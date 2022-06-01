15 arrested so far over viral video of 2 SDPI supporters abusing cops in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, June 1: The police have arrested six more persons in connection with the video of two persons riding on a bike without helmets, holding the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) flag and abusing the police, that went viral recently.

The arrested are: Safwan (26) from Gurpur, who recorded the video which went viral, Abdul Salam (23) from Gurpur working as an auto driver, Mohammed Hunaiz (23) from Suralpady working as a mason, Mohammed Sahil (23) from Gurpur working as a bus driver, Mohammed Falah (20) from Gurpur working as an auto driver, and Abdul Latif (31) from Inoli working in a bakery in Mysuru.

With this the total number of arrests in the case has risen to 15.

Earlier, nine were arrested in the same case including six from Mangaluru police. They are: Naushad Inoli (28) who works in a bakery in Bengaluru; Hyder Ali Inoli (27) who works in a juice centre in Mysuru (These two are said to be the ones who allegedly abused the cops); Mohammed Sayyed Afrid (23) from Pandeshwar; Basheer (40), from Konaje, Zuber (32); from Inoli and Jaleel (25) from Puttur (These four were picked from Mysuru and Bengaluru on charge of harbouring the accused).

When the police team led by PSI Krishna had been to Madiwala police limits to nab those directly involved in the incident, the accused along roommates allegedly tried to obstruct the police personnel and tried to push an officer and facilitate escaping of Naushad. A case has been registered in Madiwala police station in this regard and Mohammed Yasin (25) Afrid Sag (19) and Mohamed Tufail (19) were arrested.

Mangaluru City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters on Tuesday that an investigation was initiated by the officials of the Mangaluru South sub-division and under the supervision of DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar after Kankanady Town police registered a case against unidentified motorists, including two-wheeler riders, pillion riders, a car driver and others for allegedly abusing police personnel who were posted at Kodekkal Kannur check-post set up during SDPI convention held on the outskirts of the city on May 27.

According to police, the accused also tried to run over a constable on duty. Police claimed that they examined more than 180 CCTV cameras before zeroing on the accused.

Shashi Kumar said preliminary investigation revealed that 11 youth directly involved in the incident had met before the incident and was an alleged attempt to get instant fame and recognition, drawing inspiration from the Kerala boy who shouted provocative slogans.

Within minutes of the incident, the video had gone viral on social media platforms. Despite knowing this, four accused had sheltered them. Those directly involved were reportedly planning to mobilise money and remain underground till they get anticipatory bail. They were planning to move towards Mysuru or Kerala. After the incident, they had a discussion with their friends about the incident who in turn advised them to remain low.