  2. 15 arrested so far over viral video of 2 SDPI supporters abusing cops in Mangaluru

News Network
June 1, 2022

Mangaluru, June 1: The police have arrested six more persons in connection with the video of two persons riding on a bike without helmets, holding the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) flag and abusing the police, that went viral recently.

The arrested are: Safwan (26) from Gurpur, who recorded the video which went viral, Abdul Salam (23) from Gurpur working as an auto driver, Mohammed Hunaiz (23) from Suralpady working as a mason, Mohammed Sahil (23) from Gurpur working as a bus driver, Mohammed Falah (20) from Gurpur working as an auto driver, and Abdul Latif (31) from Inoli working in a bakery in Mysuru.

With this the total number of arrests in the case has risen to 15. 

Earlier, nine were arrested in the same case including six from Mangaluru police. They are: Naushad Inoli (28) who works in a bakery in Bengaluru; Hyder Ali Inoli (27) who works in a juice centre in Mysuru (These two are said to be the ones who allegedly abused the cops); Mohammed Sayyed Afrid (23) from Pandeshwar; Basheer (40), from Konaje, Zuber (32); from Inoli and Jaleel (25) from Puttur (These four were picked from Mysuru and Bengaluru on charge of harbouring the accused).

When the police team led by PSI Krishna had been to Madiwala police limits to nab those directly involved in the incident, the accused along roommates allegedly tried to obstruct the police personnel and tried to push an officer and facilitate escaping of Naushad. A case has been registered in Madiwala police station in this regard and Mohammed Yasin (25) Afrid Sag (19) and Mohamed Tufail (19) were arrested.

Mangaluru City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters on Tuesday that an investigation was initiated by the officials of the Mangaluru South sub-division and under the supervision of DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar after Kankanady Town police registered a case against unidentified motorists, including two-wheeler riders, pillion riders, a car driver and others for allegedly abusing police personnel who were posted at Kodekkal Kannur check-post set up during SDPI convention held on the outskirts of the city on May 27.

According to police, the accused also tried to run over a constable on duty. Police claimed that they examined more than 180 CCTV cameras before zeroing on the accused.

Shashi Kumar said preliminary investigation revealed that 11 youth directly involved in the incident had met before the incident and was an alleged attempt to get instant fame and recognition, drawing inspiration from the Kerala boy who shouted provocative slogans.

Within minutes of the incident, the video had gone viral on social media platforms. Despite knowing this, four accused had sheltered them. Those directly involved were reportedly planning to mobilise money and remain underground till they get anticipatory bail. They were planning to move towards Mysuru or Kerala. After the incident, they had a discussion with their friends about the incident who in turn advised them to remain low. 

News Network
May 20,2022

Bengaluru, May 20: The Vidhana Soudha police have managed to solve the case within hours after a hoax call landed to the police control room threatening a time box has been fixed in the premises of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. 

The police arrested a 32-year-old man identified as Subhasis Gupta, a resident of a paying guest accommodation in KS Garden, Shanthi Nagar in Central Bengaluru and a native of West Bengal.

In preliminary investigations, police have found that the caller wanted to trap his brother-in-law in the case, supposedly to punish him for divorcing his sister. But his luck ran out as police nabbed him.

Around 3.27 am, the police control room (112) received a call from an unknown number. The caller spoke in Hindi informed the helpline staff that a time bomb has been fixed in KIA and it would explode in half-an-hour. The caller alleged that a person named Deepak Sonar has fixed the bomb. He further abused the staff and challenged them to catch Deepak Sonar and disconnected the call.

An alert was immediately made to the KIA and jurisdictional Kempegowda International Airport police station. Tension had gripped the airport till the bomb detection and disposal squad, sniffer dog squad, officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), airport authorities and the jurisdictional police thoroughly checked the premises and declared it a hoax.

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed with the Vidhana Soudha police by a police sub-inspector of Command Centre in the Commissioner of Police office. The police swung into action and arrested Gupta from near his PG with the help of the mobile number used to make the hoax call. During interrogation, police found that Sonar is Gupta's brother-in-law. Sonar had married Gupta's elder sister Ranjitha Gupta in 2004, but the couple developed disputes just a few days after the marriage.

Sonar has allegedly married another woman and a case is filed in the court regarding the same. Because of Ranjitha's marital issue, Gupta's two other sisters are not getting married. Hence, he wanted to take revenge on Sonar and made a threatening call to trap him in the case.

Gupta studied Diploma in Computer Science. He came to Bengaluru in 2019 and worked in a call centre. He lost the job during the Covid-19 pandemic. He joined as IT support staff in V Sure Informatics Pvt Ltd in KIA in August 2020. He was sacked by the company in March this year for his bad behaviour in the workplace. At present he is unemployed. The Vidhana Soudha police are investigating further.

News Network
May 19,2022

Bengaluru, May 19: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an Orange alert in 12 districts of Kerala including Kasaragod for the day as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall. The IMD issued an Orange alert in all the districts of Kerala except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam for Thursday.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said cyclonic circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas would lead to isolated very heavy rainfall in several parts of the southern state. The Central Meteorological Department, on Wednesday, had predicted isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall in the state for the next 2 days and heavy rainfall for the two days after that.

Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days and it has disrupted normal life in certain places of the state. Considering the heavy rains and to be better prepared for the early onset of monsoon in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had a day ago issued a slew of directions to ensure that the authorities were prepared to handle problems like landslides and flooding.

Some of the instructions issued by the CM were -- local bodies to prepare a list of disaster-prone areas in their jurisdictions and provide the same to the authorities concerned like police and fire services, ensure relief camps with adequate facilities are in place for evacuating people and desilting of gutters and rivers. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed five teams to Kerala.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has asked people to stay away from rivers and other water bodies until the rains subside. The SDMA has also asked people not to travel to hilly regions unless it's an emergency and to avoid night travel until the rain subsides.

The district administrations have also warned the people against staying near coastal areas of high tide. The IMD has earlier predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also known as Edavapathy in the state, is likely to bring its first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date. 

News Network
May 29,2022

mukhyamantri.jpg

Bengaluru, May 29: Senior Congress leader H N Chandrashekar, popularly known as Mukhyamantri Chandru, has quit the Karnataka unit of the party, citing personal reasons. In his resignation letter to the Congress state president D K Shivakumar on Saturday, Chandru said he had joined the "Congress with vast historical background" with an objective to serve people.

"I am content that I have done my duty sincerely. I am resigning from the primary membership. I express my gratitude to all those in the party who supported and loved me," he said.

Sources in the Congress said Chandru was aspiring for a Rajya Sabha ticket and after the denial he decided to part ways. Chandru was not immediately available for comments.

The leader, who acted in many plays, cinemas and tele-serials, got the prefix 'Mukhyamantri' for his stupendous role of a chief minister in some plays.

Chandru joined electoral politics in 1985 when he won assembly election from Gauribidanur on the Janata Party ticket. Later, he joined BJP and became MLC from 1998 to 2004. He had also served as the Kannada Development Authority chairperson till 2013. After the Congress came to power in 2013, he joined the party in 2014 and was there till his resignation.

