Yusuff Ali’s LuLu opens food processing, export hub in Italy

News Network
September 19, 2023

Bolstering food security, Abu Dhabi-headquartered retail giant LuLu Group International has opened its world-class sourcing, food processing and export hub in Italy.

The facility located ideally at World Trade Center Malpensa Airport Milan will further boost LuLu Group’s sourcing operations not only from Italy but from nearby European countries thereby ensuring uninterrupted supply and price stability of food products. The group aims to export food products worth 200 million euros in 2 years.

Y International Italia, the sourcing division of Lulu Group, was inaugurated by Guido Guidesi, a Regional Minister for Economic Development, in the presence of Yusuffali MA, chairman and managing director of LuLu Group.

Guidesi welcomed the UAE-based group’s new project in Italy and assured the highest level of support and cooperation that will further enhance trade ties between Italy and the Arab world.

Yusuffali noted: “As a key partner in the food security sector in the Middle East, it is our ongoing strategy to set up our own sourcing and food processing units around the world to ensure uninterrupted supply and ensure competitive pricing by eliminating middlemen.”

The state-of-the-art facility will primarily focus on sourcing, processing, storing, packaging and exporting top-quality food products from Italy to more than 255 LuLu Hypermarkets spread across GCC countries, Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The focus categories will be varieties of cheeses, chocolates, fruit jams, sweet and puff pastries, organic pasta, infused extra-virgin olive oil, and high-quality sea salt from well-known Italian brands. Apart from packed food, the centre will also source and export a wide range of fruits and vegetables mainly apples, grapes, kiwi, olives, etc.

“Italy has some unique cuisines, a vast variety of fruits, vegetables, and various commodities, and we are working closely with the Italian Trade Agency to boost the export of these products to our hypermarkets. We will work closely with all stakeholders to promote the Italian brands by organising ‘Italian Food Festivals’ across our hypermarkets,” Yusuffali said.

The new project will target food exports worth 200 million euros in 2 years and create jobs in Italy.

“We will be initially exporting worth 50 million euros and expect to reach 200 million euros in 2 years. We are tying up with farmers’ cooperative societies to source fruits and vegetables, which will surely have a positive impact on the agricultural sector of Italy. In addition, this project will also generate significant employment in Italy,” Yusuffali added.

The group has similar food processing centres in the UK, the US, Spain, Turkey, Vietnam, Thailand, China, and South Africa, among others.

News Network
September 13,2023

A survey has shown that nearly one-third of British female surgeons has experienced sexual assault over the past five years.

The study's results were published by the British Journal of Surgery on Tuesday.

The report said the results "indicate that both sexual harassment and sexual assault may be commonplace in the UK surgical environment, and that rape happens."

The study surveyed more than 1,400 UK surgical workforce members through an anonymous poll.

Twenty-nine percent of the women responding to the poll and 6.9 percent of the men reported being sexually assaulted by a colleague over the last five years.

According to the survey, 63.3 percent of the female participants and 23.7 percent of the males were subjected to sexual harassment during the same period.

"These findings show that women and men in the surgical workforce are living different realities. For women, being around colleagues is more often going to mean witnessing, and being a target of, sexual misconduct," the study said.

Alongside instances of rape at work, the study found that survey participants "reported rape by colleagues in other work-related contexts, including teaching spaces, conferences, and after-work events with colleagues," it reported.

'MeToo moment' for surgery

Tamzin Cuming, chair of the Women in Surgery Forum at the Royal College of Surgeons of England, said this "represents a MeToo moment for surgery."

"Now the real work has to start to bring about a profound change in the culture of healthcare," Cuming wrote in The Times newspaper. 

News Network
September 17,2023

The Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement has censured the Israeli regime’s police officers for their repeated “fascist” calls for settlers to carry guns while commemorating the Rosh HaShanah holidays for the Jewish New Year.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the renewed calls on settlers to bear firearms are a public incitement to murder that encourages the Jewish extremists to commit further crimes against Palestinian people.

“This fascist call and other similar calls by Zionist officials require clear condemnation from the international community and measures to hold them accountable before international courts,” he said.

Earlier, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates warned about increasing calls for Israeli settlers to carry guns, terming it “a racist incitement against Palestinians.”

The ministry said in a Friday statement that it “views the calls by the commander of Moriya police station in al-Quds for Israeli settlers to carry guns as an extreme danger.”

The statement described such calls as “An official incitement to carry out extrajudicial killings of Palestinians and an authorization for fanatics to take the law into their own hands motivated by their dark agenda.”

The Palestinian foreign ministry held the Israeli regime, particularly far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, for the fallout of these moves.

Official data has shown that more than 160,000 Israelis carry guns, in addition to the police, security personnel and the army.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 280 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The international community views the settlements – hundreds of which have been built across the West Bank since Tel Aviv’s occupation of the territory in 1967 – as illegal under international law and the Geneva Conventions due to their construction on the occupied territories.

The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

News Network
September 8,2023

Mangaluru, Sept 8: BJP corporator Sudheer Shetty Kannur, who represents the Kodialbail ward of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), has been elected mayor for 24th term at an election held on Friday.

With the post of mayor for 24th term in MCC was reserved for the general category, the BJP with majority in the council selected Shetty. The BJP had bagged 44 seats in the election to MCC council held in 2019. While the Congress has a strength of 14 corporators, SDPI has two elected members in the council.

Naveen D'Souza of the Congress contested against Shetty for the mayor's post.

The BJP candidate Shetty bagged 47 votes, (including three votes of MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Y Bharath Shetty and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel). SDPI candidates remained neutral in the election.

The election of deputy mayor was unanimous as the post was reserved for SC Women category. BJP corporator from Panambur - Bengre ward Sunitha, who was the lone contestant for the post, has been elected as deputy mayor unanimously. Neither the Congress, nor the SDPI have SC women candidates to contest for the post.

While BJP corporators Divakar Pandeshwar and Premanand Shetty were the mayors in the first and second years, respectively, Jayanand Achan was elected in the third year. Sudheer Shetty will be the mayor of Mangaluru till September 7, 2024.
 

