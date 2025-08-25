  1. Home
  22-year-old MTech student of IIT-Dharwad dies of heart attack

News Network
August 25, 2025

Dharwad, Aug 25: A 22-year-old MTech student of the Mechanical Engineering Department at IIT-Dharwad died of a heart attack.

The deceased has been identified as Asthitva Gupta, a native of Bihar.

According to IIT sources, Asthitva suddenly collapsed while participating in NCC selection trials.

He was immediately rushed to the campus clinic, where staff managed to stabilise him. He was then shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.

However, while undergoing treatment in the ICU, he suffered a second cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

News Network
August 11,2025

Facing political heat in the U.S. and pressure from pro-Israel lobbying groups, TikTok has appointed Erica Mindel, an American Zionist and former Israeli military instructor, as its Public Policy Manager for Hate Speech. The move, announced in July 2025, has sparked global criticism, with many seeing it as a step toward curbing pro-Palestinian voices on the platform.

Mindel’s role centers on shaping TikTok’s hate speech guidelines, with an emphasis on “combating antisemitism.” However, critics argue this emphasis could be used to label criticism of Israel as hate speech, effectively shielding the regime from online scrutiny during its ongoing war on Gaza.

From Israeli Army to TikTok Headquarters

Public details about Mindel’s early life are limited, but she describes herself as a “proud American Jew.” She holds degrees in political science from the University of Michigan and public policy from Johns Hopkins University.

After immigrating to the occupied Palestinian territories, she served for two and a half years as an instructor in the Armored Corps of the Israeli military’s spokesperson unit—an arm heavily involved in hasbara (state propaganda). This service preceded her work at the U.S. State Department, where she was a contractor for Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the Biden administration’s Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.

TikTok reportedly hired Mindel after lobbying by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which has long pushed for tighter moderation of pro-Palestinian content online. The ADL had named TikTok the “worst offender” for antisemitic content after October 7, 2023, when Israel launched its ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Based in New York City, Mindel earns an estimated £280,000 annually in her new role.

Political Pressure and Platform Policy

TikTok has been under threat of a U.S. ban for more than two years, fueled by claims from pro-Israel lawmakers and conservative pundits that the app amplifies Palestinian perspectives and undermines American support for Israel.

A 2024 Northeastern University study found that pro-Palestinian posts significantly outnumbered pro-Israeli ones on TikTok, suggesting a sustained grassroots movement rather than coordinated manipulation. Still, opponents of the platform have seized on the disparity to demand tighter controls.

Mindel’s appointment is widely seen as TikTok’s attempt to placate U.S. political pressure. Critics argue her personal and professional background makes her incapable of objectively moderating content about Israel and Palestine.

Accusations of Silencing Dissent

The Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), along with several digital rights groups, has condemned the hiring, warning that pro-Palestinian activism will be disproportionately targeted under the guise of combating antisemitism.

Since 2023, TikTok says it has removed over 850,000 videos and accounts for hate speech. While the company denies targeting specific political viewpoints, users have reported increased scrutiny of hashtags like #FreePalestine in recent months. The platform insists removals are consistent with existing rules.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has warned of a “chilling effect” on political speech, particularly when one category of hate—antisemitism—is given policy priority over others without transparency on enforcement standards.

The lack of clarity on Mindel’s moderation framework has deepened concerns. Critics point out that she has not addressed how antisemitism policies will avoid conflating criticism of Israel with hatred toward Jewish people—a distinction many free speech advocates say is vital.

Growing Backlash

Protests outside TikTok’s New York office in late July 2025 drew attention to Mindel’s Israeli military service and her settlement ties. Online petitions demanding her removal have gathered over 50,000 signatures. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has suggested possible legal action if her policies disproportionately censor protected speech.

Observers note similarities to the case of Elon Musk’s platform X, which, after political pressure, ramped up moderation of anti-Zionist content under the banner of combating antisemitism.

For now, Mindel remains in position, but the controversy threatens TikTok’s image as a politically neutral space—especially among its younger and more diverse audience, many of whom have been vocal in supporting Palestinian rights online.

Whether TikTok’s leadership can balance political demands with its stated commitment to free expression remains an open question. What is clear is that Mindel’s appointment marks a decisive moment in the battle over who gets to shape the global conversation on Israel and Palestine in the digital age.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 14,2025

Udupi, Aug 14: A 42-year-old man from Kirimanjeshwara in the coastal district has alleged that he lost over ₹10 lakh in an online investment scam after being lured via a Facebook link into a WhatsApp group promising lucrative stock market tips.

The complainant, Altaf Hussain, said that on July 5, he clicked on a Facebook link that led him to join a group named Next Billion Technology. A woman, identified as Parinithi Jain, introduced herself as a company representative from Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru, and began sending daily stock market updates. Another member, Anup Tiwari, also posted regular stock tips.

On July 10, Parinithi sent Hussain a website link, helped him register, and gave him login credentials. Believing in the company’s credibility, Hussain purchased shares and IPOs online, transferring ₹10.1 lakh via PhonePe to various bank accounts she provided.

By August 5, the website showed his investment had grown to ₹75.4 lakh. But when he tried to withdraw, his account was blocked. Parinithi claimed a 20% commission was required first, but even after Hussain offered to have it deducted from the payout, she refused.

Suspicious, Hussain visited the given Bengaluru address, only to find no such company existed. A case has been registered at Byndoor police station under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, and Sections 318(2) and 318(4) of the BNS.

News Network
August 23,2025

Mangaluru: A surprise inspection by the Karnataka Lokayukta at the Dakshina Kannada District Sports Boys and Girls Hostel in Mannagudda has uncovered alarming lapses in food, facilities, and fund utilisation.

Led by DySP Dr. Gana P. Kumar along with Inspectors Bharathi J. and Ravi Pawar, the team found worm-infested rice, unhygienic kitchens, and substandard cooking oil. Despite housing 33 students, the hostel maintained no stock register.

Athletes, expected to receive nutritious meals, were instead served poor-quality food. With inadequate dining space, boys and girls ate crammed together in one corner. Parents were forced to buy sports equipment for nearly half the year, while government-distributed shoes wore out within weeks.

Accommodation was equally dismal—five students packed into a single room—while parents bore travel expenses for competitions. Despite government grants, basic needs such as telephone access, functional computers, counselling, academic support, and regular health check-ups were missing.

Shockingly, officials noted that although the offices of the Assistant Director and Deputy Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports are just 100 metres away at Mangala Stadium, neither had ever inspected the hostel. Irregularities also surfaced in food supply contracts, stock verification, and tender renewals.

Lokayukta SP (in-charge) Kumarachandra confirmed that a detailed report will be submitted for further action.

