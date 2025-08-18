US halts visas for severely wounded Palestinian children, sparking humanitarian outcry

  1. Home
Agencies
August 18, 2025

HEAL Palestine, a US-based humanitarian organization that has been evacuating severely wounded Palestinian children from Gaza, strongly condemned the US decision to halt their visas.

In a statement on Sunday, the group emphasized that it provides urgent medical aid and ensures that treated children and their accompanying family members are safely returned to Palestine.

“Our mission gives children a renewed chance at life, whether through life-saving surgery or the ability to walk again. US tax dollars do not fund this treatment,” the statement read.

The US State Department announced on Saturday that it would stop issuing visas to children from Gaza in desperate need of medical care after an online pressure campaign was launched by Laura Loomer, a far-right influencer close to Donald Trump who describes herself as “a proud Islamophobe”.

Without providing any supporting evidence, Loomer claimed on social media that HEAL Palestine "is mass importing GAZANS into the US" under the "false claim" of humanitarian aid.

The humanitarian group refuted the false claim saying, “This is a medical treatment programme, not a refugee resettlement programme.”

Humanitarian organizations and aid groups have slammed the decision, saying it blocks critically ill children from receiving lifesaving treatment in the US.

The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, a US-based charity, also called on the Trump administration to “reverse this dangerous and inhumane decision.”

“Medical evacuations are a lifeline for the children of Gaza who would otherwise face unimaginable suffering or death due to the collapse of medical infrastructure in Gaza.”

The Council on Islamic-American Relations said the block on visas was “the latest sign that the intentional cruelty of President Trump’s ‘Israel First’ administration knows no bounds” and added that it was “deeply ironic” that the Trump administration was meanwhile “rolling out the red carpet for racists and indicted war criminals from the Israeli government.”

“This ban is just the latest example of our government’s complicity with Israel’s genocide, which is increasingly rejected by the American people,” it continued.

Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and ex-UN high commissioner for human rights, recently said that Trump must realize that his country is the most complicit in the genocide in Gaza.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, the death toll has exceeded 61,900, the majority of them women and children.

Agencies
August 6,2025

Hiroshima: As the world commemorates the 80th anniversary of the first use of nuclear weapons — the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima near the end of World War II — experts and survivors warn that the planet is now closer to nuclear conflict than at any point in decades.

At the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Wednesday morning, dignitaries joined the rapidly dwindling group of survivors to mark the moment a U.S. B 29 bomber dropped the atomic bomb nicknamed Little Boy on August 6, 1945. Three days later, Nagasaki suffered a similar fate.

The bombings killed over 110,000 people instantly, with hundreds of thousands more dying later from injuries and radiation-related illnesses. They remain the only instances of nuclear weapons used in war — yet their threat endures.

“Divisions within the international community over nuclear disarmament are deepening, and the current security environment is growing increasingly severe,” Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said during the ceremony.

The Nobel Prize–winning survivors’ group Nihon Hidankyo warned in a statement:

“We don’t have much time left, as we face greater nuclear threats than ever. Our challenge is to move nuclear-armed states — even slightly — toward change.”

Modern Nuclear Tensions

In recent months, nuclear brinkmanship has resurfaced worldwide:

•    Russia–US tensions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine have escalated nuclear rhetoric.

•    The U.S. struck Iranian nuclear sites with conventional weapons to hinder Tehran’s program.

•    India and Pakistan clashed briefly over Kashmir earlier this year, raising fears of escalation.

Hans Kristensen of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) warned in June:

“We see growing nuclear arsenals, sharper rhetoric, and the abandonment of arms control agreements.”

This trend influenced the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to move its symbolic Doomsday Clock to 89 seconds to midnight — the closest to global catastrophe since its creation in 1947.

Expanding Arsenals

Today’s nuclear stockpiles dwarf Hiroshima’s 15-kiloton bomb. Modern U.S. warheads can reach 1.2 megatons — 80 times stronger — capable of killing millions in a single strike.

According to SIPRI:

•    Over 12,000 nuclear weapons are held by nine nations: the U.S., Russia, China, France, the U.K., India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel.

•    Nearly all are modernizing or expanding their arsenals.

•    China leads growth, adding about 100 warheads annually.

“Any attempt to deny the position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state will be thoroughly rejected,” said Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

News Network
August 13,2025

Mangaluru: Police have booked two men from Katipalla, Surathkal, for allegedly running an illegal deposit scheme that cheated thousands of investors of over ₹10 crore.

The accused — identified as scheme proprietor M. Mohammed Ashraf and manager Haneef — operated under the banner New India Royal Scheme from a BMR building in Katipalla village. According to the complaint, they lured members with handbills promising high returns and flashy prizes.

The offer: pay ₹1,000 a month for 10 months (₹10,000 total) and receive ₹12,000 in cash upon maturity, with chances to win cars, bikes, and gold rings.

The complainant joined in July 2024, making the first payment in cash and the rest via Google Pay, completing the final instalment on April 21, 2025. However, when the scheme matured, payments were allegedly delayed under the pretext of “processing.”

Police say the organisers roped in more than 10,000 members, collecting crores without the required licence. Two months ago, Ashraf reportedly shut down the office and stopped responding to calls. Investors neither got their money back nor the promised prizes.

Officials have termed it an unauthorised deposit scheme under law. A case has been registered at Surathkal Police Station, and the fraud is estimated to exceed ₹10 crore.

News Network
August 14,2025

SCbihar.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 14: The Supreme Court today directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish the names of 65 lakh people removed from Bihar’s voter list, along with the reasons for their deletion, on official websites. The court said the list must be widely publicised so that every voter can check it easily.

The order came during the hearing of petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

“We want transparency”

Justice Surya Kant noted that the ECI admitted 22 lakh of the removed names belonged to deceased persons. “If 22 lakh people have died, why is it not disclosed at the booth level? We do not want citizens’ rights to depend on political parties,” he remarked.

The court said the full list of removed voters — those who were on the 2025 roll but not on the draft list — must:

•    Be posted on district-level ECI websites with reasons for deletion.

•    Be publicised in vernacular newspapers with maximum reach, on Doordarshan, and other TV channels.

•    Be displayed on the notice boards of all panchayat bhawans, block offices, and panchayat offices.

•    Be shared on district election officers’ social media handles if available.

Public access online and offline

The court emphasised that the list must also be searchable by EPIC number so voters can verify their status online. Aggrieved voters may file claims with a copy of their Aadhaar cards to restore their names.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked how many names were missing from the draft list after the revision. Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll body, said: “65 lakhs are not there, 22 lakhs are dead.” He added that anyone wrongly marked as deceased can approach officials to get their name restored.

“We are asking for more transparency… people must be able to check their names independently,” Justice Bagchi said. Justice Kant added, “Anita Devi should know that if she goes to this website, she can find out how to get her name back.”

The case will be heard next on August 22.

