  2. 15 oppn parties agree to fight 2024 LS polls together at Patna huddle; next meet in July

News Network
June 23, 2023

Patna, June 23: At least 15 opposition parties on Friday resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences.

Addressing a joint press conference after an almost four-hour-long meeting, during which leaders of the parties present expressed their views, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said the leaders will meet in the next few days to give final shape to their plan of fighting together.

"We had a good meeting and several leaders expressed their views during the meeting. 17 parties have decided to work together and contest the Lok Sabha elections unitedly," he told reporters.

Kumar, who hosted the first such meeting, said they were working in the national interest and accused the BJP of acting against the national interest as it was trying to change the country's history.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the next meeting of opposition leaders would be held in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh next month.

"We have decided to prepare a common agenda and will take decisions in the next meeting on how to move forward," he said.

"We will have to evolve separate plans for every state and we will work together to dethrone the BJP at the Centre," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "We may have some differences but have decided to work together with flexibility and will work to protect our ideology".

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said the first meet was organised in Patna as "Whatever starts from Patna, takes the shape of the public movement".

"We all are united and will fight unitedly against BJP," she said, adding that "the BJP wants to change history but we'll ensure that history is saved".

She also asserted that they were not opposition parties but were also citizens of the country who had patriotism and loved 'Bharat Mata'. 

News Network
June 15,2023

Bengaluru, June 15: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to make it mandatory for all schools and colleges, whether government, aided or private, to read the Preamble of the Constitution daily.

It has also made it compulsory to have a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution put up at all government and semi-government offices in the state.

"Keeping in mind the freedom struggle, the idea behind writing of the Constitution, the people, especially the youth at schools, colleges and universities -- whether it is government, aided or private -- should compulsorily read the Preamble of the Constitution," Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here, he said this will motivate the youth to contribute towards nation building and promote brotherhood among all communities.

"Having such a great Constitution, our youth should compulsorily read its preamble every day," he said, adding that all government and semi-government offices should have a portrait of it displayed.

Chapter of RSS leaders dropped

Meanwhile, the Karnataka cabinet has decided to remove the lessons of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar from the school textbooks, said state education minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday. 

He said that the supplementary textbooks will be provided with revised changes and clarified that new textbooks will not be printed.

Speaking to the reporters after cabinet meeting on Thursday, the minister said, “We have done everything for the better education of school children in Karnataka. We have dropped the lessons on KB Hedgewar which were included by the previous BJP government.” 

Bangarappa further said that the government has reintroduced the old syllabus which was revoked by the erstwhile BJP government in Karnataka. “The previous government has made some inclusions and exclusions in the syllabus. We removed all the changes and just reintroduced the old syllabus. The supplementary textbooks with the changes will reach schools in another 10 to 15 days,” added the education minister.

In the last week of May, over 30 academicians and writers met CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum with various demands to reform the education sector, including the controversial revisions in textbooks and ban on hijab in educational institutions. He then promised a strict action against anything that pollutes children’s minds.

News Network
June 12,2023

Mysuru, June 12: A prominent farmers’ organisation in Karnataka has asked chief minister Siddaramaiah to repeal the anti-cow slaughter Act saying it is anti-farmer.

Speaking to reporters here, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) president Badagalapura Nagendra asked the government to withdraw all the farm reforms acts, including APMC Act and changes made to the land reforms act. 

Nagendra said, “On June 15, a state-wide protest will be held between 11am and 1pm to pressurise the government in this regard. Our activists will hold a dharna in front of district administration offices demanding repeal of these acts.”

“We want these acts to be withdrawn during the budget session of the assembly scheduled for next month. We also want the government to implement pro-people rules,” he said.

“The previous BJP government implemented the Land Reform Act to help corporate companies. Congress had earlier assured it will repeal all these acts if it returns to power,” he contended.

“Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar participated in our protests against these acts. Chief minister Siddaramaiah is from a family of farmers and is aware of the farmers' challenges. We are optimistic that these acts will be repealed,” he said.

Nagendra also alleged that National Highways Authority of India has been showing discrimination against farmers while giving relief for the land acquired for Srirangapatna-Madikeri four-lane road. “If this problem is not rectified we will stop the road works,” he warned.

News Network
June 13,2023

min.jpg

Bengaluru, June 13: The Karnataka government will constitute new vision groups across seven sectors to promote industrial development, State's Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has said.

He said this while speaking at a meeting held here on Monday evening with leading industrialists to exchange ideas on promoting industrial growth in the state. The proposed vision groups will span the sectors of Aerospace & Defense, Machine Tools, Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM), Core Manufacturing, Pharma, Startups (non-IT), and Auto/EV.

The vision groups will comprise industry experts, public sector officials and academic experts. These groups will be institutionalised and will provide holistic guidance to the department and lead industrial progress in the right direction, the Minister noted. The government also intends to promote manufacturing and industrialisation in sectors such as future mobility, green hydrogen, food processing, textiles, and warehousing & logistics, he was quoted as saying by his office in a release. Listing opportunities for green hydrogen, Patil said the state has already attracted commitments worth about Rs 2.8 lakh crore from interested players.

The first green hydrogen cluster of the country cluster would come up in Mangaluru, he said adding that the required infrastructure including land, and water will be facilitated, and incentives will be extended as per norms. The government is planning to set up a Karnataka Aerospace Technology Centre at Devanahalli R&D park to ease information dissemination, enable networks and market linkages and create Common Facility Centre (CFC) and incubation centres. 

Intensive efforts are under way to pursue opportunities worth approximately Rs. 2.5 Lakh Crores, he claimed. An IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer of PCCF (Principal Chief Conservator of Forests) grade will be appointed within the department to facilitate resolution of environment-related issues, Patil said, as he also shared his experience on how such issues were successfully resolved by appointing a PCCF-grade official in the irrigation department while he worked as the minister of that department during 2013-18.

He assured that the government would always consider the opinions and suggestions of industrialists with open-mindedness and ensure maintaining industry friendliness. Foreign embassy officials of several countries, Geetanjali Kirloskar (Toyota Kirloskar), Sushant Naik (Tata Motors), Rajiv Khushu (Texas Instruments), Vincent (Foxconn), and Amit Kumar Singh (Asian paints) were among representatives of over 30 industries who were present. Also, representatives of industry bodies organisations such as CII, FICCI, FKCCI, AWAKE, and KASSIA also attended the meeting, the release said.

