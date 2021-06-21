  1. Home
After prolonged plight in Saudi Arabia, Fairoza Banu finally reaches Karnataka

coastaldigest.com news network
June 22, 2021

Riyadh/ Bengaluru, June 22: After rigorous efforts by P A Hameed Padubidri, Riyadh based pro-bono lawyer and social worker and Saleem Kodangalluru Kerala, a social worker based in AlQurayath for more than a month, finally Fairoza Banu, who was in Sakakah and then in AlQurayat, northern parts of Saudi Arabia, touched down in Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Saturday (19/06/2021). She reached her hometown Davanagere, Karnataka safely. Her relatives warmly welcomed her in the Airport after two years. 

She, along with another woman from Tumakuru, Sabiha Khan, was brought to the KSA on visit visa by one Saad Rahil Mukhlef Al-Anazi in AlQurayat 2 and 3 years ago respectively. A Mumbai visa agent with the assistance of the duo's relatives in Davanagere arranged the visa for Sa'ad Al-Anazi. As such, Sabiha & Fairoza Banu had landed in King Abdulaziz International Airport in August 2018 and August 2019 respectively and then they reached AlQurayath on the same day.   

The problems started when the sponsor (Kafeel) tried to send Fairoza Banu and Sabiha to another family's houses and they were forced to work as housemaids for others by the Kafeel. Inevitably, they had to agree his diktat.

Fairoza Banu was initially sent to other parts of AlQurayath and finally was sent to Sakakah, around 300 Kms from AlQurayath, to work for another family. Sabiha was also sent to work for others, but after few months, she came back to her Kafeel and working as a housemaid in his house. 

Both were being maltreated and harassed by him without the salaries being paid for 8 & 9 months respectively. He neither legalized the status of the visit visa nor sent them to India despite of their cries. 

Since Sabiha was directly working at his house, she was very vulnerable to his ill-treatments. She was not even provided with food for few days as she decided not to work at his house. The duo faced a lot of problems & harassments from him. Their dire situations were telecast in Kannada TV channels and Prajavani News Paper in Karnataka. 

After reading the news in Prajavani daily and after exerting good efforts, finally Adv. P.A.Hameed found Fairoza Banu's whereabouts and through her, he also found out Sabiha from Tumakuru in AlQurayat.

Initially, Adv P A Hameed tried to sort out the issue  through amicable settlement with Saad Al-Anazi, but he seemed to be very adamant and rough. So, Adv Padubidri approached with his petitions & tweets to the Indian Embassy in RIYADH, Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi and more importantly Human Rights Commission (HRC) in the KSA at AlJouf Province. After more than a month's endeavours and with the intervention of the HRC & their directives to the local police station, he agreed to send them to India after settling their dues & flight tickets. However, he had to comply with the provisions & procedures of the Passport Directorate (Jawazaath). 

He was heavily fined to the tune of the Saudi Riyals 30k (SR.15k each) for violating the KSA's visa rule as he forced them to work as a housemaid without legalizing the visa status (from visit visa to Iqama visa), which was valid only for 90 days. Persons on visit visa are not allowed to work nor overstay in the KSA without extending the visa. Finally, he sent Mrs. Fairoza Banu to India by paying one month's salary & flight ticket via Riyadh-Qatar-Bengaluru.

However, he sent Mrs. Sabiha from AlQurayath to Jeddah Intl.Airport by bus by making her to believe that she would be flied from the Airport to Bengaluru.When she reached the Jeddah Intl. Airport, she found out that the ticket she was given by him was old expired dummy one that too without exit visa. 

When she became panic & helpless, she called Adv. Padubidri to help out her. He advised her to directly approach the Indian Consulate in Jeddah, where she was provided with the shelter until the exit process is complete by the Consulate.She is presently waiting for the green signal from the Consulate to exit from the KSA to India.

Adv.Padubidri is doing his best efforts with the coordination & cooperation of the Consulate to repatriate her soon. Besides, he again approached the HRC describing her situation & cheating by her sponsor without settlements. Besides, he forced her to sign a paper, which was said to be a settlement of all dues owed by him to her.  

Adv. P.A.Hameed extended his heartfelt thanks mainly to the head of the HRC in AlJouf, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Rasheed & his staffs, who were very responsive & cooperative  throughout his efforts. So also, he thanked the Indian Ambassador to the KSA, Indian Embassy & its officer, Mr. Rajesh Kumar as well as Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi & its Gulf Division Directors, Mr. Avtar Singh & Mr. JS Vipul. Besides, he expressed his very good appreciation & thankfulness to Mr. Saleem Kodangalluru -Kerala, a social & community worker in AlQurayat, who was very supportive & actively involved in this case even at the cost of risks.

P A Hameed Padubidri, Riyadh based pro-bono lawyer and Saleem Kodangalluru Kerala, based in AlQurayath

THREAT TO ADV P A HAMEED & SALEEM K. BY THE SPONSOR OF THE TWO WOMEN

The sponsor reportedly called Adv Padubidri and intimidated him by saying that he would lodge a false complaint against Adv. Padubidri & teach a bitter lesson to him. He also used bad languages against Adv. Padubidri saying- "you are the one you supported these ladies & complained against me in the police station (Shurtha) & HRC; none was daring to touch me so far; you annoyed me & I will not leave you that easily...." 

Adv Padubidri already lodged complaints against him in the HRC, Indian Embassy & Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi, asking protection in case he translate his threat into action.The MEA already registered his (Adv.Padubidri)complaint on MADAD app.created by the MEA & sent it to the Mission for the necessary action. 

Besides, he scolded & threatened Saleem Kodangalluru-Kerala with dire consequences for supporting in this case. 

Sa'ad AlAnazi's job is to bringing the women from India, Bangladesh, Srilanka, Indonesia etc.on visit visa, which is costed very cheap, & forcing them to work as housemaids for other families for meagre salaries in different parts of the KSA. It's said that he neither extend such visa before they get expired nor they are legalized into residence permit visa by paying govt. prescribed fees to the Jawazaath. Not only that, if anyone raises their voice against him, he used to shout & sometimes attack on them. Both Fairoza Banu & Sabiha were out of connection and any communication for about two weeks as he forcibly took away their mobile phones and removed its sim cards. 

Agencies
June 14,2021

The highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has mutated further to form the ‘Delta plus’ or ‘AY.1’ variant but there is no immediate cause for concern in India as its incidence in the country is still low, scientists said.

The new Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and one of the drivers of the deadly second wave. Though there is no indication yet of the severity of the disease due to the new variant, Delta plus is resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for Covid-19 recently authorised in India.

“One of the emerging variants is B.1.617.2.1 also known as AY.1 characterized by the acquisition of K417N mutation,” Vinod Scaria, clinician and scientist at Delhi’s CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), tweeted on Sunday.  

The mutation, he said, is in the spike protein of SARS-COV-2, which helps the virus enter and infect the human cells.  

According to Public Health England, 63 genomes of Delta (B.1.617.2) with the new K417N mutation have been identified so far on the global science initiative GISAID.  

In its latest report on coronavirus variants, updated till last Friday, the health agency said Delta plus was present in six genomes from India as of June 7.  

“The variant frequency for K417N is not much in India at this point in time. The sequences are mostly from Europe, Asia and America,” Scaria wrote on Twitter.  

The earliest sequence of this genome was found in Europe in late March this year.  

Noting that the travel histories for the variant are not readily available to make assumptions, Scaria said an important point to consider regarding K417N is the “evidence suggesting resistance to monoclonal antibodies Casirivimab and Imdevimab”.

This cocktail recently received emergency-use authorization in the country from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. Drug majors Roche India and Ciplas have priced the antibody cocktail at a steep Rs 59,750 per dose.  

Similar to antibodies which are proteins that the body naturally produces to defend itself against the disease, monoclonal antibodies are artificially created in a lab and tailor-made to fight the disease they treat.  

Casirivimab and Imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, and designed to block the virus' attachment and entry into human cells.  

Scaria also indicated the mutation may be associated with the ability to escape the immune response against the virus.

Allaying fears, immunologist Vineeta Bal noted that while there may be some setback in the use of commercial antibody cocktail due to the new variant, resistance to the therapy is not an indication of higher virulence or severity of a disease.  

“How transmissible this new variant is will be a crucial factor to determine its rapid spread or otherwise,” Bal, guest faculty at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, told PTI.  

She also noted that the quality and quantity of neutralising antibodies, responsible for defending cells from pathogens, generated in the individual infected with the new variant is unlikely to be affected because of the mutation.  

“Thus in individuals catching infection with the new variant, it may not be a matter worth worrying,” she added. 

Pulmonologist and medical researcher Anurag Agrawal concurred.  

“There is no cause of concern due to the new variant in India as of now,” Agrawal, the director of CSIR-IGIB, told PTI.

The scientist said the blood plasma from many fully vaccinated individuals will have to be tested against this variant to determine whether it shows any significant immune escape.  As the Delta variant continues to evolve and acquire new mutations, there is a lot of interest in understanding its evolution. He said SARS-CoV-2 has a nearly constant rate of acquiring genetic variants, and each variant has acquired additional variants in a stepwise fashion.

“Understanding this continued evolution is of great importance in mapping the evolutionary landscape of emerging variants. Largely the virus has tried to optimise for transmission and immune escape by step-wise acquisition of new mutations,” he added 

News Network
June 18,2021

Bengaluru, June 18: A decision on further relaxing lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21 when the current curbs come to an end, will be taken on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

"The situation is improving. There is also a possibility of a third wave in the future, but despite that we will have to give some relaxations. We will discuss it at a meeting tomorrow evening, and take a decision," Yediyurappa told reporters on Friday. 

According to official sources, the government may announce relaxations in 11 districts where lockdown measures have continued, while further relaxations in terms of movement of people and opening of businesses may be announced in the remaining 19 districts from June 21.

The government had last week issued fresh guidelines extending the Covid-19-induced lockdown in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, where citizens were allowed to buy essentials between 6 am and 10 am.

Some relaxations were announced in the remaining 19 districts from June 14, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 am to 2 pm, and the movement of people till 7 pm.

It had also imposed a Covid-19 curfew (daily) from 7 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

The 11 districts where strict lockdown measures have continued are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days 'close-down' from April 27 but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the Covid-19 cases continued to spike. Citing lockdown yielding results and experts' advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister along with a few ministers today held discussions with officials on precautionary measures to be taken in case of the flood situation, due to monsoon rains in the state.

Yediyurappa said Maharashtra's irrigation minister will be visiting the state on Saturday and will hold discussions with him.

The release of excess water from dams in Maharashtra during heavy rains there usually causes a flood-like situation in the bordering districts of the state.

Yediyurappa said he will also hold a meeting via video conference on Saturday with Deputy Commissioners of 20 districts regarding monsoon preparedness and preventive measures to be taken in case of floods there.

Noting that the state is receiving good rains and farmers are involved in sowing activities, he said measures have been taken to ensure the availability of seeds and fertilisers without any shortage.

News Network
June 17,2021

Myopia is on the rise. In the UK, the number of children with myopia has doubled in the last 50 years. Globally, it’s projected that by 2050 half of the world’s population will be myopic.

Although myopia – also known as near-sightedness or short-sightedness – can run in families, environmental factors, such as spending too much time indoors have a large influence.

For most people, myopia develops from a mixture of both genetics and environmental factors. But while evidence shows that modern lifestyle factors contribute to myopia, scientists still aren’t entirely sure why.

For instance, research shows that the amount of time a child spends outdoors can play a significant role in their risk of developing myopia.

Not only do most studies show that children who spend more time outdoors are less likely to develop myopia, studies requiring children to spend extra time outdoors during school hours have shown the rate of myopia onset decreased compared with children who didn’t spend additional time outdoors.

But researchers still aren’t quite sure why this is the case. One theory is that the higher levels of light outdoors releases more dopamine into our retinal receptors (the nerves that process light signals in the eye), thus protecting against myopia.

Another suggestion is that the greater amount of physical activity children typically get outdoors prevents myopia. But studies have now shown that this has little effect.

It’s also been suggested that the different patterns and details we see in outdoor versus indoor spaces might explain the increase in myopia.

For example, one study suggests that the abundance of plain features and walls in indoor environments is to blame. This may also be why myopia tends to be more common in urban areas, however, more research is needed to understand this.

Modern lifestyles

Nevertheless, modern lifestyles often require us to spend a lot of our time indoors. For example, children are spending longer in formal education thanks to increases in school leaving age and more people pursuing higher education, which evidence suggests can cause myopia.

Yet what aspects of formalised education are causing increases in myopia is still unknown. Prolonged reading, learning at close distances, time spent indoors and increased screen use might all be to blame.

While one study suggests reading at a distance closer than 25cm may be a risk for developing myopia, reading probably only has a small effect on developing myopia.

The effect of greater screen use on myopia in children also has mixed results – probably because estimating screen use and controlling it in a long-term experiment is difficult. Regardless, further research is needed to understand whether excessive screen use is to blame for higher rates of myopia, and why this is the case.

Given the risk factors for developing myopia, there are also concerns now that stay-at-home orders and home learning during the pandemic may have worsened children’s eyesight.

Although there has been no study yet looking at the effect on children in the UK, early results elsewhere suggest that the pandemic may cause more children to develop myopia – but it’s anticipated the effects will be small. Whether the pandemic will have caused permanent increases in myopia is also yet to be seen.

Currently, the best advice for limiting the risk of developing myopia is to increase time spent outdoors, even by 40 minutes a day. 
 

