2 cabbies arrested for raping 25-yr-old woman after offering lift to church in Bengaluru

Hyderabad, Sept 1: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Uttar Pradesh's BJP government for its decision to conduct a survey of unrecognised madarsas in the state and termed the move as harassment of Muslims.

The Hyderabad MP said the state government has no right to interfere in the functioning of these madarsas as they don't receive any funds either from the state government or from the Centre.

Owaisi argued that under Article 30 of the Constitution, Muslims have the right to set up and run educational institutions of their choice.

Owaisi described the proposed survey as a 'small NRC' and an attempt to malign Muslims and Islam.

The MP reacted strongly when asked about the allegations that madarsas are involved in anti-national activities. "You are shamelessly saying this at a time when India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. These madarsas liberated the country and you are looking at them with suspicion. Is this the way you are paying homage to freedom fighters who passed out of these madarsas and secured Independence for India?" he asked.

"Issue an order saying don't remain a Muslim, don't offer namaz, don't recite Quran. This is what you want," Owaisi said.

The MP said even for madarsas recognized under Madarsa Board, the government has not paid salaries to teachers for the last two years.

Owaisi also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her statement that there are many good people in RSS. He advised her to read the oath which a RSS member reads every morning.

The MP said this was not the first time Mamata has praised RSS. "She had praised RSS in 2003 or 2004 and RSS had called her Durga. When elections came, she started speaking about secularism and now saying there are good people in RSS. We want to ask Mamata Banerjee how long you will deceive Muslims of India and West Bengal," he said.

Owaisi slammed the Narendra Modi government for joint military exercises with China. He was reacting to reports that India and China will take part in Russia's week-long military drills.

"What is this tamasha going on? China is sitting on 1,000 square km in Ladakh and you are holding joint military exercises with them," he said.

He recalled a statement by the foreign minister that relations with China can't be normal unless the boundary issues are resolved. "What will you say to brave soldiers who are sitting on high altitudes to guard the country," he said.

Owaisi said the Modi government has made fun of the Indian army, country's security and territorial integrity and sovereignty.