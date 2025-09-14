  1. Home
  2. War on truth: Israel massacres 25 Yemeni journalists in deadliest media attack

News Network
September 14, 2025

Sana’a: In one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in modern history, the Israeli regime on Wednesday massacred at least 25 Yemeni journalists in Sana’a, deliberately bombing the offices of Al-Yaman and 26 September newspapers.

The assault, described by rights groups as a war crime, also killed 46 civilians and left Yemen’s media fraternity shattered. Among the victims are prominent reporters including Abdul Aziz Al-Sheikh, Abdullah Al-Bahri, Mohammed Al-Omeisi, Amal Al-Manakhy, and Essam Al-Hashidi—who died alongside his young son.

This marks the worst single attack on journalists since the 2009 Maguindanao massacre in the Philippines, when 32 journalists were murdered.

A Pattern of Targeting Journalists

The Yemeni Journalists Union condemned the massacre as part of Israel’s systematic war on the press, echoing the pattern seen in Gaza, where over 250 journalists have been killed since October 2023. Human rights defenders stressed that Israel’s attempt to justify the strike by labeling press offices as “military PR hubs” is a blatant lie and part of its long-standing disinformation strategy.

Experts argue that the killing of Yemeni journalists reflects Israel’s desperation as it faces growing resistance across the region. By silencing the media in Yemen, Israel seeks to erase documentation of its war crimes from Gaza to Sana’a.

Global Outrage and Calls for Accountability

Genocide scholars, human rights activists, and legal experts insist that the massacre is not an isolated event but an extension of the genocidal strategy Israel has unleashed in Gaza. They say the silence and complicity of the international community has emboldened Tel Aviv to escalate its campaign of murdering journalists with impunity.

The Yemeni Journalists Union has urged the United Nations and global press bodies to launch an independent probe, condemn the war crime, and demand accountability. Commentators in Yemen also called on journalists’ unions worldwide to stand in solidarity with Yemeni and Palestinian reporters who face systematic targeting for exposing the truth.

A Crime Against Humanity

Analysts warn that the massacre in Sana’a reveals the true face of a regime that “thrives in darkness and depends on silence.” The blood of Yemeni journalists, they say, joins that of Palestinian reporters in exposing Israel’s project of occupation, apartheid, and genocide.

News Network
September 12,2025

In a gruesome incident, an Indian national was brutally murdered at a motel in the US city of Dallas on Wednesday, September 10. The victim, who has been identified as 50-year-old Chandramouli Nagamalliah, was attacked and beheaded by an employee of the motel. 

The Dallas police have identified the accused as 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, who has been arrested and charged with capital murder. 

As per reports, Chandramouli had approached a female colleague and Cobos-Martinez while they were cleaning one of the rooms in the motel and told them not to use a washing machine that was already broken. 

An arrest affidavit, which was accessed by Fox 4 News, revealed that Cobos-Martinez got triggered by the fact that Chandramouli asked the female colleague to translate what he had just said to them, instead of addressing him directly. 

Enraged over this, the suspect left the motel, came back with a machete and began to attack Chandramouli, who ran through the parking lot of the motel, trying to escape the attack. The accused ran after him. 

It has also been reported that Chandramouli’s wife and son, who were present at the motel’s front room, had rushed out to help him. However the accused pushed them away and continued to brutally assault him, eventually beheading him in front of his wife and son. 

Cobos-Martine, who has a prior criminal history in Houston, including arrests for auto theft and assault, is being held without bond. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

Reacting to the incident, the Consulate General of India in Houston, expressed their condolences over the death of Chandramouli, who is reported to be a native of Karnataka. “Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely," the Consulate General of India in Houston said.

A fundraiser has been set up by friends and family of the victim in Dallas to help cover funeral expenses, immediate living costs, and his son's college education. Funeral services for Nagamallaiah are scheduled for Saturday.

News Network
September 12,2025

Brahmavar, Sept 12: A shocking crime rocked Kokkarne village in Brahmavar taluk, Udupi district, on Friday morning when a 23-year-old woman was brutally stabbed by her rejected lover.

The victim, identified as Rakshita of Poojaribettu, Kokkarne, was attacked while on her way to work in Manipal. Police said her neighbour, Karthik Poojary, intercepted her on a bike and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife.

Investigations revealed that Karthik had been pressuring Rakshita to marry him, but her family opposed the proposal. After she blocked his phone number two weeks ago, Karthik allegedly plotted the assault. On the morning of her birthday, he attacked her, inflicting stab wounds on her neck and chest near the ribs.

Rakshita sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to KMC Hospital, Manipal, where her condition is reported to be critical.

A case has been registered at Brahmavar police station. Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar confirmed the incident and said a probe is in progress.

News Network
September 4,2025

putin.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin, while addressing the media after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, told the US not to try to strong-arm India and China with tariffs and sanctions, saying, "You can't talk to India or China in that way".

Accusing the Donald Trump administration of using economic pressure as a tool to undermine two of Asia’s biggest powers, Putin said, "You have countries like India with 1.5 billion people, China, powerful economies, but they also have their own domestic political mechanisms and laws," he said.

"When somebody tells you they are going to punish you, you have to think — how can the leadership of those big countries react?" he said.

Putin, who called India and China "partners", said the US tariff regime was an attempt to "weaken the leadership of these countries".

Speaking about the history of both countries, he said, "They have had difficult periods in their histories too, like colonialism, tax on their sovereignty during a prolonged period of time. If one of them shows weakness, his political career will be over. So that influences his behaviour."

Stressing that Washington’s attitude echoes outdated thinking, the Russian leader said, "The colonial era is now over. They have to realise they can’t use these terms in speaking with partners."

However, Putin expressed hope that everything would be sorted out and normal dialogue would resume. "Ultimately, things will be sorted out, everything will take its place and we will see normal political dialogue again."

Putin's remarks come against the backdrop of intensifying trade and geopolitical tensions. On August 27, the Trump administration doubled tariffs on India to 50 per cent, partly aimed at penalising New Delhi for ramping up Russian oil imports after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It is also aimed at pushing Trump's "America First" vision to cut trade deficits.

Meanwhile, China has continued to remain locked in a trade war with Washington.

Earlier this week, Putin said he "highly valued" the contributions of India and other strategic partners in facilitating a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

"We highly value the efforts and proposals of China, India, and our other strategic partners aimed at facilitating the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said at the SCO summit.

It may be recalled that on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and formed a close circle in a rare display of unity and friendship.

