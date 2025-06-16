  1. Home
  War enters Day 5 as Israel bombs hospitals, media offices in Tehran; 3.3 lakh ordered to evacuate

War enters Day 5 as Israel bombs hospitals, media offices in Tehran; 3.3 lakh ordered to evacuate

News Network
June 17, 2025

bloodyisraeli.jpg

Tehran / Tel Aviv, June 17: As the Israeli aggression on Iran entered its fifth day, Zionist army’s air offensive intensified with direct strikes on civilian infrastructure killing scores of children and women. 

Israel also has bombed hospitals, media centers, and residential areas in Tehran. Iran has called the escalation “a war on civilians,” as humanitarian agencies warn of a growing catastrophe in the heart of the Iranian capital.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of major developments:

1. Israel Strikes Civilian Infrastructure in Tehran

•    In a marked shift from earlier military-only targets, Israeli warplanes struck key civilian infrastructure in Tehran early Monday.

•    Two hospitals – including a maternity unit – were damaged, with casualties reported among medical staff, women, and children, according to Iran’s health ministry.

•    Iran’s state-run broadcaster IRIB was also targeted, with live footage showing a news anchor abandoning her studio mid-broadcast as the building shook.

•    Several journalists are feared dead or injured. The Iranian Journalists Union condemned what it called “a blatant attack on press freedom and civilian safety.”

2. Mass Evacuations Ordered in Central Tehran

•    Iranian authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 330,000 residents from central Tehran as fresh air raids were expected.

•    The evacuation zone includes the state broadcaster’s headquarters, major police offices, and densely populated residential areas.

•    Footage showed thousands fleeing with belongings, amid rising panic and reports of power and communication outages.

3. Smoke and Blasts Reported in Other Cities

•    Thick smoke was seen rising over the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran after a large explosion was reported around 8:45am local time.

•    Meanwhile, Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Herzliya, experienced air raid sirens and reported damage due to what appears to be Iranian retaliatory strikes.

•    Jerusalem also reported loud explosions as sirens wailed across the country.

4. Israel Claims Killing Top Iranian Commander

•    The Israeli military announced the assassination of Lt. Gen. Ali Shadmani, head of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters – a top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official.

•    Shadmani had assumed the role after the earlier killing of Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid just three days prior.

•    Israel described him as “the most senior Iranian commander” and said he was close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

•    Iran has not yet officially confirmed the killing.

5. Netanyahu Makes Provocative Statement on Khamenei

•    Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said killing Iran’s Supreme Leader would not escalate the conflict but rather “end it.”

•    International observers and rights groups condemned the remarks as reckless, warning against deliberate targeting of heads of state under international law.

6. Trump Calls for Tehran Evacuation, Pushes for Talks

•    Former US President Donald Trump, posting on his social platform, called for “immediate evacuation” of Tehran, writing: “IRAN CANNOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.”

•    According to Axios, Washington is pushing for a diplomatic breakthrough.

•    Sources said talks are being explored between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss both a nuclear deal and a ceasefire.

7. Humanitarian Toll Rising, Global Concern Grows

•    The UN and several human rights groups have raised alarms over the targeting of civilian areas, hospitals, and media institutions.

•    A UN official said: “These strikes risk breaching the Geneva Conventions and escalating an already volatile regional crisis.”

•    Rescue teams in Tehran reported difficulties in operating due to ongoing airstrikes, blocked roads, and damaged infrastructure.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 17,2025

Mangaluru, June 17: In a heartbreaking incident, a 10-month-old baby boy lost his life in Mangaluru after accidentally swallowing a used beedi (hand-rolled cigarette) allegedly discarded carelessly inside the house by his father.

The deceased infant has been identified as Anish Kumar, the only child of Lakshmidevi and her husband, who are originally from Bihar and currently residing in the city.

According to the police complaint filed by the grieving mother, the incident occurred while the baby was playing at home. The father, who works in wedding event decoration, was away at work when the child reportedly found and swallowed the leftover beedi.

Realizing something was wrong as the baby began to show signs of distress, Lakshmidevi immediately contacted her husband and rushed the child to Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru. Despite all efforts by the doctors, Anish could not be saved and was declared dead on Sunday.

Speaking to authorities, Lakshmidevi revealed that she had repeatedly warned her husband not to discard beedis inside the house, especially with a baby crawling around. Her pleas went unheeded — a mistake that proved fatal.

A case has been registered at the Mangaluru Rural Police Station, and investigations are underway.

The incident has sparked anguish and anger in the local community, with many calling for greater awareness about child safety and accountability within homes.

News Network
June 9,2025

udupbday.jpg

Udupi, June 9: In a deeply tragic incident that has left an entire village mourning, a father's loving gesture on his child's birthday turned into an unimaginable heartbreak.

Subrahmanya Salian (36), a resident of Parapu in Kukkundoor village of Karkala taluk in Udupi district lost his life late Saturday night while returning home after stepping out to buy ice cream for his child’s birthday celebration.

Subrahmanya, an auto driver by profession and the president of the BJP Kukkundoor village committee, met with a fatal accident near Parapu bridge around 10:30 p.m. He reportedly lost control of his scooter and fell into the stream below.

His family and locals launched a desperate search through the night, but it wasn't until Sunday that his lifeless body, along with the scooter, was found under the bridge.

He is survived by his elderly parents, sister, wife, and a young daughter who had just celebrated her birthday — a day forever marked by the loss of her devoted father.

A case has been registered at the Karkala town police station. The village remains in shock as it grapples with the emotional weight of this devastating loss.

