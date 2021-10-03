Kasaragod | Youth goes on stabbing spree; 6 injured, 3 critical

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
October 4, 2021

Kasaragod, Oct 4: A youth went on stabbing spree following a brawl amid cockfight at Bambrana near Kumble in Kasaragod district last night. 

At least six persons suffered injuries in the unexpected knife attack. The condition of three among them is said to be critical. 

The injured have been identified as Kiran (29), Gururaj (23), Naveen (22), Dheeraj (21), Praveen (21), and Charan (23), all residents of nearby villages. Three of them have suffered critical injuries.

It is learnt that a brawl erupted at the spot of cockfight culminated in the violent attack.

A case has been registered at Kumble police station. Investigations are underway.

September 19,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 19: A day after Hindu Mahasabha issued a veiled death threat against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the demolition of a temple in Mysuru, the police have arrested the outfit’s Karnataka unit General Secretary Dharmendra. 

Addressing a press conference in Mangaluru Saturday, office-bearers of the Hindu Mahasabha accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of backstabbing Hindus, saying even “Mahatma Gandhi was not spared in a bid to protect Hindus”. 

“We didn’t spare Gandhi ji, what do you amount to then? If Gandhi ji could be assassinated to condemn atrocities on Hindus, do you think we won’t consider the same for you? Please remember it will become very difficult for you Basavaraj Bommai, B.S. Yediyurappa and Endowments minister Shashikala Jolle,” Dharmendra said.

Interestingly, soon after the press conference, Hindu Mahasabha state president Lohith Kumar had filed a complaint with the Barke police in the city against Dharmendra for misusing the outfit's name.

The police today confirmed the arrest of Dharmendra. However, the rest of the accused who were present at the press meet are yet to be apprehended.

Dharmendra, who had unsuccessfully contested on a Hindu Mahasabha ticket in 2018 assembly elections from Mangalore South constituency, was announcing a massive protest to be staged by the right wing outfit in Mysuru Wednesday condemning the demolition of the temple, before going on a tirade against the Karnataka government and leaders of the BJP.

September 20,2021

Karnataka 2nd PUC result has been declared today (September 20). The result can be checked on the official website of Karnataka PUC, pue.kar.nic.in. This year, 29% pass percentage has been recorded. While 36% of girls passed the exam, 26% is the pass percentage of boys.  

Nearly 7 lakh candidates had registered for Class 12th or Karnataka 2nd year PUC examination this year. In total, 2,51,686 students registered in the Commerce stream, while 2,19,777 in the Science stream, and 69,529 in the Arts stream. The result was declared in July.

Another exam for Karnataka 2nd year PUC was held in August-September for those candidates who were not satisfied with the class 12 result earlier. 
 

Karnataka 2nd PUC result >> Direct link

How To Check

•    Go to the official website-- karresults.nic.in.

•    On the homepage, click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021

•    Feed in your credentials-- registration number

•    Click on the submit button. Your result will be displayed on the computer screen

•    Download and keep a hard copy for the future use

