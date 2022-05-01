  1. Home
  Schoolgirl dies, over 30 hospitalised after eating shawarma from eatery in Kasaragod

News Network
May 1, 2022

Kasaragod, May 1: A teenaged girl died at Cheruvathoor in Kerala's Kasaragod district on Sunday died due to food poisoning from shawarma served at a local eatery. 

The deceased is Devananda (16), daughter of Narayanan and Prasanna of Karivalloor. She was a student of Karivellur Government Higher Secondary School.

She died while undergoing treatment for food poisoning at the District Hospital in Kanhangad.

According to the Health department, Devananda and 31 others aged between 10 to 16 years were suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea and having fever since Saturday. Many of them started to come at CHC hospital at Charvathur from 10 am.

Though the doctor attended and gave necessary treatment, Devananda failed to respond to the treatment when she was shifted to the district hospital, said A.V. Ramdas, District Medical Officer. 

He said the health conditions of others are normal. More facilities have been arranged at Charvathur P.H.C and at Nileswaram Taluk hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department found that the shop had no licence. The authorities locked and sealed the shop. The Police and the Health department have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

Shawarma, originally a Levantine dish consisting of meat cut into thin slices, has been popular across India for years now.

News Network
April 19,2022

Kabul, Apr 19: Three explosions ripped through a boys' school in a Shia-dominated neighborhood of Kabul Tuesday, killing at least 20 students.

The death toll is likely to mount, according to Afghan security officials, as cited by media outlets.

Local reports and eyewitnesses said a suicide bomber targeted a school in west Kabul’s Dashte Barchi, a predominantly Shia neighborhood.

The blast occurred at the main exit of Abdul Rahim Shahid School when students were leaving the school premises. They had reportedly gathered there for a university entrance examination.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran in a Twitter post confirmed that the blasts targeted Abdul Rahim Shahid School, which he said had "caused casualties among our Shiite brothers".

TOLOnews, the South Asian country's leading private TV channel, said the Ministry of Interior has ordered an investigation into the incident and details will be shared later. 

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but analysts believe it could be the handiwork of the Daesh terrorist group, which has witnessed a resurgence since the Taliban's sweeping takeover of the country last August.

The group had claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in Hazara-dominated areas in west Kabul between September and December 2021, which were mainly magnetic bombings targeting civilian vehicles.

Meanwhile, quoting eyewitnesses, TOLOnews and Etalaat newspaper also reported a blast near "Mumtaz" training center in the west of Kabul from a hand grenade. 

News Network
April 28,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 28: Observing that hate speech incidents are increasing across the country, especially on social media, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai  today said that a committee would be formed as per the Supreme Court direction to curb hate speech and its order would be implemented through guidelines.

Communal or religious feelings are in the minds. India is a country with harmony and unity among religions. All should perform their duty to ensure the continuation of peace and harmony, he added.

Sudeep-Devagan spat

The CM stated that regional languages are supreme in their respective states, and all should understand and respect that.

In the wake of Kannada film star Kichcha Sudeep's Twitter reply to Bollywood star Ajay Devgan regarding the national language, Bommai said, "What Sudeep said is right. After the reorganisation of states on linguistic basis, mother tongue or regional language is important and supreme in states. All should understand and respect that."

News Network
April 18,2022

hubballiviolence.jpg

Hubballi, Apr 18: More than 100 persons have been detained in connection with the large-scale violence following a provocative social media post targeting Muslims in the city and the accused are likely to be produced in a court on Monday.

The situation continues to be tense and tight security arrangements are in place, with prohibitory orders in effect till April 20.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that all the accused have been arrested and the investigation is being taken up, to pinpoint the conspirators. "Whoever is found guilty, strict action will be initiated against them," he said.

Police sources said that as many as eight special teams formed to nab criminal elements who indulged in violence are still on the lookout for the suspects. The police have arrested 88 persons so far in connection with the violence and lodged 10 cases.

Violence erupted in Hubballi on April 16 night following a WhatsApp post. The mob started pelting stones on public and government property. Later, they gathered in front of Old Hubballi police station and pelted the police with stones.

They damaged police vehicles and torched private vehicles, besides targeting the Sanjeevini Hospital and a temple. The police used tear gas and resorted to lathicharge to quell the mob.

Sources said that one police team is exclusively looking into the CCTV footage and identifying the rioters, while a cybercrime team is looking into social media posts and messages on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram that led to the violence.

The investigation is being monitored by ADGP Pratap Reddy, designated by Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, who passed on the details of the violence to him.

The Congress delegation, headed by its executive committee member Saleem Ahamad, will meet Ram on Monday over concerns that innocents are being picked up by the police.

Sri Ram Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik stated that the violence was an organised act against Hindus, in the guise of a WhatApp post. He had also slammed the Congress party for "remaining silent" when Hindus get arrested and coming to the rescue of minority community members. "Let the police do their job. Do not get heartburns when goondas and anti-social elements are arrested," he said.

