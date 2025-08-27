Udupi man arrested for killing Mangalurean over ‘close friendship’ with woman

Udupi, Aug 27: A middle aged man was brutally stabbed to death following a dispute over a woman at Kuntalpadi under the Karkala Town Police Station limits in the early hours of Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Naveen Poojary (50), a native of Mangaluru residing at SJ Arcade in Karkala. Police have arrested Parikshit (44), son of Sanjeev Gowda from Nada village in Udupi district, in connection with the murder.
According to police sources, Poojary’s body was discovered on the roadside with multiple stab injuries. Acting swiftly, investigators examined CCTV footage and other technical evidence, which confirmed Parikshit’s involvement. He was soon taken into custody.
Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar stated that initial investigations indicated a personal rivalry between the accused and the victim. Parikshit, a bus driver in Mangaluru, had been living alone in a rented house at Doopadakatte, Karkala, after separating from his wife. Similarly, Poojary had been living away from his wife and children in Mangaluru for the past four years.
Police revealed that Poojary had developed a close friendship with a woman known to Parikshit. This strained relationship reportedly led to frequent quarrels between the two men. In a fit of rage, Parikshit allegedly attacked Poojary with a knife, killing him.
SP Hariram Shankar inspected the crime scene. A case has been registered at Karkala Town Police Station, and further investigation is underway.
