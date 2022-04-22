  1. Home
2 Udupi girls who had moved HC over hijab not allowed to take PU exam

April 22, 2022

Udupi, Apr 22: Two second PU students from Government PU College in Udupi who had petitioned the Karnataka High Court to allow hijab inside the classrooms returned on Friday without writing the exam after they were denied permission to enter the examination hall with hijab on. 

The second PU examination commenced on Friday.

Aliya Assadi and Resham, both from the commerce stream, had collected their hall tickets from the Government PU College in Udupi in the morning and went to Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi to write their exams.

However, they were denied permission to write the exam wearing headscarves inside the examination hall. The lecturers, including the invigilators, tried to persuade the students to write the exam after removing their headscarves till 10.45 am. The students reportedly informed the lecturers that they will not write their exams without headscarves. 

Since, they refused to remove their headscarves before the final bell rang for the commencement of the exam, they were denied permission. Following this, they left the premises teary-eyed.

April 8,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 8: Doddapete police Friday registered a case against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and BJP corporator S N Channabasappa for making provocative statements after the killing of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha in Shivamogga on February 20 following the order from a court in Bengaluru.

Police stated that they would not arrest BJP leaders but they have to appear before the court for a hearing.

Peace Organisation Committee Secretary Riyaz Ahmed had filed a case before Special Court in Bengaluru as Shivamogga police reportedly refused to register a case as Eshwarappa's name figured in the complaint. Admitting the case, the court directed the police to register a case against the duo which it did under the IPC sections 153 (A), 295 (A), 504, 505 (2) and 34.

Eshwarappa and Channabasappa had said that Muslim goons were behind the killing of Harsha. This triggered communal tensions in Shivamogga. 

April 21,2022

Hubballi, Apr 21: A cleric was arrested on Thursday in connection with the violence reported in the city recently over an alleged social media post hurting the sentiments of a community.

Waseem Pathan was picked up from Mumbai, where he was hiding, on Wednesday night and brought here this morning, police sources said.

Video footage purportedly showed Pathan standing on a police officer's jeep and addressing a crowd of people gathered outside the old Hubballi police station to protest against the alleged post, showing a saffron flag planted on a mosque, that surfaced on social media on Saturday night.

According to police, the mob went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles and hurling stones at a nearby hospital and temple. After the police named him in the FIR, the cleric went into hiding and released a video on social media claiming that he was innocent. 

April 9,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today that the state government has nothing to do with the ongoing hate campaign which seeks a ban on the Wakf Board. 

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has, in a fresh campaign on various platforms, demanded a ban on the Wakf Board and the laws that govern it.

Reacting to the demand, Bommai said, “People practice their respective traditions. The government is run in accordance with the laws. The government has nothing to do with these campaigns. All are equal in the government’s view. Maintaining law and order in the state is our objective.” The chief minister made the statement in Bidar on Saturday.

The state has, of late, witnessed several campaigns along religious lines, including a boycott on halal meat and a ban on Muslim shopkeepers at local temple fairs.

Reacting to AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala’s tweet on the Bitcoin issue, Bommai said, “I have replied to the issue in the Legislative Assembly itself. If he has any information on the issue, let him submit it instead of tweeting. It is meaningless.”

The Congress leader had on Friday posed a series of questions to Bommai and Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Twitter in connection with a post by Congress MLA Priyank Kharge which suggested that the US-based Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was in New Delhi to investigate the Bitcoin scam which came to light in Karnataka.

