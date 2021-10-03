Kasaragod | Youth goes on stabbing spree; 6 injured, 3 critical

Kasaragod, Oct 4: A youth went on stabbing spree following a brawl amid cockfight at Bambrana near Kumble in Kasaragod district last night.

At least six persons suffered injuries in the unexpected knife attack. The condition of three among them is said to be critical.

The injured have been identified as Kiran (29), Gururaj (23), Naveen (22), Dheeraj (21), Praveen (21), and Charan (23), all residents of nearby villages. Three of them have suffered critical injuries.

It is learnt that a brawl erupted at the spot of cockfight culminated in the violent attack.

A case has been registered at Kumble police station. Investigations are underway.