  1. Home
  2. 16 lakh Indian blue-collar workers employed across 14 Gulf nations; Saudi Arabia leads hiring spree

16 lakh Indian blue-collar workers employed across 14 Gulf nations; Saudi Arabia leads hiring spree

News Network
August 2, 2025

gulf.jpg

Mangaluru: Indian blue-collar workers continue to form the backbone of the Gulf region’s labour force, with over 16 lakh Indians currently employed in 14 countries across the Middle East, fresh government data reveals.

Figures presented by the Ministry of External Affairs in the Rajya Sabha on July 31 highlight the sharp rise in migration over the past five years, particularly in the construction and other labour-intensive sectors.

Saudi Arabia Tops the List

Between January 2020 and June 2025, Saudi Arabia alone absorbed 6.95 lakh Indian workers, followed by the UAE (3.41 lakh), Kuwait (2.01 lakh), Qatar (1.53 lakh), and Oman (1.16 lakh).

Recruitment numbers surged post-pandemic, peaking in 2023 with 3.98 lakh workers heading abroad — Saudi Arabia alone hired over 2 lakh that year. The upward trend continued in 2024, with 1.67 lakh placements, and remains strong in 2025, with the UAE currently leading recruitment.

Why Indians Are in Demand

Saudi Arabia’s ongoing Vision 2030 mega-projects, including futuristic cities like NEOM and The Line, are fuelling this demand.

Indian workers are preferred for their experience, reliability, and ability to adapt to Gulf work culture,” said Althaf Ullal, MD and CEO of Saad Al Qahtani Contracting (SAQCO), based in Al Khobar.

KA Sheikh Karnire, operations director at Expertise Contracting Company Limited, added that their firm alone recruits and trains 4,000–5,000 Indian workers annually for Saudi projects. Kuwait too has seen rising demand, with companies offering higher pay packages to attract talent.

Government Safety Net for Migrants

To safeguard migrant workers, the Union government has rolled out multiple welfare initiatives, including toll-free helplines, WhatsApp support, mobile apps, and Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendras in key cities. Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) and the Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana ensure safer migration, while the Indian Community Welfare Fund — which has disbursed ₹703 crore so far — has supported over 3.5 lakh Indians with legal, medical, and emergency aid abroad.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 2,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 2: A Mangaluru resident has lodged a police complaint after being swindled of ₹22.59 lakh in a months-long online trading scam allegedly promoted through a fake video using Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s name.

The victim stated that the ordeal began on October 15, 2024, when he stumbled upon a Facebook video falsely depicting Sitharaman endorsing an investment platform. Convinced by the video, he clicked the link, registered, and was soon contacted by a caller identifying himself as Anurag Sharma, who instructed him to transfer an initial amount of ₹12,600.

In the weeks that followed, he was approached by multiple individuals—Nikhil Agarwal, Thomas George, Jetting Navya, and Naveen Tiwari—who persuaded him to invest larger sums, luring him with promises of high returns and bonuses. The scammers frequently demanded additional payments, citing taxes, penalties for incorrect IFSC codes, and “forex exchange” adjustments.

At one point, the victim was threatened with legal action for alleged money laundering unless he paid more. Believing the claims, he transferred amounts ranging from ₹28,400 to ₹2 lakh across several accounts, many linked to reputed banks and foreign phone numbers.

By March 2025, the victim had paid a total of ₹22,59,613, only to realise he had been conned when no returns materialised. A case has been registered at the Kankanady Town Police Station and investigations are underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2025

deepaknaveen.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 21:  In a chilling incident that has shaken locals and ignited outrage online, Mulki police have arrested two young men for allegedly luring, abducting, and sexually harassing a minor girl they met through Instagram.

The arrest has sparked serious conversations about digital safety and the dark side of social media connections.

The accused, Deepak (19), a bus conductor from Badagubettu, Udupi, and Naveen Shetty (21) from Bhatripalke, Parkala, are believed to have targeted the girl via Instagram messages before carrying out their disturbing plan.

According to officials, the duo abducted the minor on July 19 near Bappanadu using a scooter and transported her to Udupi, where the harassment took place. A case has been registered at the Mulki police station under Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, and investigations are ongoing.

This tragic case underscores growing concerns about how platforms like Instagram can become channels for manipulation and exploitation if not used responsibly.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
July 24,2025

rahulgandhi.jpg

New Delhi, July 24: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party has “concrete 100 per cent proof” of the Election Commission allowed cheating in a constituency in Karnataka and asserted that the poll watchdog would be mistaken if it thinks that it is going to get away with this “because we are going to come for you”.

Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission is not functioning as the Election Commission of India, and is “not doing its job”.

Asked about the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s reported remarks that the option of boycotting Bihar assembly polls was open, Gandhi told reporters that his party has “concrete 100 per cent proof” of the Election Commission allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka.

“Not 90 per cent, when we decide to show it to you, it is a 100 per cent proof,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

“We just looked at one constituency and we found this. I am absolutely convinced that constituency after constituency this is the drama that is taking place. Thousands and thousands of new voters, how old are they? — 45, 50, 60, 65, thousands and thousands of them in one constituency. This is one thing, voter deletion, voter addition, new voters who are way above 18 (is going on)… so we have caught them,” he said.

“I want to send a message to the Election Commission — if you thing you are going to get away with this, if your officers think they are going to get away with this, you are mistaken, you are not going to get away with this because we are going to come for you,” Gandhi told reporters in Parliament House premises.

The Congress leader on Wednesday alleged that elections are being “stolen” in India and claimed that his party has figured out the modus operandi of the “votes theft” by studying a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Gandhi said he would put before the people and the Election Commission in black in white on how the “theft of votes” is being done.

His remarks came after it emerged that during house-to-house visit in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Bihar, poll officials have so far found that more than 52 lakh voters were not present at their addresses.

The opposition has been protesting in both houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging that the EC’s exercise was aimed at disenfranchising voters in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.