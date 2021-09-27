  1. Home
2023 polls will usher in new era in Karnataka; Kannadigas own party will come to power: HDK

News Network
September 27, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 27: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that the 2023 Assembly polls will usher in a new era in Karnataka with "Kannadigas' own party" coming to power in the state, and set a target of winning at least 123 seats.

The JD(S) has organised "Janata Parva 1.0", a four-day workshop for party leaders near here, aimed at bringing it to power in 2023, that was inaugurated by party patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

"...we will work hard for the next 17 months and get involved in various party activities non-stop. We are confident about being successful in bringing a government that will be by Kannadigas for Karnataka in 2023, through the JD(S)," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, he said, "Our party's goal is 123 seats (in 224 member Assembly) for 2023. It can be 123 plus, not minus. With this focus we have started our activities....from 2023 a new era will begin in Karnataka with Kanndaigas' own party coming to power."

Pointing at regional parties gaining power in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he said "bringing a government of regional identity, by Kannadigas, of Kannadigas and for Karnnadigas in Karnataka in 2023 is the target. We want to clear the doubts about the ability of JD(S), a party with regional identity, to come to power in Karnataka."

Noting that party organisation work had taken a back seat in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Kumaraswamy pointed out that the 2023 elections are fast approaching and there are only 17 months left for it.

He said the first set of candidates identified from the workshop will be coached on how to be closer to people in their constituencies. They will be given all kinds of training to build leadership qualities in them in a disciplined manner.

"Despite all this training, if the identified candidate is not performing duties as per the party's expectations, there are provisions to change them," he said. The idea behind the training was to update probable candidates on the use of new technology and social media for connecting with the people, aimed at equipping them for the new kind of election system, he said.

Pointing to the rise of DMK in Tamil Nadu, Mamata Banerjee's TMC in West Bengal and BJP's growth from the Jan Sangh established by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee 70 years ago, to it now coming to power under Narendra Modi, he said "ours (JDS or its earlier form Janata Parivar) is a party known for its people friendly programmes. We have set right certain lapses that are there within us."

As a fist step in this process, the JD(S) wants to train cadres to ensure they are actively involved in all party activities in the next 18 months, with an intention to being it to power, he added.

Stating that there is talk within the party that people gather wherever Kumaraswamy goes to various places, but it does not convert into votes, the JD(S) legislature party leader said this "fault" needs to be rectified, during the coming 2023 polls.

Meanwhile, JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda, addressing the inaugural event said several attempts have been made to divide the party, but it has "God's grace".

He questioned the integrity and moral rights of his detractors in the Congress, especially bête noire Siddaramaiah, accusing them of speaking lightly about him and his party and calling JD(S) the "B-team" of BJP.

"...your party (Congress) has an understanding with Shiv Sena... what type of secularism is that? You said Deve Gowda is the B-team of BJP. You want to finish my party, tell the truth Siddaramaiah. Despite doing everything to project me as B-team, you (Congress) got only 78 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls...how long will you say such things? I'm alive.. I will come to every district and tell the truth and relevance of JD(S), he said. Gowda recalled that he began as an ordinary contractor in Hassan and how he organised people and urged the cadres to learn how to organise the party and start working.

"...Don't run away from the responsibility given to you, and work with discipline," he said.

September 15,2021

New Delhi, Sept 15: After its recent withdrawal from the Afghanistan, the United States has hinted that it has been in talks with the government of India for using airfields in India as “staging areas” for carrying out aerial surveillance and launching attacks on terrorists in Pak-Afghan region.

President Joe Biden’s administration is “deeply engaged” with New Delhi, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said, testifying before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives – the lower house of the American Congress.

He was responding to Republican Party’s Representative Mark E Green, who asked if the Biden Administration had reached out to New Delhi for using “over-the-horizon” capabilities from “staging areas” in north-west India for neutralising potential threats to the United States in and around Afghanistan, in view of the collusion between the Taliban and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan.

 “We are deeply engaged with India across the board,” Blinken replied to Green.

He, however, did not share the details of the discussion between the two governments on the US launching drones from India for keeping watch on terrorist infrastructures in Afghanistan.

“With regard to any specifics about over-the-horizon capabilities and the plans we put in place or continue to put in place, I would rather take that up in a different setting,” Blinken replied to Green.

The Taliban of late returned to power in Afghanistan through a swift military campaign across the country taking advantage of the withdrawal of the US troops.

Biden and other senior officials of his administration in Washington DC repeatedly stated over the past few weeks that the US had sent troops to Afghanistan in 2001 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and to neutralise the threat posed by Osama Bin Laden and his Al Qaeda – the objectives, which had been achieved over the past two decades.

Though terrorism continued to remain a threat and spread around the world, the US no longer required to deploy a large number of soldiers overseas to combat the menace as it had now developed the “over-the-horizon” capabilities of carrying out aerial surveillance and launch drones to eliminate such threats, they argued, justifying the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

But what may limit the US' capabilities of launching drone attacks on the terrorists and terror infrastructures in the region is the fact that some of the airbases it had earlier used for the purpose are no longer available to it after its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The nearest airbases the US can use are in Qatar, Kuwait and other countries in the Gulf and far away from the Afghanistan-Pakistan region where the targets may be located – a fact Green pointed out while asking Blinken about the Biden Administration’s discussion with New Delhi.

New Delhi did not officially make any comment on Green’s query or the reply given by Blinken.

The Commander of the US Special Operations Command, General Richard D Clarke, had visited New Delhi in July and held a meeting with the Indian Army chief Gen M M Naravane.

Admiral John C Aquilino, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, also visited New Delhi and held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, just about 10 days after the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan.

India is a “major defence partner” of the US and the two nations had inked a Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016, creating a framework to support each other's aircraft, ships and personnel with logistics, fuel and spares.

They also signed the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) in 2018 and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) in 2020 to enable the exchange of geospatial information between the two countries. 

September 20,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 20: An unidentified miscreant allegedly assaulted three staff members of the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) in Mangaluru, on Monday using a lethal weapon.

The assailant, in the age group of 30 to 35 years, was asking the whereabouts of a "madam" as he wanted to "give the madam a gift".

Out of nowhere, he attacked a first division assistant, a D group staff and a stenographer, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. 

The injured, Nirmala, Reena and Gunavathi, have suffered injuries in the head, face and hand.

All are undergoing treatment in two different hospitals and are said to be out of danger. 

On hearing the loud cry, the personnel from district prison situated adjacent to the DIET compound, police personnel and public rushed to the spot and caught hold of the man and handed him over to the police.

However, he has not revealed his name or place from where he belongs to.

He had reportedly told the staff that he was an alumnus of DIET. The reason for the assault is not known, said the Commissioner.  ZP CEO Dr Kumar visited the spot.

September 16,2021

mysuru.jpg

Mysuru, Sept 16: A journalist of was assaulted in broad daylight by the miscreants belonging to hardline Hindutva outfits during the protest rally staged by the Hindu Jagaran Samiti, near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Mysuru on Thursday.

Mohammed Safdar Kaiser of 'The Daily Kausar' was covering the event and recording the speech of hardline leader Jagadish Karanth when they pounced on him and attacked without any provocation. They also demanded him to delete the video footage.

Condemning the assault on the journalist, the Mysuru District Journalists Association has lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner seeking protection to the journalists covering the events.

Hindutva activists, under the banner of Hindu Jagarana Vedike, took out a huge rally in Mysuru on Thursday condemning the BJP government and the district administration for the demolition of Hindu temples.

They raised slogans against the BJP government, Minister S T Somashekar, MLA S A Ramadass and other BJP leaders for failing to protect the temples.

As permission was not given for the rally, the protesters staged a protest near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple. The organisations sought action against all the officials, who were responsible for the demolition of the historic Mahadevamma Temple, that was built centuries ago at Uchagani village in Nanjangud taluk recently.

