  1. Home
  2. Udupi man arrested for killing Mangalurean over ‘close friendship’ with woman

Udupi man arrested for killing Mangalurean over ‘close friendship’ with woman

News Network
August 27, 2025

Udupi, Aug 27: A middle aged man was brutally stabbed to death following a dispute over a woman at Kuntalpadi under the Karkala Town Police Station limits in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Poojary (50), a native of Mangaluru residing at SJ Arcade in Karkala. Police have arrested Parikshit (44), son of Sanjeev Gowda from Nada village in Udupi district, in connection with the murder.

According to police sources, Poojary’s body was discovered on the roadside with multiple stab injuries. Acting swiftly, investigators examined CCTV footage and other technical evidence, which confirmed Parikshit’s involvement. He was soon taken into custody.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar stated that initial investigations indicated a personal rivalry between the accused and the victim. Parikshit, a bus driver in Mangaluru, had been living alone in a rented house at Doopadakatte, Karkala, after separating from his wife. Similarly, Poojary had been living away from his wife and children in Mangaluru for the past four years.

Police revealed that Poojary had developed a close friendship with a woman known to Parikshit. This strained relationship reportedly led to frequent quarrels between the two men. In a fit of rage, Parikshit allegedly attacked Poojary with a knife, killing him.

SP Hariram Shankar inspected the crime scene. A case has been registered at Karkala Town Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 24,2025

Mandya, Aug 24: C N Chinnayya, the Mandya native who shot into the spotlight as the key witness and complainant in the sensational Dharmasthala mass burial case, is now facing serious allegations from his ex-wife and villagers, who have described him as a “habitual liar” willing to do anything for money.

Rathnamma, a civic worker from Nagamangala and Chinnayya’s divorced wife, went public on Sunday, dismissing his claims as fabricated. “He has always been a liar. Even in court during our divorce proceedings, he falsely claimed he was unemployed to avoid paying alimony,” she said.

Married in 1999, the couple had two children before divorcing in 2006. Rathnamma alleged that she endured harassment and assault during the marriage. “I never got justice. My mother raised me, and later my children supported me,” she said.

She added that Chinnayya, also known as ‘Bheema’, never once mentioned incidents of rape, murder, or mass burials during their marriage. “I suspect he created a controversy just to make some money,” she said.

Villagers in Chikkaballi, his native place, echoed similar doubts. Chikkaballi Balu, a former schoolmate, recalled that after his father’s death, Chinnayya’s elder brother took him to Dharmasthala in 1994, where he started working as a sweeper.

According to locals, Chinnayya married thrice during his stay in Dharmasthala, but none of the marriages lasted. Despite this, he remained well-known in the area for helping visitors from his village arrange darshan at the temple.

“Chinnayya has always been ready to do anything for money. So, when we heard about his claims of mass burials, we were convinced they were baseless,” another villager said.

Chinnayya, who was recently arrested by the Special Investigation Team probing the case, had reportedly claimed that he was forced to secretly bury hundreds of bodies in Dharmasthala. Backed by a group of lawyers, he projected himself as the key witness and complainant. But as contradictions began surfacing in his account, the SIT took him into custody. With his own ex-wife and villagers now discrediting him, Chinnayya’s credibility in the Dharmasthala mass burial case has come under sharp scrutiny.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 25,2025

blastmysore.jpg

Mysuru: A 20-year-old married woman was gruesomely killed in Karnataka’s Mysuru district after her lover allegedly placed an explosive in her mouth and set it off following a quarrel.

The victim, identified as Rakshita from Gerasanahalli village in Hunsur taluk, was found dead in a lodge in Bherya village, where she had checked in with her lover Siddaraju, a relative of hers.

According to police, the couple got into a fight inside the lodge. Siddaraju then allegedly forced a combustible device into her mouth and detonated it with a trigger typically used for blasting gelatin sticks in quarries.

A disturbing video from the scene showed the woman lying on a bed with the lower part of her face blown off and blood pooled on the floor.

Rakshita was married to a man from Kerala but had been in an illicit relationship with Siddaraju, officials said.

After the incident, Siddaraju initially tried to mislead others by claiming she had died in a mobile phone explosion. However, while attempting to escape, he was caught by locals and handed over to the police.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 13,2025

flexes.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 13: With the festive season around the corner, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has set its sights on a bold goal — a ‘flex-free’ city. The move aims to curb visual clutter, protect the environment, and reduce solid waste generated by discarded banners and hoardings.

In a public notice issued on August 5, the MCC appealed to political parties, religious bodies, social organisations, and citizens to avoid using unauthorised flex boards, hoardings, and buntings during upcoming festivals, including Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

MCC Commissioner Ravichandra Naik said continuous drives are already underway to remove illegal cutouts, posters, and banners from public spaces. “Our motto is simple: Flex-free festival — clean environment for our safety. We need full cooperation from the public to make it happen,” he said.

The commissioner noted that unauthorised displays by event organisers, film advertisers, and even political and religious groups not only mar the city’s aesthetics but also add to environmental pollution through accumulated solid waste.

Citing the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and a government order dated March 11, 2016, Naik warned that violators face penalties and even criminal cases. “There is no legal provision to put up flex or similar materials in public spaces. The law will be enforced strictly this festival season,” he emphasised.

Whether Mangaluru can truly remain flex-free will now depend on the willingness of political, religious, and social stakeholders to put the city’s cleanliness above banners and publicity.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.