allamtanee, wa allimnee maa yanfaunee, wa zidnee ilmaa (Attirmidi # 3599)

Ramadan
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

Ramadan is the month in which MUSLIMS all around the WORLD fast for 29/30 days from dawn to dusk.
Fasting is the fourth pillar of ISLAMIC FAITH
The fast is an act of deep personal WORSHIP to get closer to ALLAH (God Almighty)
It is the month in which the QURAN was revealed to Prophet Muhammad pbuh.

QURAN chapter 2 Verse 183 says : O believers! The fast has been prescribed upon YOU just as it was prescribed for the followers of the Prophets BEFORE YOU, So that YOU may attain TAQWA (Piety)

Prophet Muhammad pbuh said, ALLAH said \All the deeds of man are for himself except for FASTING, which is for ME and I shall reward it Myself...

May ALLAH accept our Fasting and reward as he promised... ALLAHU AKBAR...All praise is to ALLAH, the Lord of all that exists.."

Ahmadi
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

ASI DUBAI sawal acha hi but unfortunately till date no one answered for this question from last 10-15 years.

ASI
 - 
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016

Where the Moon is sighted ???

Prem Prasad
 - 
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016

Arabic was invented in the 1st century. Prior to 1st century to wich place you were facing and praying. Prior to 1400 which book you were reading and what was the name of your God before the 1st century.

Rikaz
 - 
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016

Happy Ramadan and may Allah (SU) Bless us all in this Holy Ramadan....

SYED
 - 
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016

\Allahumma ballighna ramadhaan\"
O allah makes this ramadhan easy for us\"
Join us to say aameen...."

