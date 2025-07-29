3 arrested for keeping explosives at Bengaluru’s Kalasipalyam bus stand

Bengaluru, July 28: Three people have been arrested after a bag containing gelatin sticks and explosives were recovered recently at a BMTC bus stand in west Bengaluru.

From the arrested, the police have so far recovered 22 gelatin sticks and 30 electric detonators.

The bag was discovered on July 23 at the BMTC bus stand in Kalasipalyam. From the bag, the police recovered six gelatin sticks and 12 electric detonators.

A case was subsequently registered under the Arms Act and five teams were formed by the police to trace the suspects.

Further details are awaited.