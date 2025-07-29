  1. Home
3 arrested for keeping explosives at Bengaluru’s Kalasipalyam bus stand

coastaldigest.com news network
July 29, 2025

explosives.jpg

Bengaluru, July 28: Three people have been arrested after a bag containing gelatin sticks and explosives were recovered recently at a BMTC bus stand in west Bengaluru.

From the arrested, the police have so far recovered 22 gelatin sticks and 30 electric detonators.

The bag was discovered on July 23 at the BMTC bus stand in Kalasipalyam. From the bag, the police recovered six gelatin sticks and 12 electric detonators.

A case was subsequently registered under the Arms Act and five teams were formed by the police to trace the suspects.

Further details are awaited.

July 17,2025

mmabdulrahman.jpg

Mangaluru, July 17: M. M. Abdul Rahman, a respected businessman and former political figure originally from Moodigere, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 78. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Mangaluru, where he had been residing for several years.

Abdul Rahman was not only known for his business acumen but also for his active involvement in public life. A loyal worker of the Indian National Congress, he dedicated many years to the party's grassroots work in the Moodigere region and had also served as the President of the Moodigere Town Panchayat.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and two sons—Nasir Mohideen and Yasir Rahman— Chairman and Managing Director of Westline Builders Pvt Ltd, a well-known real estate firm based in Mangaluru. His family, friends, and the wider community remember him as a warm, dedicated, and principled individual.

His funeral is scheduled to take place later today, Thursday, July 17, following the Asr prayer, at the premises of Ahsanul Masjid in Bikkarnakatte, Mangaluru.

News of his demise has drawn condolences from numerous community leaders, political figures, and well-wishers across the region, many of whom have acknowledged his contributions both in public service and as a guiding figure in business.

July 29,2025

dharmasthala.jpg

Mangaluru, July 29: The much‑anticipated exhumation in the Dharmasthala mass burial case began on Tuesday, with investigators digging up sites pinpointed by a key witness along the Netravathi River near the Dharmasthala bathing ghat.

Despite heavy rains, 7–8 labourers commenced digging in the secluded forest patch believed to conceal multiple graves. The masked complainant witness was escorted to the scene by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which included Internal Security Division SP Jithendra Kumar Dayama, Puttur AC Stella Varghese, and Belthangady Tahsildar Prithvi Sanikam. Forensic experts and legal officers monitored the process, while every step was video‑recorded.

Ahead of the operation, DIG M N Anucheth chaired a closed‑door meeting at the SIT office in Belthangady to finalise the strategy. On Monday, the witness had identified 13 locations near the bathing ghat; each spot was geo‑tagged and cordoned off with barrier tape and serial numbers.

Security was intense, with armed police, Garuda Force, Special Action Force, and KSRP personnel sealing the area to prevent unauthorised access as the exhumation got underway.

July 17,2025

vehiclescrushed.jpg

Mangaluru, July 17: Torrential rains that lashed Mangaluru throughout Wednesday and continued overnight into Thursday have caused widespread disruption and damage across the city and surrounding taluks.

In Maryhill, a compound wall collapsed around 11:15 pm on July 16, crushing nearly 8 to 10 two-wheelers and a car parked alongside it. The wall is believed to have given way due to the incessant rainfall. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Residents, startled by the deafening crash, rushed out and alerted local authorities. Emergency teams responded swiftly to clear the debris and prevent further danger. The incident has triggered fresh concerns over poor drainage systems and structural safety in residential areas, particularly during the monsoon.

Adding to the city's woes, a landslide near the Circuit House on Bejai Road was reported late at night, again due to heavy downpour. The flow of mud and debris partially blocked the road, forcing the traffic police to divert vehicles and impose a one-way system in the area. Clearing operations began immediately, and no casualties were reported. Commuters have been urged to drive cautiously as further rains may lead to similar disruptions.

As the city struggled to deal with rain-induced incidents, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools, and PU colleges on Thursday in Mangaluru, Bantwal, Sullia and other affected taluks, to ensure student safety.

Several low-lying areas experienced severe waterlogging, including Kottara Chowki, Malemar, Arya Samaj Road, Mahaveer (Pumpwell) Junction, Ullas Nagar in Kavoor, and Battagudda in Bejai. The Deputy Commissioner personally visited many of these flood-hit zones in the early hours to assess the situation and direct relief efforts.

With the rain showing no signs of letting up, city officials remain on high alert. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless necessary, avoid waterlogged roads, and report any emergencies promptly to local authorities.

