Schoolgirl dies, over 30 hospitalised after eating shawarma from eatery in Kasaragod

Kasaragod, May 1: A teenaged girl died at Cheruvathoor in Kerala's Kasaragod district on Sunday died due to food poisoning from shawarma served at a local eatery.

The deceased is Devananda (16), daughter of Narayanan and Prasanna of Karivalloor. She was a student of Karivellur Government Higher Secondary School.

She died while undergoing treatment for food poisoning at the District Hospital in Kanhangad.

According to the Health department, Devananda and 31 others aged between 10 to 16 years were suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea and having fever since Saturday. Many of them started to come at CHC hospital at Charvathur from 10 am.

Though the doctor attended and gave necessary treatment, Devananda failed to respond to the treatment when she was shifted to the district hospital, said A.V. Ramdas, District Medical Officer.

He said the health conditions of others are normal. More facilities have been arranged at Charvathur P.H.C and at Nileswaram Taluk hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department found that the shop had no licence. The authorities locked and sealed the shop. The Police and the Health department have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

Shawarma, originally a Levantine dish consisting of meat cut into thin slices, has been popular across India for years now.