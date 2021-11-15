  1. Home
  2. UAE jobs: You can work for more than one employer from Feb 2022

November 16, 2021

Dubai, Nov 16: United Arab Emirates has introduced new amendments in the labour laws allowing employees to work for more than one employer starting from February 2, 2022. 

Under the Federal Law No. 33 of 2021 regulating labour relations, employees in the private sector can work part-time, temporary or flexible.

Introducing new types of work, besides the regular full-time scheme, safeguards employee rights, enabling them to engage in more than one job and use their skills differently.

Part-time work allows employees to work for one or more employers for a specified number of hours or days scheduled for work.

Temporary work can be a contract for a specific period or on a project basis that ends with the job’s completion.

Flexible work gives employees the freedom to work at different times depending on the conditions and requirements of the job, in addition to the full-time work currently prevalent in the labour market. The contract under the new law covers hours or days of performance that may change depending on the employer's volume of work, economic variables, and operational variables.

Further models of work, including self-employment and condensed working weeks, are expected to be introduced once the executive regulations are laid out to oversee the law implementation.

The new law enables employers to hire workers with expired contracts but are still in the country through simple and flexible procedures. Besides granting employee flexibility, it will also help employers to harness different talents and competencies at the lowest operating cost and will improve their ease of doing business.

The executive regulations of the law will specify the responsibilities of both parties, including gratuity at the end of the employment relationship, depending on each work model.

November 2,2021

modiisrael.jpg

Glasgow, Nov 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on Tuesday shared a light moment during their maiden formal meeting here when the latter informed the Indian leader about his popularity in Israel and invited him to join his party.

Prime Minister Modi met Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit here on Tuesday during which they reviewed the bilateral ties besides exchanging views about expanding cooperation in areas of high-technology and innovation.

Modi and Bennett's maiden formal meeting came after their brief interaction on Monday during the climate conference.

According to a video shared on social media, Bennett told Prime Minister Modi, "you are the most popular person in Israel."

Replying to the comment, Modi said, "thank you, thank you." 

Bennett further asked Modi to join his Yamina Party. "Come and join my party," Bennett said, as the two leaders laughed and shook hands.

Earlier, recalling their brief meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Modi said that the people of India deeply value the friendship with Israel.

"Enhancing friendship with Israel. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @naftalibennett had a fruitful meeting in Glasgow. Both leaders discussed deepening various avenues of cooperation for the benefit of our citizens, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The meeting between Modi and Bennett comes after Jaishankar, during his visit to Israel last month, extended an invitation to the Israeli premier on behalf of Modi to visit India.

According to Israeli media reports, Bennett, who became prime minister in June this year, is likely to visit India next year.

India and Israel elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in July 2017.

Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative.

Prakash
 - 
Sunday, 7 Nov 2021

Israel got next prime minister, it seems Modi will soon escape from India

Pravin Shetty
 - 
Wednesday, 3 Nov 2021

Israeli PM was just taunting at Modi as whole world knows about Modi's penchant for praise.

November 4,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 4: As his government completes hundred days in office, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he is satisfied with the decisions taken so far in taking the administration in the right direction, and the work is on towards inclusive economic progress. He also ruled out any discussions regarding expanding the cabinet immediately.

"I'm satisfied with the decisions that have been taken with regards to taking the administration in the right direction, by taking officials into confidence," Bommai said in response to a question whether he is satisfied with the hundred days of his administration.

Ending months of speculation about the change of guard in the state, Bommai on July 28 had taken over as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, from BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa, who stepped down from the coveted post, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

Though hundred days is not a major milestone, it is certainly a clear indication on our way forward, the Chief Minister told reporters and added, "the strong and promising steps that we have taken in the last hundred days, and the decisive decisions that we have taken, will indicate about the pro-people path that our government will take in the future."

Pointing at the programmes of his government like 'Amrith' schemes, scholarship to children of farmers, and social security initiatives, he said, the economy is slowly recovering, and looking at the recovery the administration plans to take several progressive steps for the welfare of the people.

"I have two plans- one is to improve the system and see to it that the government and its programmes reach the people. Second is, utilising of human resources effectively, with economic progress, for example- though our per capita income is among top five states, there has to be contribution from all sections of society for it, like- SC/ST, OBC, poor and women- in our economic progress, we are working on it," he added.

Bommai also highlighted the implementation of "CM Dashboard", which is said to be in line with the Prime Minister's Office, which facilitates him to review the progress of various Departments on a digital platform, as a major step towards administrative reform.

Ruling out any talks regarding the cabinet expansion, he said, he will not go to Delhi on November 7 and will be attending the National Executive meeting via video conferencing from the party office here.

Speaking on his government's decision to reduce both petrol and diesel prices by Rs 7 per litre, Bommai said, "after the central government's decision to reduce fuel prices I spoke to the Union Finance and Home Minister and they expressed desire that the state too slashes the prices. I spoke to our senior officials and decided on it."

Stating that the cut in prices will be effective from this evening, he said, it may cause an estimated loss of Rs 2,100 crore to the state's exchequer.

Buckling under pressure, the central government on Wednesday had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates down from their highest-ever levels.

Stating that the 'Janasevaka', an initiative, under which government services are delivered to the doorstep of beneficiaries, will be rolled out across the state on January 26, the Chief Minister in response to a question said, it will be done in stages, and staff will be trained for it. Noting that it has been launched in Bengaluru, he said, "if there are any shortcomings, we will rectify it and then proceed to other places."

November 2,2021

Kabul, Nov 2: At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked Afghanistan's biggest military hospital after two heavy explosionsat the site in central Kabul, officials said.

The explosions hit the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital and were followed with an assault by a group of Islamic State gunmen, all of whom were killed within 15 minutes, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

He said Taliban special forces dropped by helicopter had prevented the attackers from entering the hospital itself, with all killed at the entrance or in the courtyard. Earlier another spokesman said one of the attackers was captured.

The blasts add to a growing list of attacks and killings since the Taliban completed their victory over the Western-backed government in August, undermining their claim to have restored security to Afghanistan after decades of war.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the operation was typical of the complex attacks mounted by Islamic State. It follows a string of bombings by the group which has emerged as the biggest threat to Taliban control of Afghanistan.

A Taliban security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 25 people had been killed and more than 50 wounded in the assault but there was no officially confirmed casualty toll.

Among the dead was Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis, head of the Kabul military corps and one of the first senior Taliban commanders to enter the abandoned presidential palace when the city fell, Taliban officials said.

Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts near the former diplomatic zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of the city.

Witnesses said at least two helicopters flew over the area as the assault went on, one of the first times Taliban forces have used aircraft captured from the Western-backed government in a military operation.

A health worker at the hospital, who managed to escape, said he heard a large explosion followed by gunfire and a second, larger explosion about 10 minutes later.

Islamic State, an anti-Islamic terror outfit, which has carried out a series of attacks on mosques and other targets since the Taliban's seizure of Kabul in August, mounted a complex attack on the hospital in 2017, killing more than 30 people. 

