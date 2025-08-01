16 lakh Indian blue-collar workers employed across 14 Gulf nations; Saudi Arabia leads hiring spree

Mangaluru: Indian blue-collar workers continue to form the backbone of the Gulf region’s labour force, with over 16 lakh Indians currently employed in 14 countries across the Middle East, fresh government data reveals.

Figures presented by the Ministry of External Affairs in the Rajya Sabha on July 31 highlight the sharp rise in migration over the past five years, particularly in the construction and other labour-intensive sectors.

Saudi Arabia Tops the List

Between January 2020 and June 2025, Saudi Arabia alone absorbed 6.95 lakh Indian workers, followed by the UAE (3.41 lakh), Kuwait (2.01 lakh), Qatar (1.53 lakh), and Oman (1.16 lakh).

Recruitment numbers surged post-pandemic, peaking in 2023 with 3.98 lakh workers heading abroad — Saudi Arabia alone hired over 2 lakh that year. The upward trend continued in 2024, with 1.67 lakh placements, and remains strong in 2025, with the UAE currently leading recruitment.

Why Indians Are in Demand

Saudi Arabia’s ongoing Vision 2030 mega-projects, including futuristic cities like NEOM and The Line, are fuelling this demand.

Indian workers are preferred for their experience, reliability, and ability to adapt to Gulf work culture,” said Althaf Ullal, MD and CEO of Saad Al Qahtani Contracting (SAQCO), based in Al Khobar.

KA Sheikh Karnire, operations director at Expertise Contracting Company Limited, added that their firm alone recruits and trains 4,000–5,000 Indian workers annually for Saudi projects. Kuwait too has seen rising demand, with companies offering higher pay packages to attract talent.

Government Safety Net for Migrants

To safeguard migrant workers, the Union government has rolled out multiple welfare initiatives, including toll-free helplines, WhatsApp support, mobile apps, and Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendras in key cities. Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) and the Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana ensure safer migration, while the Indian Community Welfare Fund — which has disbursed ₹703 crore so far — has supported over 3.5 lakh Indians with legal, medical, and emergency aid abroad.