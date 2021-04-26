2-week lockdown in Karnataka starting April 27 night

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today announced that the entire state including Bengaluru city will go for a full lockdown for two weeks starting from April 27 night 10 p.m. in a bid to contain the raging COVID-19 crisis in the state.
Shops selling essential items and groceries will be allowed to remain open between 6 am and 10 am. Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors will be allowed to function. Public transport will remain shut, Yediyurappa said.
The decision came following a Cabinet meeting that was held on Monday morning as the state registered a record high of 34,000 COVID-19 cases on a single day on Sunday.
“We have come to a decision after speaking to all ministers and experts,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said in a press briefing after the cabinet meeting.
“In government hospitals vaccination will be free for people between 10-45 years. For those above 45 years, Union Government will provide vaccination free," the Chief Minister said. "From April 27 evening, stringer measures will be in place. Request vendors, shopkeepers to close right after so the police don't have to compel them."
Manufacturing sector constructions, agricultural activities will be allowed but garment factories are prohibited.
There will be no shortage of oxygen henceforth. The Union government has agreed to increase supply from 300 MT to 800 MT, he added.
Public transportation will not function. Goods can be transported from one state to another.
Takeaway from restaurants and home delivery of alcohol has been allowed.
The state especially capital Bengaluru is reeling under a crisis of ventilator and ICU-beds with patients needing to wait for hours to get admitted in hospitals. As of Monday morning, Karnataka has more than 1.6 lakh active cases with an overwhelming majority in Bengaluru. In light of this, some members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) which held its 99th meeting on April 24 in Bengaluru had advised for a two-week long down.
The state is already under night curfew and weekend lockdown under existing restrictions as the number of cases have been on the rise since the start of April.
