  25 fierce Hinduwadis will contest 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls: Muthalik

November 13, 2022

Chikkamagaluru, Nov 13: Right wing outfit Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Sunday said 25 fierce Hinduwadis including him will contest the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka, as independent candidates, aimed at protecting Hindus.

He alleged that the BJP which came to power with the support of Hindus has failed to protect the community and Hindutva.

"The BJP was born for and because of Hindutva...other than Modi (PM Narendra Modi) at the centre and Yogi (CM Yogi Adityanath) in Uttar Pradesh, we are not able to see anyone else working or running the administration to save Hindutva.

The BJP that won in Karnataka because of the hard work of Hindus, could not protect Hindus and Hindu Karyakartas," Mutalik said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, even today Hindu Karyakartas are suffering with Goonda Act cases against them and their names are mentioned in the rowdy sheet, and the BJP despite being in the government did not show any mercy on them by making efforts to take back cases, also there have been killings of many Hindu Karyakrtas.

"As Hindus in BJP who have won, have not been able to do anything, we fierce Hinduwadis in Karnataka like- karyakartas who are there for Hindutva and Swamijis- have resolved to enter politics to save Hindutva. So in the upcoming 2023 Assembly polls 25 fierce Hinduwadis will contest as independent candidates," Muthalik said.

To liberate Datta Peetha, to stop killings of Gomatha (cows), to free from Christian religious conversion, to save Hindu women from Love Jihad, they are contesting polls, with a resolve to protect Hindus, he further added.

The Datta Peetha shrine issue has been a controversial one in Karnataka for several years.

A temple in the name of Dattatreya and a dargah in the name of Sufi saint Baba Budan Dargah are located at the cave in the Bababudangiri Hills of the Western Ghats. Muthalik had recently said that he will contest in the next Assembly elections and that a study is on to finalise a constituency from where he has to contest.

October 30,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 30: The Mangaluru International Airport has enabled a unidirectional flow of traffic for departures, on the ground floor. This arrangement has created a seamless movement of traffic, for both arrivals (lower ground floor) and departures (ground floor).

Under this new arrangement, all vehicles coming to drop off departing passengers, shall exit via the ramp, after dropping them off, either at the designated drop-off zone, one or two. Post leaving the ramp that leads to the lower ground floor, the vehicles may then exit either to the city, or towards the parking lot.

A zebra crossing near the departure gate facilitates departing passengers and their kin, who come up from the parking area into the terminal via the escalator or lift, on the lower ground floor.

November 10,2022

Hubballi, Nov 10: Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik and other workers of the outfit were detained by the police on Thursday when they moved to stage a protest against the Tipu Jayanti programme at Idgah Maidan near Chennamma Circle in Hubballi.

The BJP-controlled Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) had given permission to AIMIM to hold the Tipu Jayanti programme at the maidan.

"Tipu is not a freedom fighter, he was anti-Hindu and anti-Kannada, and he demolished temples. His birth anniversary should not be celebrated. The AIMIM is an anti-national party," Muthalik said.

Stating that he would file a PIL in the High Court against allowing Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan, he said that BJP gave permission for the programme only to get political benefit by dividing the votes of the Congress.

He also said that HDMP's move of giving permission for Tipu Jayanti is wrong as the government had banned this. "We will celebrate 'Kanakadasa Jayanti' at the maidan for which an application has already been submitted to the Palike," he added.

Heavy police security was arranged in and around Idgah Maidan.

The programme was allowed to be conducted in a portion of the ground. The area having the Idgah structure was separated with 'shamiyana' and a fence.

Permission was given to hold the event for two hours from 10 AM. Led by AIMIM district unit joint secretary Vijay Guntral, Tipu Jayanti was celebrated in a simple manner for 25 minutes from 11.25 AM.

The portraits of Tipu Sultan were garlanded and floral tributes paid. Slogans hailing Tipu Sultan were also raised and sweets distributed. Over 30 persons attended the programme. Samata Sainik Dal leader Shankar Ajmani and others were present on the occasion.

Three corporators of the AIMIM, including the party's district unit president Nazir Ahmed Honnyal, did not attend the event. Honnyal had stated that the party is against holding Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan.

"It is a historical day as freedom fighter Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary is celebrated at Idgah Maidan for the first time," Guntral said.

He also termed Muthalik ignorant and an anti-national for opposing Tipu Jayanti.

AIMIM district unit joint secretary Vijay Guntral had sought permission to hold Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan, and the BJP-ruled HDMP had given the permission with terms and conditions even amid opposition from Congress and AIMIM corporators.

AIMIM district unit president president and corporator Nazir Ahmed Honnyal said the party is against holding Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan, and Guntral's move has been brought to the notice of the senior leaders of the party. However, Guntral stated that the application was given in consultation with the party leaders, and they might be under some pressure now to change their stand.

BJP city district unit and Vishwa Hindu Parishad had also raised an objection to Tipu Jayanti being held at Idgah Maidan.

After holding a meeting with ruling and Opposition leaders, Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri had announced on Wednesday night that permission would be given to celebrate birth anniversaries of great personalities and such events at Idgah Maidan except on Independence Day, Republic Day, Ramzan and Bakrid.

The HDMP had also allowed Ganesh Chaturthi programme for three days at the maidan over two months back after a house committee gave a recommendation for that though the Congress corporators opposed it. 

November 13,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 13: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has raised suspicion over the death of Dr Krishnamurthy Sarpangala from Kasaragod, whose severed body was found on the railway track at Hattiyangadi in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district.

A delegation of VHP members led by zonal joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell met home minister Araga Jnanendra at the Circuit House here on Saturday and submitted a memorandum seeking a high-level investigation. The minister was here on a private visit.

“The 57-year-old Dr Krishnamurthy Sarpangala, who was practising in Badiadka in Kasaragod district for the past 30 years, was reported missing from his house on November 8. Looking at the body that was found on the railway track near Tallur in Kundapura on November 9, the death seems to be a murder. A case has been registered at the Badiadka police station, but we do not have trust in Kerala police’s investigation. Hence, a case should be registered in Kundapur and a high-level investigation should be ordered,” the VHP wrote in the memorandum.

The case of the missing dentist, found dead on the railway track in Kundapura taluk on Wednesday, had taken a curious turn on Friday with Kerala police arresting five persons. Badiadka police have booked a case against five accused for abetment to suicide and for allegedly attacking the clinic of Dr Sarpangala in Badiadka.

Meanwhile, Kundapura Rural police registered an unnatural death report based on information from a railway employee on Wednesday.

Sexual misbehaviour

Before the missing person complaint was filed, a 32-year-old woman had filed a complaint against the doctor accusing him of sexually misbehaving with her, said police.

Around 11 am on Tuesday, five persons went to the doctor's clinic in Badiadka and asked him to apologise to the woman publicly for misbehaving with her. The dental doctor reportedly told the group that he would need time to think over it.

The group of five men left the clinic and returned after half an hour and confronted Dr Krishnamurthy again. They also reportedly threatened to make the woman file a police complaint if he did not publicly apologise.

That's when the doctor left the clinic on his motorcycle, said an officer.

Around 3 pm on Tuesday, the doctor's motorcycle was found at Kumbla railway station, 18km from Badiadka.

After the motorcycle was found, the victim approached the Badiadka police and filed a complaint of sexual abuse against Dr Krishnamurthy.

His wife then filed a missing person complaint. Police registered both cases.

On Thursday morning, the Brahmana Sabha, an orgnaisation of Brahmins, took out a protest march to Badiadka police for not finding the missing doctor. The organisation also had demanded action against those who threatened him. Later in the evening, police found the doctor's body in Udupi district.

