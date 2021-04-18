3 held for hoarding, blackmarketing Remdesivir in Bengaluru

  1. Home
News Network
April 18, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 18: Three people who hoarded Remdesivir injections, vital for Covid patients in critical stages, and were selling it for Rs 10,500 per vial have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

"With reports emerging about hoarding and blackmarketing of Remdesivir injection required for Covid treatment, the Central Crime Branch conducted a drive across Bengaluru and arrested three people," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said in a statement.

The accused are Rajesh and Shakeeb, who run Gurushree Medicals, and Sohail.

A case has been registered against them in Madiwala police station, Patil said adding, the accused were having illegal stock of the injection and selling them at Rs 10,500, much higher than MRP.

The action comes close on the heels of Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai issuing instruction to arrest those black-marketing and hoarding Remdesivir injections two days ago during a meeting with the senior police officials.

Many hospitals had recently complained of acute shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir in the market.

Swastik Hospital founder Dr Vijaya Raghava Reddy had also posted a video in the social media complaining about the shortage of oxygen in the city as the oxygen refilling units were supplying oxygen to industries rather than the hospitals.

April 4,2021

Dubai, Apr 4: People flying into the UAE have been advised not to receive luggage from unknown people without knowing the content in the bags as this could land them in trouble.

The UAE’s Federal Customs Authority (FCA) has advised travellers not to exchange luggage with friends under good faith without confirming the content of the goods.

This was announced by the FCA recently in an elaborate advisory and tips for travellers to ensure a safe and risk-free journey.

It urged the UAE-bound passengers to refrain “from receiving luggage or bags from unknown persons in the country of departure without knowing their contents, not to exchange luggage with friends under good faith without verifying their contents.”

Like all countries across the globe, the customs authorities have also banned many items that passengers cannot carry when flying into the UAE. Items that are prohibited to carry can put travellers in jeopardy.

Some of the prohibited and restricted items include narcotics, gambling tools/machines, nylon fishing nets, live animals of pig species, raw ivory, laser pens with the red-light package, fake and counterfeited currency, substances contaminated nuclear rays and dust, publications, pictures, religiously offensive or immoral drawings and stone sculptures, as well as chewing substances, including betel leaves.

While a number of restricted commodities may be allowed following competent authorities’ consent including live animals, plants, fertilisers and pesticides, weapons, ammunition, explosives and fireworks, medicines, drugs and medical equipment and instruments, media publications and products, new vehicle tyres, transmission and wireless devices, alcoholic drinks, cosmetics and personal care products, raw diamonds and cigarettes manufactured and processed from tobacco.

The FCA emphasised that travellers, who are caught smuggling, would be subject to a fine, imprisonment or both penalties could run concurrently.

It also asked travellers to declare cash sums and precious items upon arrival in the UAE.

Passengers who are bringing their medicines into the UAE have been asked to carry a certified prescription for medications, follow the guidelines and instructions issued by airlines and forwarding companies.

Travellers have been urged not to conceal information on prohibited or restricted substances and articles. 

April 18,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 18: Acclaimed Tulu cinema director and script writer Raghu Shetty passed away yesterday (April 17) after a massive heart attack. He was He was 42.

Shetty was recently admitted to a private hospital in the city following illness. 

Known as one of the finest directors of Tulu film industry, Shetty was reportedly directing a couple of Kannada movies but did not live long enough to see them hitting the silver screen.

He was widely appreciated for the directorial skills he exhibited in Tulu movie, 'Arjun weds Amrita'.

Born in a Bunt family in Moodbidri on September 1, 1979, Raghu Shetty was raised in Hubballi where his father was a businessman. 

After his schooling there, he pursued education at Mahaveer College in Moodbidri. Passionate about movies from a young age, he developed his directorial skills in Bengaluru. 

April 9,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Bus services were hit in Karnataka for the third consecutive day on Friday, as the stalemate between the employees of the road transport corporations, who are on an indefinite strike on wage related issues, and the state government continued.

With the government on Thursday evening reiterating that it was not possible to fulfil their demand for the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission report, RTC employees have decided to continue with the strike.

As employees belonging to all the four transport corporations did not attend duty, buses continued to remain off the roads across the state, including Bengaluru, affecting daily commuters.

Passengers travelling to and from distant areas and office-goers were the most affected.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles were seen providing services to stranded passengers in different parts of the city and the state.

However, the number of passengers using private buses continued to remain scarce in the city, as people were using their own vehicles or were seen using cabs, Metro and auto rickshaws, especially in the city areas, private operators said.

Metro has increased the frequency of its services between 7 am and 9 pm.

Amid threats of ESMA and "no work no pay", very few RTC workers have returned to work and buses are said to be operating on some routes in the city along with police escort, sources said, adding that there are similar reports from few other places in the state.

Transport Department Principal Secretary Anjum Parvez on Thursday had said as a temporary arrangement, employees who have retired in the last two years have been requested to come back to service.

"They should be physically fit, medical and eye tests will be done."

Also requesting employees to get back to work, as the government has fuliffed 8 of their 9 demands and has decided for 8 per cent salary increase as an interim relief, he had said that per day loss because of the strike is about Rs 20 crore.

RTCs that have been warning employees about continuing with the strike, have started taking action against trainee employees and are issuing notice for absence from work.

