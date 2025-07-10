  1. Home
  2. Bengaluru: 14-yr-old schoolgirl stabbed to death; cops suspect sexual assault

Bengaluru: 14-yr-old schoolgirl stabbed to death; cops suspect sexual assault

News Network
July 10, 2025

Bengaluru: A 14-year-old girl was found allegedly murdered at her residence in Bengaluru South district, police said.

The girl, a sixth-grade student, had stayed home from school that day in Tavarekere town. Her parents, daily wage labourers from Koppal, were away at a construction site when the incident occurred, police added.

According to preliminary reports, unidentified individuals entered the house and attacked the girl with sharp weapons, inflicting multiple injuries. Her parents discovered her body upon returning home in the evening.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police suspect sexual assault based on the condition of the body, but said confirmation awaits the post-mortem report.

Superintendent of Police, Ramanagara, R Srinivas Gowda said the investigation is ongoing and more details will come to light after the post-mortem.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 7,2025

Udupi, July 7: In yet another instance of targeted cyber fraud, a 25-year-old student from Udupi, currently pursuing his master’s degree in Dublin, Ireland, and his father lost over ₹1 lakh to a scamster impersonating an Indian Embassy official.

The victim, Sandesh, who has been studying in Ireland since 2024, received a call on June 30 around 6:05 PM from an unknown person claiming to be an official from the Indian Embassy. The caller warned Sandesh that his Irish Residence Permit (IRP) application had a discrepancy in his date of birth. He further threatened that unless corrected immediately, his passport would be placed under the "Yellow group," leading to potential legal consequences.

Panicked and trusting the caller, Sandesh shared scanned copies of his Aadhaar card, birth certificate, and voter ID to an email address provided by the fraudster. The caller then instructed him to transfer money in phases for "verification purposes," assuring him it would be refunded.

Sandesh transferred ₹58,533 from his own Paytm account. When he hit his transaction limit, he contacted his father, Srikant (66), who resides in Kinnimulki, Udupi. Without suspecting foul play, Srikant transferred ₹33,588.10 via Paytm and ₹67,075.60 via Google Pay — bringing the total amount lost to ₹1,00,663.70.

The family became suspicious when the caller demanded more money. Realizing they had been scammed, they lodged a complaint at Udupi Town Police Station, which has now registered a case under Section 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

Police and cybersecurity experts are urging Indian students abroad and their families to be cautious when dealing with unsolicited calls, especially those that demand urgent payments or sensitive personal data.

News Network
July 10,2025

Bengaluru has cemented its status as one of the world’s top 10 technology talent hubs, standing shoulder to shoulder with global giants like Beijing and Tokyo, according to Colliers’ latest report, "Global Tech Markets: Top Talent Locations 2025."

The report analyzed over 200 cities worldwide on key indicators such as talent acquisition, venture capital (VC) funding, labor quality, talent pipeline, and sectoral composition. The findings reveal a dominant presence of Indian and Chinese cities in the global tech talent landscape — with India shining particularly bright.

India’s top six cities have secured positions among the top 10 in the Asia-Pacific region for tech talent acquisition, reflecting the country’s vast skilled workforce and thriving innovation ecosystem. Bengaluru and Hyderabad continue to lead the pack, offering a strong combination of deep talent pools, advanced IT infrastructure, and cost-effective operations — a combination highly attractive to global tech firms.

“India is a powerhouse of tech talent and a key player in the global innovation ecosystem,” said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, India, Colliers. “Bengaluru and Hyderabad alone accounted for nearly half of the conventional office space leasing in H1 2025.”

During the first half of 2025, tech companies leased over 10 million sq. ft. of office space across India’s top seven cities, representing 40% of total demand for conventional office spaces. In flexible workspaces too, tech occupiers made up nearly 50% of leasing activity.

This surge is backed by India’s competitive advantages — from a large base of young, highly skilled professionals to an ever-expanding startup ecosystem. The report highlights a key trend: tech workforces are getting younger. Between 2014 and 2022, workers under 25 in the tech sector grew by 9%, a rate more than 20 times higher than the all-industry average. This demographic shift is fueling interest in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Jakarta.

Globally, demand is also surging for specialized roles like AI experts, data scientists, and cybersecurity professionals, as traditional IT job postings decline. Bengaluru's deep talent pool in these emerging areas is further reinforcing its appeal to international employers.

With high-quality office infrastructure, a robust digital backbone, and unmatched talent scalability, India’s tech cities are not just competing globally — they’re leading the way.

