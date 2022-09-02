  1. Home
  2. 2 cabbies arrested for raping 25-yr-old woman after offering lift to church in Bengaluru

News Network
September 3, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 3: Two cab drivers were arrested in Bengaluru for raping a 25-year-old woman after offering her a lift, police said on Saturday.

The arrested have been identified as 25-year-old G Akshilesh from Ballary and 21-year-old J L Deepu from Hassan district.

According to the police, the incident had taken place three days ago and the accused were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the victim.

In her complaint to police, the 25-year-old victim said that on Thursday, she was walking towards church in Ejipura when the accused offered her lift to the place of worship.

However, instead of church, they took her to an isolated place near Huskur, stripped her and gang-raped her. The accused also kept her in captivity. The victim somehow managed to escape from there in the darkness and took shelter behind the bushes for entire night, police said.

Early on Friday morning, the victim managed to reach a nearby house and requested for clothes. After managing to get them, she reached straight to Viveknagar police station where police lodged an FIR and arrested the accused.

News Network
September 2,2022

aadil.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A four-year-old child was today crushed to death under the wheels of a car at Suribail in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Aadil, who was an LKG student at Darul Ash’ariya English Medium School, Suribail.

It is said that the tragedy took place when Aadil was walking on the road near his house. 

A maruti car reportedly hit him resulting in his death on the spot. He was rushed to a private hospital in Thumbe where he was declared dead.

His body was later shifted to Bantwal Government Hospital, police said.

A case in this regard has been registered by Bantwal Traffic Police. The police personnel visited the spot and conducted inspection.

News Network
September 1,2022

owaisi.jpg

Hyderabad, Sept 1: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Uttar Pradesh's BJP government for its decision to conduct a survey of unrecognised madarsas in the state and termed the move as harassment of Muslims.

The Hyderabad MP said the state government has no right to interfere in the functioning of these madarsas as they don't receive any funds either from the state government or from the Centre.

Owaisi argued that under Article 30 of the Constitution, Muslims have the right to set up and run educational institutions of their choice.

Owaisi described the proposed survey as a 'small NRC' and an attempt to malign Muslims and Islam.

The MP reacted strongly when asked about the allegations that madarsas are involved in anti-national activities. "You are shamelessly saying this at a time when India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. These madarsas liberated the country and you are looking at them with suspicion. Is this the way you are paying homage to freedom fighters who passed out of these madarsas and secured Independence for India?" he asked.

"Issue an order saying don't remain a Muslim, don't offer namaz, don't recite Quran. This is what you want," Owaisi said.

The MP said even for madarsas recognized under Madarsa Board, the government has not paid salaries to teachers for the last two years.

Owaisi also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her statement that there are many good people in RSS. He advised her to read the oath which a RSS member reads every morning.

The MP said this was not the first time Mamata has praised RSS. "She had praised RSS in 2003 or 2004 and RSS had called her Durga. When elections came, she started speaking about secularism and now saying there are good people in RSS. We want to ask Mamata Banerjee how long you will deceive Muslims of India and West Bengal," he said.

Owaisi slammed the Narendra Modi government for joint military exercises with China. He was reacting to reports that India and China will take part in Russia's week-long military drills.

"What is this tamasha going on? China is sitting on 1,000 square km in Ladakh and you are holding joint military exercises with them," he said.

He recalled a statement by the foreign minister that relations with China can't be normal unless the boundary issues are resolved. "What will you say to brave soldiers who are sitting on high altitudes to guard the country," he said.

Owaisi said the Modi government has made fun of the Indian army, country's security and territorial integrity and sovereignty.

News Network
September 2,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah asked a string of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi timed for his visit to Mangaluru on Friday. 

"Is this visit of yours a tour to see the development? Or to see the disaster?" Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets targeting Modi, branded as #AnswerMadiModi. 

"South Canara entrepreneurs established Syndicate, Corporation, Vijaya, Canara & Karnataka banks. Mr Modi, you completely erased the names of the 3 banks. Is this development? Or disaster?" Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah said the Corporation Bank was founded by Haji Abdullah (1906), Syndicate Bank by TMA Pai, Upendra Pai and Vaman Kudva (1925) and Vjiaya Bank by AB Shetty (1931). "Is your decision to erase these names not an injustice towards these great entrepreneurs?" he said. 

The Congress leader pointed out that the Bajpe airport was Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution with efforts from then MP U Srinivas Malya. "This airport is now handed over to your businessman friend Adani. Is this your development? Or disaster?" he said, accusing Modi of 'crony capitalism'.

Similarly, Siddaramaiah said the New Mangaluru Port was the contribution of Indira Gandhi and Mallya. "Mr Modi, you have been selling the port rights to your crony friend Adani. Is this your development? Or disaster?"

The former chief minister also said that the Bajpe airport, the Mangaluru port, National Highway 66, the regional engineering college, and others were "contributions of Congress". 

He asked Modi to spell out the contributions of the BJP and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel (the Karnataka BJP president). "Sinking Mangaluru? Igniting communal fires?" he said rhetorically. "Is this your development? Or disaster?"

