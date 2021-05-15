  1. Home
Israeli air raid on Gaza refugee camp kills many children; 13 civilians murdered in West Bank for protesting

May 15, 2021

Gaza Strip, May 15: Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip entered its sixth consecutive day, with Israeli air raids hitting a refugee camp where at least 10 Palestinians, including eight children, were killed.

Hamas, the group that controls the besieged enclave, responded to the latest attack by firing a barrage of rockets towards the southern Israeli towns of Askhelon and Ashdod. No casualties were reported.

Around Palestinians, including 39 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Monday. Some 950 others have been wounded. 

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have killed at least 13 Palestinians protesting against continued Israeli occupation and the ongoing bombardment of Gaza. Confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators continued into the night in occupied East Jerusalem.

At least eight people in Israel have also been killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

As violence escalates, the humanitarian crisis grows steadily worse with thousands of Palestinian families taking shelter in United Nations-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire. The UN has said it estimates approximately 10,000 Palestinians have left their homes in Gaza amid the Israeli offensive.

Palestinians were set on Saturday to mark 73 years since the ethnic cleansing of their homeland by Zionist militias to create the state of Israel. The event is called the Nakba, or “Catastrophe”, in Palestinian history. 

May 13: Palestinian residents of Gaza Strip woke up today to mark Eid al-Fitr – one of the holiest occasions in the Islamic calendar – amid relentless aerial bombardment by Israel.

Heavy bombardment on the Gaza Strip continued early on Thursday as Israeli forces launched a series of air raids on various locations.

“Most of Gaza is awake,” a reporter said, noting that bombardments continue into the night and early on Thursday.

“From time to time you hear loud explosions, and the buildings are shaken.”

Hamas confirmed that its Gaza City commander, Bassem Issa, was killed in an Israeli air attack along with other senior members of the group. The national security office of Hamas was also reportedly hit again by Israeli strikes early on Thursday.

Local sources said Israeli fighter jets bombed sites belonging to Palestinian armed groups, in addition to security and police buildings.

In Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood, a pregnant woman, Reema Telbani and her child were killed in an Israeli attack on their home. An elderly couple in Gaza’s Sheikh Zayed neighbourhood were also buried under the rubble of their residence, after an Israeli strike.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said the overall death toll since the start of the latest offensive stood at 69, including 17 children and eight women as of early Thursday. More than 390 others have been wounded.

Hamas, the group that rules the Gaza Strip, also launched a barrage of rockets into Israel after Israeli missiles destroyed a third tower in the besieged coastal territory.

At least seven Israelis, including one child, have also been killed. The Israeli army said about 1,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

Inter-communal violence have also been reported within Israel, with Arab Israelis clashing with Jewish Israelis across the country. 

Dubai, May 5: UAE authorities have urged the public, especially youngsters, to refrain from the use of fireworks and firecrackers to ensure their safety. Traders have also been warned against the illegal dealing and display of fireworks and firecrackers.

The Public Prosecution issued a warning on social media platforms ahead of the upcoming Eid-al-Fitr celebrations, as the sale of firecrackers, which is an illegal activity, increases during the annual festival.

An awareness film has been posted on the public prosecution’s official Twitter handle, which urged the public to abide by the UAE's laws against the use of fireworks and to avoid legal accountability, including fines of up to Dh100,000 (around Rs 20.13 lakh)

“Pursuant to the Federal Decree-Law No 17 of 2019 on arms, ammunition, explosives, military hardware and hazardous material, explosives may consist of a chemically pure compound or a mixture of different chemical compounds that interact with each other when exposed to predisposing factors, such as a stimulating force in the production of pressure and heat at a certain speed that leads to affecting or damaging the surroundings,” said the authorities.

Officials said the display of fireworks is also illegal, as they are considered to be an explosive material.

Citing Article 3 of the Federal Decree-Law, they said the acquisition, possession, transport, carriage, manufacturing, and repair of explosives or explosive devices is prohibited without regulatory approval.

“Under Article 54, any person trading in, importing, exporting, or manufacturing firecrackers or getting them into or out of the country without a licence, shall be imprisoned for not less than one year and be fined not less than Dh100,000 or either of the said punishments,” officers said.

Abu Dhabi Police have consistently issued warnings regarding the dangers of firecrackers and urged parents to control their children and prevent them from using these hazardous materials during the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.

Police warned that fireworks are risky for youngsters and can cause serious injuries and urged parents to monitor their children and prevent them from using hazardous explosive materials.

"Firecrackers can cause serious burns if misused, and their toxic fumes can also pose a danger to children," said the police.

"Fireworks can potentially cause physical damage as well as environmental pollution," the police added.

Officers said illegal use of firecrackers also leads to disorder in the streets and neighbourhoods. 

