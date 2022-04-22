2 Udupi girls who had moved HC over hijab not allowed to take PU exam

Udupi, Apr 22: Two second PU students from Government PU College in Udupi who had petitioned the Karnataka High Court to allow hijab inside the classrooms returned on Friday without writing the exam after they were denied permission to enter the examination hall with hijab on.

The second PU examination commenced on Friday.

Aliya Assadi and Resham, both from the commerce stream, had collected their hall tickets from the Government PU College in Udupi in the morning and went to Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi to write their exams.

However, they were denied permission to write the exam wearing headscarves inside the examination hall. The lecturers, including the invigilators, tried to persuade the students to write the exam after removing their headscarves till 10.45 am. The students reportedly informed the lecturers that they will not write their exams without headscarves.

Since, they refused to remove their headscarves before the final bell rang for the commencement of the exam, they were denied permission. Following this, they left the premises teary-eyed.