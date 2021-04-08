22-yr-old held after he stabs girl for refusing to elope with him

Kuwait: The fifth annual general body meeting of Mogaveers Association Kuwait (MAK) was conducted virtually through Zoom on March 5th 2021. Mr.Suresh Salian who was an excellent host for the day welcomed all the MAK members to the event. As is customary and traditional, the proceedings of the MAK AGM commenced with Kuwait & Indian National Anthem followed by a prayer song sung by Master Kanishk.

The lighting of the lamp was done by the President Mr. Rajesh Mendon & Convener Mr. Ramesh Kidiyoor.

The General Secretary, Mr. Dhananjaya S. Salian read the Annual Report of the activities of the association for the year 2020. While the Treasurer

Mr. Lakshmeesh Salian read out the financial report for the year, both of which were approved by the members.

Scholarship of INR.10,000 was given to Miss Pranitha D Salian daughter of active member Mr. Dinakar C. Salian who has scored 92% in S.S.L.C. 2020.

Some of the major events of 2020 are as follows MAK organized its Fourth indoor, National level Volleyball & Throw Ball Tournament under the title of “MAK Champion Trophy 2020” which was held on 25th Feb American International School, Maidan Hawally, Kuwait.

As part of the welfare project Scholarships were given to first three meritorious students of Mogaveera Management Schools of India.

1) Mahalaksmi English Medium School, The names of the top 3 students as follows Prasheel L. Suvarna, Sudeeksha, Bavith L Suvaran Uchila 2) Sagar Vidya Mandir, Beach Road, Padubidri. The names of students as follows Unnathi H Puthran, Prapthi, Anshul A Salian.

Also INR.10,000 was given to Master Rishab Puthran Son of active member Mr.Srinivas Puthran who has scored 95.36% in S.S.L.C. 2019.

President Mr.Rajesh Mendon welcomed all the members & thanked everyone for their continued support during his tenure. He also assured that he would also support & work towards the betterment of the committee & requested everyone to provide continuous support even for the upcoming year.

Convener Mr.Ramesh Kidiyoor urged all the members to come forward showcase their talent and increase the visibility of the Assocation in Kuwait & take the association to the next level.

The returning officer, Mr.Sachidanad Suvarna announced the new managing committee for the year 2021. The group unanimously elected Mr.Jaya Kotian as the president.

The officer bearers for 2021 are as follows:

President : Mr. Jaya Kotian, Kinnimulki,Udupi

Vice President : Mr.Kishore Kotian,Udupi

General Secretary : Mr. Dhananjaya S Salian, Malpe

Treasurer : Mr. Lakshmeesh Salian,Malpe

Cultural Secretary : Mr. Prashanth Kunder ,Malpe

Sports Secretary : Mr.Nithin Suvarna, Thottam,Malpe

P.R.O & Welfare officer : Mr.Kiran Kumar, Boloor

Mr. Rajesh Mendon would be the Chief Co-ordinator.

The managment committee members introduced themselves, thanked and assured all the members for rendering their best service during their tenure.

Newly Elected President, Mr. Jaya Kotian in his speech thanked all the members for electing him as president & giving this opportunity. He urged all the members to stay safe in this tough time of pandemic & assured everyone of continued support from the committee.

Executive committee of 20 members were announced By the President who are as follows Dr. Vikyath Boloor, Sachidanand Suvarna, Mrs. Poonam Mendon, Suresh Salian, Nishanth Salian, Pundarisha Kanchan, Mrs. Ranjitha Pundarish, Divakar J. Kotian, Manoj Amin, Punithraj Salian, Santhosh Karkera, Shrinivas Puthran, Manjunath G Mogaveer, Purandhar Manchi, Ramesh Kunder, Rakshith Suvarna, Kaushik Kanchan, Santhosh (Sanu) Kunder, Girish Salian, Kusuma Girish.

Below Welfare Projects would continue as informed by the President

-Death Grant of IRS. 1,00,000/- in case of death of any active member, financial help will be provided to next of kin of the deceased.

-Financial help (Health Grant) of IRS. 25,000/- will be given to the members in case of serious health issues or permanent disability or severe injury due to accident.

- Merit Cum Means Scholarship- Children of MAK members residing in Kuwait or India would be awarded Scholarship of IRS. 10,000/- for 10th Standard Students & IRS. 20,000 for 12th Standard Students.

Scholarship for Mogaveera Management School in India

President, Mr. Jaya Kotian also announced that scholarship of IRS. 7,000/- , IRS. 5,000/- & IRS. 3,000/- would be awarded to the First three Meritorious students respectively for the year of 2020-2021, for the following schools of the Mogaveera Community

Mahalaksmi English Medium School, Uchila

Sagar Vidya Mandir,Beach Road, Padubidri

Convenor Mr.Ramesh Kidiyoor congratulated the New Committee members & also urged everyone to get innovative & strengthen the members of the community In Kuwait & always be United. He also announced that a contribution of Rs.1,00,000 would be made towards the renovation of Sri Mahalaxmi Temple Uchila from MAK.

Melodious songs were sung by Mr.Suresh Salian & Mr. Jaya Kotian.

In her vote of thanks Mrs. Poonam Mendon expressed her gratitude to each and every member who supported to make the event successful.