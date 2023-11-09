  1. Home
Yemen shoots down advanced American drone 'spying for Israel'

News Network
November 9, 2023

Yemen's Armed Forces have announced shooting down of an advanced American drone as the aircraft was performing an operation in support of the Israeli regime.

The MQ-9 Reaper drone was brought down using a surface-to-air missile as the aircraft was flying in the airspace over Yemen's territorial waters, the Armed Forces said in a statement on Wednesday, Yemen's al-Masirah television network reported.

The aircraft was struck while carrying out an "hostile espionage" operation within the framework of the United States' military support for the Israeli regime, the statement added.

"Yemen's Armed Forces lay emphasis on their legitimate right to defend the country and confront all hostile threats," said the forces' spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree.

"These hostile maneuvers do not serve to prevent the Yemeni Armed Forces from conducting military operations against the Zionist regime [of Israel] and in support of the Palestinian nation," he added.

The Yemeni Army has recently conducted several military operations against Israeli targets in response to the occupying regime's October 7-present war against the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip, which has so far killed more than 10,500 Palestinians.

On Tuesday, the country's Armed Forces said they had launched a large-scale drone strike against "sensitive" targets in the occupied territories in a show of support for Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.

On October 31 too, the forces had launched large-scale military strikes against Israeli targets using a "large batch of ballistic and winged missiles, and a large number of drones."

Yemen's military has vowed to keep up the strikes as long as the occupying regime presses on with its war against Gaza.

News Network
November 1,2023

La Paz, Nov 1: Bolivia has announced that it has broken diplomatic ties with Israel because of its attacks on the Gaza Strip, while neighbors Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to the Zionist regime country for consultations.

The three South American nations lambasted Israel's attacks on Gaza and condemned the deaths of Palestinian civilians.

Bolivia "decided to break diplomatic relations with the Israeli state in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip," Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani said at a press conference.

The three countries called for a ceasefire, with Bolivia and Chile pushing for the passage of humanitarian aid into the zone and accusing Israel of violating international law.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called the attacks a "massacre of the Palestinian people" in a post on the social media network X, formerly known as Twitter.

Israel's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other Latin American countries, such as Mexico and Brazil, have also called for a ceasefire.

"What we have now is the insanity of Israel's prime minister, who wants to wipe out the Gaza Strip," said Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday.

Bolivia is among the first countries to actively break diplomatic relations with Israel over its fresh edition of crimes against humanity.

Bolivia cut diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 under the government of leftist President Evo Morales, also in protest against Israel's actions in Gaza.

In 2020, the government of right-wing interim President Jeanine Anez re-established ties.

"We reject the war crimes being committed in Gaza. We support international initiatives to guarantee humanitarian aid, in compliance with international law," Bolivian President Arce said on social media on Monday.

Gaza health authorities say that 8,525 people, including 3,542 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7. U.N. officials say more than 1.4 million of Gaza's civilian population of about 2.3 million have been made homeless.

News Network
November 6,2023

The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said Monday the death toll from Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory had surpassed 10,000, nearly one month after the start of the war.  

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing war with Israel has reached 10,022 people, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women. The number of those wounded since October 7 has risen to 25,500.

Israeli forces pushed on with intense strikes targeting innocent civilians including children in Gaza on Monday as the war neared one month.

Determined to destroy Hamas whose October 7 attack reportedly left 1,400 occupation soldiers and illegal settlers dead in Israel and saw over 240 hostages taken, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed no let-up despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire.

Ground forces have flooded the northern half of the Gaza Strip and tightened an encirclement of Gaza City even as hundreds of thousands of civilians remain there despite Israeli evacuation orders.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said Monday more than 200 people had died in "overnight massacres" -- a day after reporting a total death toll of more than 9,770, mostly women and children.

Israel's ally the United States has sent its top diplomat Antony Blinken on a whirlwind Middle East tour that has been marked by strong condemnation of Israel, including on his latest stop Turkey.

The heads of major United Nations agencies issued a joint statement calling for a ceasefire inside the territory of 2.4 million people where an Israeli siege has cut off most water, food and fuel supplies.

"For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart," said the statement released Sunday.

"We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It's been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now."

Israel's army said Monday it had pounded Gaza with "significant" new strikes, having earlier said it had already hit over 12,000 targets.

The Hamas-run health ministry said on Sunday that 45 people were killed in Israeli strikes on a refugee camp in central Gaza, leaving people searching through the rubble.

"Are there any survivors?" shouted Said al-Najma, as he tried to shift the blocks of concrete strewn across the road in the camp.

"They brought down an entire street on the heads of women and children without any notice."

Israeli troops and Hamas fighters have engaged in house-to-house combat in densely populated Gaza, where the war has sent 1.5 million people fleeing to other parts of the territory.

Netanyahu has remained firm on his position, vowing on Sunday that "there won't be a ceasefire until the hostages are returned".

Shortly before the latest barrage of strikes, internet and telephone lines were cut, the army said.

Israel has distributed leaflets and sent text messages ordering Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza to head south, but a US official said Saturday at least 350,000 civilians remained in the worst-hit areas.

Conricus accused Hamas of building tunnels underneath hospitals, schools and places of worship in Gaza to hide fighters, plan attacks and store ammunition -- charges the militant group has denied.

Blinken on his regional tour -- which took him to the occupied West Bank, Cyprus and Iraq on Sunday -- has called for "humanitarian pauses" while rejecting Arab countries' demands for a ceasefire.

He met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara on Monday.

Ahead of Blinken's arrival in NATO member Turkey, which is allied to the Palestinians but also has ties with Israel, police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse hundreds of protesters who marched on an air base housing US forces in Turkey's southeast.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself was travelling across his country's remote northeast on Monday, apparently snubbing Blinken.

Turkey has said it is recalling its ambassador to Israel and breaking off contacts with Netanyahu.

Meeting with Blinken in the West Bank on Sunday, Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas denounced "the genocide and destruction suffered by our Palestinian people in Gaza at the hands of Israel's war machine".

In Iran, the arch foe of Israel and the United States, President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday charged that US President Joe Biden's administration was "encouraging" Israel to "kill and commit cruel acts" against Palestinians.

Deepening the desperation in the crowded territory, the sole border crossing into Gaza from Egypt was closed Sunday for a second day.

Hamas suspended the evacuations of foreign passport holders after saying Israel had refused to allow some wounded Palestinians to be evacuated.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs confirmed the closure, saying more than 1,100 people had been allowed out in the two previous days.

The war has exacerbated tensions in the West Bank, where more than 150 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces and settlers since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

In Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, a female Israeli soldier was "seriously" wounded on Monday in a knife attack before "border police forces neutralised the terrorist by shooting", police said.

The Israeli military said Monday it had arrested Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, 22, in a raid in her West Bank town of Nabi Salih.

Tamimi became prominent at age 14 when she was filmed biting an Israeli soldier to prevent him from arresting her younger brother, and for later slapping another Israeli soldier.

A large portrait of her was painted on the Israeli separation wall with the West Bank.

News Network
November 7,2023

The Israeli army has reportedly hired foreign mercenaries, including a notorious Spanish group, to use in its brutal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

El Mundo, a major Spanish newspaper, interviewed Pedro Diaz Flores, a notorious Spanish mercenary, who said “many” mercenary groups have joined Israel’s army that pays them “very well.”

“So I came for economy, for money. They pay very well, they offer good equipment and the work is calm. It is 3,900 euros [$4,187] per week, complementary missions aside,” he said of his motives for joining the Israeli forces.

Pedro Diaz Flores previously fought alongside neo-Nazis in Ukraine after Russia began a special military operation in the country’s Donbas region last year.

“We only provide security support to arms convoys or the troops of the Israeli armed forces that are in the Gaza Strip. We do not fight Hamas directly, nor are we involved in assault operations,” he claimed.

“We are in charge of the security of the checkpoints and access control on the borders of Gaza and Jordan. There are many PMCs (private military companies) here and they share the work. Traditionally they have guarded border terminals between Eliat and Aqaba,” he added.

That came as speculations arose last month that mercenaries stationed in Ukraine had begun to join the Israeli military, as the focus of the West has also shifted from Ukraine to Israel.

“It’s clear that the war in the Middle East is taking away the focus” from Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long crimes against Palestinians.

Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

According to the Gaza-based health ministry, at least 10,022 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes, 70 percent of whom are women and children.

