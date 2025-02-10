  1. Home
Fathima Shaza of BIS sets a new Guinness World Record in Karate

February 11, 2025
February 11, 2025

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Fathima Shaza, a 7th-grade student of Barakah International School & College, has achieved a significant milestone by setting a Guinness World Record in the Karate Kata category. She performed non-stop for an impressive 30 minutes in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. As if that weren't enough, she also earned a Gold Medal in the Kumite Individual category, showcasing her versatility and mastery in Karate.

Fathima, the daughter of Mr. Ibrahim Kasim and Mrs. Sowsreen, has honed her Karate skills under the expert guidance of renowned coaches Mrs. Zakiya Yasmeen and Mr. Nadeem. Their mentorship has played a crucial role in her success.

On behalf of the entire Barakah International School & College community, Chairman Mohammed Ashraf Bajpe extends heartfelt congratulations to Fathima for her extraordinary achievements. Her triumph brings immense pride to the school, its teachers, and non-teaching staff.

This remarkable accomplishment not only highlights Fathima's dedication and hard work but also sets a shining example for students everywhere.

January 28,2025
January 28,2025

Mangaluru, Jan 28: The cricketing community of Mulki on the outskirts of Mangaluru, is mourning the untimely demise of 41-year-old Mansoor Mulki, a cherished member of the 7-Star cricket team. On January 26, Mansoor tragically suffered a cardiac arrest while driving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, leaving his family, friends, and fans in shock.

Hailing from the Bappa Byari Doddamanai family, Mansoor was not just a skilled cricketer but also an active member of the Manish Youth Club. Known for his warm personality, he had a touching conversation with his mother over the phone just 15 minutes before the fatal incident, a memory that now resonates deeply with his grieving family.

His sudden passing has left a void in the lives of his mother, wife, and three daughters. Plans are in place for the funeral rites to be conducted in Saudi Arabia, where Mansoor had been working for the past 15 years.

Amid the sorrow, his employer, Siraj, a businessman from Hejamady, has taken on the responsibility of ensuring all arrangements for Mansoor’s family. Recently returning to Saudi Arabia from India, Siraj is facilitating travel and formalities for Mansoor’s mother, wife, daughters, and brother-in-law so they can bid their final goodbyes.

This tragedy has not only left a family in grief but also a community that cherished Mansoor as a friend, mentor, and cricketing icon.

February 11,2025
February 11,2025

Mysuru: On Monday night, tensions escalated in front of Mysuru's Udayagiri Police Station as thousands gathered to protest a controversial social media post. The post, which critics say portrayed Muslims negatively, featured images resembling political figures Rahul Gandhi, Aravind Kejriwal, and Akhilesh Yadav, and was titled "three idiots." The post also showed a person performing namaz with Arabic script prominently displayed, further intensifying the allegations of communal insensitivity.

Protesters blocked Mahadevapura Main Road and, at times, resorted to stone pelting directed at the police station, police vehicles, and public property. In response, law enforcement used batons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. The ensuing clashes resulted in injuries to several people, including both protestors and police personnel.

By Tuesday morning, normalcy had largely returned. Senior officials—including ADGP R. Hitendra, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, and DCPs M. Muthuraj and S. Janhnavi—visited the police station to review the situation. Security was significantly increased around the area, and civic workers from the Mysuru City Corporation cleared stones and debris left behind by the demonstrators.

Police have initiated a suo moto case and arrested 32-year-old Suresh, a resident of Kalyangiri Nagar, in connection with the incident. The unrest not only disrupted pedestrian movement but also significantly hampered traffic on Mahadevapura Main Road and its intersections, with city buses bearing the brunt of the blockade.

Despite initial dispersal following police action, the mob reconvened within minutes. It was only around midnight, after assurances from senior police officials—including DCP Muthuraj—that strict action would be taken against those responsible, that the protesters finally dispersed.

Speaking to media on Tuesday morning, ADGP R. Hitendra confirmed that seven police personnel were injured during the stone pelting and announced that a special team had been formed to identify and apprehend the instigators. “The mob was misled by certain individuals who believed that the accused, who shared the derogatory post, would be let off. We will probe thoroughly to determine who is behind this incident,” he stated. 

February 6,2025
February 6,2025

SIA.jpg

Mangaluru: The SIA Group of Institutions is set to unveil its brand-new campus at Arkula, Mangaluru, with a grand two-day celebration, SIAspire, on February 7th and 8th. This event promises a unique blend of exhibitions, entertainment, and adventure, offering an exciting experience for visitors of all ages.

Event Highlights

SIAspire will feature a variety of engaging activities, including:

✅ Thrilling Adventure Sports: Horse Riding, Archery, and Jumping Balloon Bouncer
✅ Interactive Game Zones for children and families
✅ Cultural & Educational Exhibitions showcasing innovation and creativity
✅ Delicious Food Stalls offering a variety of cuisines

Event Details

Dates: February 7 & 8, 2025

Timings:

February 7: 3:30 PM – 8:00 PM
February 8: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Venue: SIA Campus, Arkula, Mangaluru

An Invitation to the Community

SIAspire is open to the public, and entry is free. The event aims to bring together students, parents, and the local community to celebrate education, talent, and culture in an engaging atmosphere.

Speaking about the event, an SIA spokesperson stated, "The launch of our new campus is a milestone in our journey. SIAspire is not just an inauguration event but a celebration of learning, creativity, and community spirit."

How to Participate?

Visitors can walk in and explore the festivities, participate in adventure activities, and enjoy a variety of entertainment programs.

For further details, contact: 8792244939

