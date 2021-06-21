After prolonged plight in Saudi Arabia, Fairoza Banu finally reaches Karnataka

Riyadh/ Bengaluru, June 22: After rigorous efforts by P A Hameed Padubidri, Riyadh based pro-bono lawyer and social worker and Saleem Kodangalluru Kerala, a social worker based in AlQurayath for more than a month, finally Fairoza Banu, who was in Sakakah and then in AlQurayat, northern parts of Saudi Arabia, touched down in Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Saturday (19/06/2021). She reached her hometown Davanagere, Karnataka safely. Her relatives warmly welcomed her in the Airport after two years.

She, along with another woman from Tumakuru, Sabiha Khan, was brought to the KSA on visit visa by one Saad Rahil Mukhlef Al-Anazi in AlQurayat 2 and 3 years ago respectively. A Mumbai visa agent with the assistance of the duo's relatives in Davanagere arranged the visa for Sa'ad Al-Anazi. As such, Sabiha & Fairoza Banu had landed in King Abdulaziz International Airport in August 2018 and August 2019 respectively and then they reached AlQurayath on the same day.

The problems started when the sponsor (Kafeel) tried to send Fairoza Banu and Sabiha to another family's houses and they were forced to work as housemaids for others by the Kafeel. Inevitably, they had to agree his diktat.

Fairoza Banu was initially sent to other parts of AlQurayath and finally was sent to Sakakah, around 300 Kms from AlQurayath, to work for another family. Sabiha was also sent to work for others, but after few months, she came back to her Kafeel and working as a housemaid in his house.

Both were being maltreated and harassed by him without the salaries being paid for 8 & 9 months respectively. He neither legalized the status of the visit visa nor sent them to India despite of their cries.

Since Sabiha was directly working at his house, she was very vulnerable to his ill-treatments. She was not even provided with food for few days as she decided not to work at his house. The duo faced a lot of problems & harassments from him. Their dire situations were telecast in Kannada TV channels and Prajavani News Paper in Karnataka.

After reading the news in Prajavani daily and after exerting good efforts, finally Adv. P.A.Hameed found Fairoza Banu's whereabouts and through her, he also found out Sabiha from Tumakuru in AlQurayat.

Initially, Adv P A Hameed tried to sort out the issue through amicable settlement with Saad Al-Anazi, but he seemed to be very adamant and rough. So, Adv Padubidri approached with his petitions & tweets to the Indian Embassy in RIYADH, Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi and more importantly Human Rights Commission (HRC) in the KSA at AlJouf Province. After more than a month's endeavours and with the intervention of the HRC & their directives to the local police station, he agreed to send them to India after settling their dues & flight tickets. However, he had to comply with the provisions & procedures of the Passport Directorate (Jawazaath).

He was heavily fined to the tune of the Saudi Riyals 30k (SR.15k each) for violating the KSA's visa rule as he forced them to work as a housemaid without legalizing the visa status (from visit visa to Iqama visa), which was valid only for 90 days. Persons on visit visa are not allowed to work nor overstay in the KSA without extending the visa. Finally, he sent Mrs. Fairoza Banu to India by paying one month's salary & flight ticket via Riyadh-Qatar-Bengaluru.

However, he sent Mrs. Sabiha from AlQurayath to Jeddah Intl.Airport by bus by making her to believe that she would be flied from the Airport to Bengaluru.When she reached the Jeddah Intl. Airport, she found out that the ticket she was given by him was old expired dummy one that too without exit visa.

When she became panic & helpless, she called Adv. Padubidri to help out her. He advised her to directly approach the Indian Consulate in Jeddah, where she was provided with the shelter until the exit process is complete by the Consulate.She is presently waiting for the green signal from the Consulate to exit from the KSA to India.

Adv.Padubidri is doing his best efforts with the coordination & cooperation of the Consulate to repatriate her soon. Besides, he again approached the HRC describing her situation & cheating by her sponsor without settlements. Besides, he forced her to sign a paper, which was said to be a settlement of all dues owed by him to her.

Adv. P.A.Hameed extended his heartfelt thanks mainly to the head of the HRC in AlJouf, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Rasheed & his staffs, who were very responsive & cooperative throughout his efforts. So also, he thanked the Indian Ambassador to the KSA, Indian Embassy & its officer, Mr. Rajesh Kumar as well as Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi & its Gulf Division Directors, Mr. Avtar Singh & Mr. JS Vipul. Besides, he expressed his very good appreciation & thankfulness to Mr. Saleem Kodangalluru -Kerala, a social & community worker in AlQurayat, who was very supportive & actively involved in this case even at the cost of risks.

P A Hameed Padubidri, Riyadh based pro-bono lawyer and Saleem Kodangalluru Kerala, based in AlQurayath

THREAT TO ADV P A HAMEED & SALEEM K. BY THE SPONSOR OF THE TWO WOMEN

The sponsor reportedly called Adv Padubidri and intimidated him by saying that he would lodge a false complaint against Adv. Padubidri & teach a bitter lesson to him. He also used bad languages against Adv. Padubidri saying- "you are the one you supported these ladies & complained against me in the police station (Shurtha) & HRC; none was daring to touch me so far; you annoyed me & I will not leave you that easily...."

Adv Padubidri already lodged complaints against him in the HRC, Indian Embassy & Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi, asking protection in case he translate his threat into action.The MEA already registered his (Adv.Padubidri)complaint on MADAD app.created by the MEA & sent it to the Mission for the necessary action.

Besides, he scolded & threatened Saleem Kodangalluru-Kerala with dire consequences for supporting in this case.

Sa'ad AlAnazi's job is to bringing the women from India, Bangladesh, Srilanka, Indonesia etc.on visit visa, which is costed very cheap, & forcing them to work as housemaids for other families for meagre salaries in different parts of the KSA. It's said that he neither extend such visa before they get expired nor they are legalized into residence permit visa by paying govt. prescribed fees to the Jawazaath. Not only that, if anyone raises their voice against him, he used to shout & sometimes attack on them. Both Fairoza Banu & Sabiha were out of connection and any communication for about two weeks as he forcibly took away their mobile phones and removed its sim cards.

