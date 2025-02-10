Fathima Shaza of BIS sets a new Guinness World Record in Karate

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Fathima Shaza, a 7th-grade student of Barakah International School & College, has achieved a significant milestone by setting a Guinness World Record in the Karate Kata category. She performed non-stop for an impressive 30 minutes in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. As if that weren't enough, she also earned a Gold Medal in the Kumite Individual category, showcasing her versatility and mastery in Karate.

Fathima, the daughter of Mr. Ibrahim Kasim and Mrs. Sowsreen, has honed her Karate skills under the expert guidance of renowned coaches Mrs. Zakiya Yasmeen and Mr. Nadeem. Their mentorship has played a crucial role in her success.

On behalf of the entire Barakah International School & College community, Chairman Mohammed Ashraf Bajpe extends heartfelt congratulations to Fathima for her extraordinary achievements. Her triumph brings immense pride to the school, its teachers, and non-teaching staff.

This remarkable accomplishment not only highlights Fathima's dedication and hard work but also sets a shining example for students everywhere.