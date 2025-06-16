War enters Day 5 as Israel bombs hospitals, media offices in Tehran; 3.3 lakh ordered to evacuate

Tehran / Tel Aviv, June 17: As the Israeli aggression on Iran entered its fifth day, Zionist army’s air offensive intensified with direct strikes on civilian infrastructure killing scores of children and women.

Israel also has bombed hospitals, media centers, and residential areas in Tehran. Iran has called the escalation “a war on civilians,” as humanitarian agencies warn of a growing catastrophe in the heart of the Iranian capital.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of major developments:

1. Israel Strikes Civilian Infrastructure in Tehran

• In a marked shift from earlier military-only targets, Israeli warplanes struck key civilian infrastructure in Tehran early Monday.

• Two hospitals – including a maternity unit – were damaged, with casualties reported among medical staff, women, and children, according to Iran’s health ministry.

• Iran’s state-run broadcaster IRIB was also targeted, with live footage showing a news anchor abandoning her studio mid-broadcast as the building shook.

• Several journalists are feared dead or injured. The Iranian Journalists Union condemned what it called “a blatant attack on press freedom and civilian safety.”

2. Mass Evacuations Ordered in Central Tehran

• Iranian authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 330,000 residents from central Tehran as fresh air raids were expected.

• The evacuation zone includes the state broadcaster’s headquarters, major police offices, and densely populated residential areas.

• Footage showed thousands fleeing with belongings, amid rising panic and reports of power and communication outages.

3. Smoke and Blasts Reported in Other Cities

• Thick smoke was seen rising over the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran after a large explosion was reported around 8:45am local time.

• Meanwhile, Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Herzliya, experienced air raid sirens and reported damage due to what appears to be Iranian retaliatory strikes.

• Jerusalem also reported loud explosions as sirens wailed across the country.

4. Israel Claims Killing Top Iranian Commander

• The Israeli military announced the assassination of Lt. Gen. Ali Shadmani, head of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters – a top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official.

• Shadmani had assumed the role after the earlier killing of Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid just three days prior.

• Israel described him as “the most senior Iranian commander” and said he was close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

• Iran has not yet officially confirmed the killing.

5. Netanyahu Makes Provocative Statement on Khamenei

• Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said killing Iran’s Supreme Leader would not escalate the conflict but rather “end it.”

• International observers and rights groups condemned the remarks as reckless, warning against deliberate targeting of heads of state under international law.

6. Trump Calls for Tehran Evacuation, Pushes for Talks

• Former US President Donald Trump, posting on his social platform, called for “immediate evacuation” of Tehran, writing: “IRAN CANNOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.”

• According to Axios, Washington is pushing for a diplomatic breakthrough.

• Sources said talks are being explored between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss both a nuclear deal and a ceasefire.

7. Humanitarian Toll Rising, Global Concern Grows

• The UN and several human rights groups have raised alarms over the targeting of civilian areas, hospitals, and media institutions.

• A UN official said: “These strikes risk breaching the Geneva Conventions and escalating an already volatile regional crisis.”

• Rescue teams in Tehran reported difficulties in operating due to ongoing airstrikes, blocked roads, and damaged infrastructure.