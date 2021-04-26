  1. Home
  2-week lockdown in Karnataka starting April 27 night

News Network
April 26, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today announced that the entire state including Bengaluru city will go for a full lockdown for two weeks starting from April 27 night 10 p.m. in a bid to contain the raging COVID-19 crisis in the state.

Shops selling essential items and groceries will be allowed to remain open between 6 am and 10 am. Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors will be allowed to function. Public transport will remain shut, Yediyurappa said.

The decision came following a Cabinet meeting that was held on Monday morning as the state registered a record high of 34,000 COVID-19 cases on a single day on Sunday.

“We have come to a decision after speaking to all ministers and experts,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said in a press briefing after the cabinet meeting. 

“In government hospitals vaccination will be free for people between 10-45 years. For those above 45 years, Union Government will provide vaccination free," the Chief Minister said. "From April 27 evening, stringer measures will be in place. Request vendors, shopkeepers to close right after so the police don't have to compel them."

Manufacturing sector constructions, agricultural activities will be allowed but garment factories are prohibited.

There will be no shortage of oxygen henceforth. The Union government has agreed to increase supply from 300 MT to 800 MT, he added.

Public transportation will not function. Goods can be transported from one state to another.

Takeaway from restaurants and home delivery of alcohol has been allowed.

The state especially capital Bengaluru is reeling under a crisis of ventilator and ICU-beds with patients needing to wait for hours to get admitted in hospitals. As of Monday morning, Karnataka has more than 1.6 lakh active cases with an overwhelming majority in Bengaluru.  In light of this, some members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) which held its 99th meeting on April 24 in Bengaluru had advised for a two-week long down.

The state is already under night curfew and weekend lockdown under existing restrictions as the number of cases have been on the rise since the start of April.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 22,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 22: Two boys who sustained serious injuries after lightning struck them while playing outside their house at Indiranagar in Haleyangadi on the outskirts of the city died in hospital.

Nihan (5), son of Mansoor from Hejamady and Maruti (6), son of Durgappa from Gangavati are the victims. 

The young boys were playing in front of their houses on April 20 when the lightning struck injuring both of them. Luckily none of the other children who were playing with the two boys was hurt.

The injured boys were initially admitted to a private hospital at Mukka were later rushed to another private hospital in Mangaluru.

Both the boys had been put on artificial respiration as the lightning strike had impaired their brain functioning.

While Nihan breathed his last Tuesday, Maruti passed away today without responding to any treatment. 

News Network
April 12,2021

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has revealed the updated mechanism and regulations for the issuance of permit to perform Umrah as well as to perform prayer at Grand Mosque in Makkah and visit the Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the regulations, only vaccinated pilgrims and worshipers will be allowed to perform the rituals. Children will not be allowed to accompany the pilgrims and worshipers at the Two Holy Mosques. The Isha prayer permit will include performance of taraweeh (special prayers during Ramadan) prayers as well.

The ministry said that the permits will be issued for immunized persons as shown in the Tawakkalna application, and these include three categories: those immunized by taking two doses of the vaccine; those who have spent 14 days after getting their first dose of the vaccine; and those who have recovered from coronavirus.

The Ministry has set seven time periods for the performance of Umrah, and it will update the capacity around the clock according to the available and canceled reservations.

The ministry emphasized that unauthorized vehicles are not allowed to enter the Central Haram Area in Makkah. Vehicles will have to enter Makkah through various checkpoints only in the appropriate time as mentioned in the permit.

The ministry also highlighted the importance of pre-purchase of transport tickets electronically through the Eatmarna application in order to avoid the delay in transport centers.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the capacity of the Grand Mosque will be raised in order to accommodate 50,000 vaccinated Umrah pilgrims and 100,000 worshipers.

The pilgrims and worshipers will be allowed to enter the Grand Mosques strictly in compliance with the precautionary measures and preventive protocols to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Showing the permits and verifying their validity will be through the Tawakkalna application directly from the account of the permit holder in the application.

The ministry urged all the faithful to get permits issued only through the approved Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications and warned against relying on fake websites and campaigns.

Recently, the Ministry of Interior warned that hefty fines would be slapped on those who enter Makkah to perform Umrah or prayer at the Grand Mosque without a valid permit during the month of Ramadan.

“Anyone who is caught while entering Makkah to perform Umrah without a permit will face a fine of SR10,000 while anyone who enters Makkah to perform prayer at the Grand Mosque without a permit will have to pay a fine of SR1,000,” an official source at the ministry said.

According to the source, the new regulation will be in force until the end of the pandemic and till the return to normal public life. The ministry source called upon citizens and expatriates to abide by the directives to obtain a permit for the performance of Umrah and prayer at the Grand Mosque through the Eatmarna application.

“The security personnel will carry out their duties along all roads, security check posts, as well as at the sites and corridors leading to the central area around the Grand Mosque to prevent any attempt to violate the regulations issued in this regard,” the source added.

Agencies
April 19,2021

israel.jpg

Tel Aviv, Apr 19: Israelis stepped into the streets without masks on Sunday for the first time in a year, a key milestone as the country vaccinates its way out of a coronavirus nightmare.

"It's very strange but it's very nice," said Eliana Gamulka, 26, after getting off a bus near the busy Jerusalem shopping boulevard of Jaffa Street and removing her face covering.

"You can't pretend that you don't know anyone any more," she smiled.

With over half the population fully vaccinated in one of the world's fastest anti-Covid 19 inoculation campaigns, the health ministry announced on Thursday that masks would no longer be required in public outdoor spaces.
For Gamulka, a project manager, the good news came at the perfect time: just two weeks before her wedding.

It will be "very nice to celebrate with everyone, now without masks," she said. "The pictures will be great! I'm very relieved. We can start living again."

The vaccination of close to five million people has sent Israel's coronavirus caseload tumbling from some 10,000 new infections per day as recently as mid-January, to around 200 cases a day.

That has allowed the re-opening of schools, bars, restaurants and other indoor gatherings -- although masks are still required in indoor public spaces.

And even before Health Minister Yuli Edelstein's announcement came into effect, punters in the popular bars of Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market were mask-free and smiling on Thursday evening.

Yet on Sunday, office worker Ester Malka said she wasn't quite ready to let down her guard.

"We're allowed, but I'm still afraid, I got used to (wearing a mask)," she said.

"I feel like it's part of my life. We'll see what happens when everyone has taken them off. If it goes well for a couple of months, then I'll remove mine."

Israel just months ago had the world's highest infection rate, a coronavirus outbreak that left 6,300 people dead among 836,000 cases.

But the Jewish state sent its coronavirus caseload tumbling after striking a deal for a vast stock of Pfizer/BioNTech jabs.

In exchange, it agreed to pay above market price and share data it gathers on the recipients, using one of the world's most sophisticated medical data systems.

Since December, some 53 per cent of Israel's 9.3 million people have received both doses of the jab, including around four-fifths of the population aged over 20.

As recently as January it was registering 10,000 cases per day.

But as the effects of mass vaccination kicked in, by March it was able to implement a gradual re-opening.

"There's no better advertisement for Pfizer," said Shalom Yatzkan, a computer programmer who had been in quarantine after catching the virus.

"I was sick for three days, I had neck pains and felt weak," he said as he walked through central Jerusalem. "I just hope the new variants don't catch up with us."

Another Sunday landmark in Israel's exit from coronavirus restrictions was the full resumption of the country's educational system, without restrictions on the numbers of pupils in classrooms.

Speaking at a Jerusalem high school, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the "festivity" of the day for the schools, while warning of complacency.

"We're not done with the coronavirus yet, since it can return," he said, stressing the need to obtain "millions more vaccinations".

"Sooner or later, we'll need another vaccination (dose)," he said.

The situation in Israel is in stark contrast to the occupied West Bank and the blockaded Gaza Strip, where infection rates remain high and vaccinations are low.

Gaza, which is ruled by the Islamist movement Hamas, said on Sunday it had recorded 23 deaths over the past 24 hours -- the highest ever daily coronavirus toll, with 761 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Rights groups have urged Israel to supply vaccines to the 4.8 million Palestinians living there, but Israel says that falls under the Palestinian Authority's responsibility.

It has however vaccinated over 105,000 Palestinian workers who hold permits for employment in Israel and the settlements.

In Jerusalem, meanwhile, Gamulka was enjoying the simple pleasure of new-found freedoms.

"It's nice not to have something on your face any more," she said.

