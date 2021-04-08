  1. Home
  2. 22-yr-old held after he stabs girl for refusing to elope with him

22-yr-old held after he stabs girl for refusing to elope with him

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8, 2021

sharmir.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 8: A youth stabbed a girl after barging into her house last night near Layila in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The miscreant, identified as Shameer (22), a resident of Punjalkatte, has been arrested by the police. 

The 21-year-old girl, who suffered stab injuries on her both hands and neck, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. She is said to be out of danger. 

Sources said that the miscreant was in love with the girl belonging to same community and he attacked her for refusing to elope with him. 

The family members managed to catch the accused and hand him over to the police. 

A case has been registered at Belthangady police station. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 27,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: The alleged sex scandal involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi was turning out be a case of "honey trap", JD(S) said on Saturday, as it urged police to conduct an impartial probe to ascertain the truth, without succembing to any political pressure. 

The party, in a series of tweets, said the sex scandal episode has put Karnataka to shame before the nation. What initially looked like a sex scandal and sexual exploitation now seems like a conspiracy. 

The name of D K Shivakumar (Congress leader) has figured, making it look like a case of honey-trap. In all this, Karnataka is being put to shame before the nation," the regional party, headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, said. 

Noting the release of back to back audio and video clippings, the party said there seemed to be a big group involved in the entire episode. Under the guise of providing justice to the victim, it was becoming clearer that someone is using her to play a game. It would be a ''huge insult'' to Karnataka and its police force if the case is allowed ''to just be by itself, making it an entertainment for the country," JD(S) said and called on police to bring out the truth without succumbing to any political pressure.

"The question whether this is sexual exploitation, a conspiracy or a honey-trap is troubling the citizens. Without distinguishing between ruling and opposition parties, police should find the truth. The state police is known for its sense of duty, and the time has come to prove it once again, it added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 29,2021

mogaveers.jpg

Kuwait: The fifth annual general body meeting of Mogaveers Association Kuwait (MAK) was conducted virtually through Zoom on March 5th 2021. Mr.Suresh Salian who was an excellent host for the day welcomed all the MAK members to the event. As is customary and traditional, the proceedings of the MAK AGM commenced with Kuwait & Indian National Anthem followed by a prayer song sung by Master Kanishk.

The lighting of the lamp was done by the President Mr. Rajesh Mendon & Convener Mr. Ramesh Kidiyoor.

The General Secretary, Mr. Dhananjaya S. Salian read the Annual Report of the activities of the association for the year 2020. While the Treasurer 

Mr. Lakshmeesh Salian read out the financial report for the year, both of which were approved by the members.

Scholarship of INR.10,000 was given to Miss Pranitha D Salian daughter of active member Mr. Dinakar C. Salian who has scored 92% in S.S.L.C. 2020.
Some of the major events of 2020 are as follows MAK organized its Fourth indoor, National level Volleyball & Throw Ball Tournament under the title of “MAK Champion Trophy 2020” which was held on 25th Feb American International School, Maidan Hawally, Kuwait.

As part of the welfare project Scholarships were given to first three meritorious students of Mogaveera Management Schools of India.

1) Mahalaksmi English Medium School, The names of the top 3 students as follows Prasheel L. Suvarna, Sudeeksha, Bavith L Suvaran Uchila  2) Sagar Vidya Mandir, Beach Road, Padubidri. The names of students as follows Unnathi H Puthran, Prapthi, Anshul A Salian. 

Also INR.10,000 was given to Master Rishab Puthran Son of active member Mr.Srinivas Puthran who has scored 95.36% in S.S.L.C. 2019.

President Mr.Rajesh Mendon welcomed all the members & thanked everyone for their continued support during his tenure. He also assured that he would also support & work towards the betterment of the committee & requested everyone to provide continuous support even for the upcoming year.

Convener Mr.Ramesh Kidiyoor urged all the members to come forward showcase their talent and increase the visibility of the Assocation in Kuwait & take the association to the next level.

The returning officer, Mr.Sachidanad Suvarna announced the new managing committee for the year 2021. The group unanimously elected Mr.Jaya Kotian as the president.

The officer bearers for 2021 are as follows:
President               :   Mr. Jaya Kotian, Kinnimulki,Udupi
Vice President        :   Mr.Kishore Kotian,Udupi
General Secretary   :   Mr. Dhananjaya S Salian, Malpe
Treasurer                      :  Mr. Lakshmeesh Salian,Malpe
Cultural Secretary         :  Mr. Prashanth Kunder ,Malpe
Sports Secretary            :  Mr.Nithin Suvarna, Thottam,Malpe
P.R.O & Welfare officer  : Mr.Kiran Kumar, Boloor

Mr. Rajesh Mendon would be the Chief Co-ordinator.

The managment committee members introduced themselves, thanked and assured all the members for rendering their best service during their tenure.

Newly Elected President, Mr. Jaya Kotian in his speech thanked all the members for electing him as president & giving this opportunity. He urged all the members to stay safe in this tough time of pandemic & assured everyone of continued support from the committee.

Executive committee of 20  members were announced By the President who are as follows Dr. Vikyath Boloor, Sachidanand Suvarna, Mrs. Poonam Mendon,  Suresh Salian, Nishanth Salian, Pundarisha Kanchan, Mrs. Ranjitha Pundarish, Divakar J. Kotian, Manoj Amin, Punithraj Salian, Santhosh Karkera, Shrinivas Puthran, Manjunath G Mogaveer, Purandhar Manchi, Ramesh Kunder, Rakshith Suvarna, Kaushik Kanchan, Santhosh (Sanu) Kunder, Girish Salian, Kusuma Girish.

Below Welfare Projects would continue as informed by the President

-Death Grant of IRS. 1,00,000/- in case of death of any active member, financial help will be provided to next of kin of the deceased.

-Financial help (Health Grant) of IRS. 25,000/- will be given to the members in case of serious health issues or permanent disability or severe injury due to accident.

- Merit Cum Means Scholarship- Children of MAK members residing in Kuwait or India would be awarded Scholarship of IRS. 10,000/- for 10th Standard Students & IRS. 20,000 for 12th Standard Students.

Scholarship for Mogaveera Management School in India

President, Mr. Jaya Kotian also announced that scholarship of IRS. 7,000/- , IRS. 5,000/- & IRS. 3,000/- would be awarded to the First three Meritorious students respectively for the year of 2020-2021, for the following schools of the Mogaveera Community

Mahalaksmi English Medium School, Uchila

Sagar Vidya Mandir,Beach Road, Padubidri

Convenor Mr.Ramesh Kidiyoor congratulated the New Committee members  & also urged everyone to get innovative & strengthen the members of the community In Kuwait & always be United. He also announced that a contribution of Rs.1,00,000 would be made towards the renovation of Sri Mahalaxmi Temple Uchila from MAK.

Melodious songs were sung by Mr.Suresh Salian & Mr. Jaya Kotian.

In her vote of thanks Mrs. Poonam Mendon expressed her gratitude to each and every member who supported to make the event successful.

mog.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 5,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the ideology of both BJP and RSS is 'poisonous' and the people “would die soon if they consumed it.”

Speaking after participating in the birth anniversary of Dalit leader and former Deputy Prime Minister late Jagjivan Ram at the Congress party officer here, he said “RSS and BJP are like poison. If you taste them, you will die” and appealed to the people not to support the BJP in the coming by-elections in Karnataka, and Assembly elections in other States.

Alleging that the BJP was neither respecting the Constitution nor democracy, he said the saffron party has been following divisive politics to secure power in one State after the other.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh, Mr Kharge said that Mr Modi lied about his participation in the freedom struggle of that country. “Mr. Modi should have also said that he had participated in the freedom struggle of India,” he said sarcastically.

Mr Kharge said the Prime Minister and the BJP sidelined leaders such as LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi citing their age was more than 75 years. Now the same party has fielded 88-year-old E Sreedharan in the Assembly elections in Kerala. Why does the BJP follow different policies for different persons, he questioned.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.