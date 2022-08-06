4 blood donation camps in memory of Mohammed Fazil on Aug 7 to mark BHK’s 6th anniversary

  1. Home
News Network
August 6, 2022

muhammadfazil.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 6: In memory of Mohammed Fazil, 23, who was hacked to death in Surathkal on July 28 by communal hatemongers, the Blood Helpline Karnataka (BHK) will be organising four blood donation camps on August 7 in the Dakshina Kannada.

The blood donation camps will be organised at Puttur, Ullal, Ammunje and Ulaibettu. The BHK aims to collect more than 500 units of blood through the four camps to be held in the district.

According to Ifaz Bannur, administrator of BHK, Mohammed Fazil was also a member of the organisation. “He was our member and he had donated blood 14 times during his life. In addition, he was also helping the forum to organise blood donation camps in various parts of Surathkal and other surrounding areas,” he said.

About BHK

BHK was launched on August 8, 2016 by a group of friends through a WhatsApp group with the theme ‘Let us become blood relatives’, to reach out to people in case there was a requirement for blood.

BHK was officially registered in 2017. Now, there are over 50 administrations functioning through 45 WhatsApp groups with over 5,000 volunteers.

The 50 administrations are 50 working members, who engage in organising blood donation camps in various parts of the district and also outside the district.

In addition, the forum has a wide-member base of more than 7,000 volunteers on Facebook.

Over the past six years, BHK has organised 203 blood donation camps in Mangaluru, Sullia, Puttur, Belthangady, Moodbidri, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Manipal, Madikeri, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Hassan, and Bengaluru and has collected 11,612 units of blood so far.

Along with blood donation camps, the forum has 2,383 volunteers who directly visit the hospitals in case of emergencies to donate blood. During the Covid-19 pandemic, as many as 672 volunteers donated blood to the blood banks in the district, said Ifaz.

In fact, Fazil’s father Ummar Farooq, in his complaint to the police, had also informed how his son was living in harmony with all people in the region and had even donated blood several times in the past to save lives, irrespective of caste and religion. 

News Network
July 31,2022

Thrissur, July 31: In a suspected case of monekypox infection, a 22-year-old man died at a private hospital in Kerala’s Thrissur on Saturday, days after returning from high-risk UAE.

The health officials have sent the samples of the deceased to the National Institute of Virology at Alappuzha, for confirmation. The family members of the deceased have been asked to cremate the body as per the WHO protocols.

According to the doctors, the patient was having symptoms similar to that in monkeypox. “There were no red marks or blisters when he got admitted. But later such symptoms started appearing on his body,” one of the doctors reportedly said.

Since the patient had come from the high-risk UAE, he was admitted to an isolation ward. He was suspected of being hit with tuberculosis and was sent into isolation at a hospital as tests were carried out.

The relatives said that the man had returned from the UAE three days ago and was suffering from high fever. However, red blisters started appearing on his body raising doubts of monkeypox.

The health officials, meanwhile, said that people should not panic unless the deceased reports are out.

As per the initial reports, the man didn’t have full-blown monkeypox symptoms. So, there are chances that the report may come back negative.

“Of thousands of cases reported across the world, only five deaths have been reported from monkeypox so far,” an official said.

Will examine 

Will examine the reasons behind the death of a 22-year-old young man who recently returned from UAE and allegedly died due to monkeypox a day ago, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday.

With the swab results of the deceased patient yet to be reported, the health minister said that the patient was young, did not suffer from any other illness or health problems and therefore, the health department was looking into the cause of his death.

She said they will also be examining why there was delay in his hospitalisation after he arrived here from UAE on July 21. "This particular variant of monkeypox is not as highly virulent or contagious like Covid-19, but it does spread. Comparatively, the mortality rate of this variant is low. Therefore, we will examine why the 22-year-old man died in this particular case as he had no other illness or health problems," the minister told media.

Since this variant of monkeypox does spread, therefore, all necessary measures have to be taken and have been taken to prevent the same, she added. The minister also said that there were no studies available about this particular variant from other countries where the disease has been detected and thus, Kerala was carrying out a study on it.

News Network
August 3,2022

rahulDKS.jpg

Hubballi, Aug 3: The former Congress president attended the Karnataka unit's political affairs committee meeting, where discussions were held on organisational matters and preparations for the upcoming assembly polls.

Amid signs of rumbling within, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday night urged the party's Karnataka unit leaders to work unitedly for the 2023 assembly polls and not speak out publicly on leadership and internal matters.

The former Congress president attended the Karnataka unit's political affairs committee meeting, where discussions were held on organisational matters and preparations for the upcoming assembly polls.

Gandhi's call for unity comes amid a game of political one-upmanship between two leaders legislature party leader Siddaramaiah and state president D K Shivakumar over the chief minister's post in the event of the party coming to power in the state.

"The committee discussed party organisation and policy matters. The meeting also discussed preparations for the 2023 assembly polls.....PAC will meet frequently and take collective decisions in the interest of the party. Rahul Gandhi appealed to leaders of the party to go aggressively and unitedly against the misrule of the BJP in Karnataka and at the Centre," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, he said Gandhi urged party leaders to work to instal a people-centric Congress government in Karnataka.

"The entire leadership of Karnataka will join hands together and win Karnataka in the 2023 polls.....unknowingly or knowingly some statements are made here and there before the media. Don't fall for that trap, party leaders should not speak in different voices inside or outside," he added.

Stating that it has been unanimously decided not to speak about internal matters in public, Venugopal said, "There is no leadership issue at all, individual opinion is also not acceptable. The party's new MLAs and the high command will decide on the leader after winning." Several internal issues have been discussed at the meeting, he said.

"We are well-prepared to finalise the candidates, announce their names and win the elections." Several internal issues have been discussed at the meeting, he said.

The political affairs committee of the Congress met on Tuesday for the first time after its constitution on July 9. Besides Gandhi, Venugopal, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, the party's campaign committee chief M B Patil, Leader of Opposition in the legislative council B K Hariprasad, and senior leaders like H K Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, M Veerappa Moily and G Parameshwara attended the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to the state assumes significance as the Congress in Karnataka seems to be in a conundrum, with many within the party fearing it would implode ahead of the assembly polls.

There is also a palpable worry within the party about a virtual division getting created between the camps of the two key leaders, hurting its prospects in the polls.

Though both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have overtly maintained that the chief minister will be decided by party's newly elected MLAs and the high command on gaining majority in the polls, their loyalists and camp followers have been projecting their respective leader, making things messy. Gandhi will also take part in former chief minister Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday bash in the district headquarters of Davanagere on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah's supporters have planned a grand celebration on his birthday, an apparent show of strength by his camp. The event comes ahead of the party sounding the poll bugle despite reservations from a section of the old guard which reportedly includes Shivakumar, who has said that he was opposed to the "personality cult" in the party.

Gandhi will also visit Chitradurga's Murugarajendra Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the region, during the visit on August 3, and meet Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru and seers of various mutts. During his last visit to the state in April, he had set a target of winning 150 seats and urged for unity among the party's rank and file.

News Network
July 28,2022

New Delhi, July 28: India reported 20,557 fresh Covid-19 cases and 44 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data. With these new infections, the country's active caseload currently stands at 1,46,323, taking the total number of cases to over 4.39 crore and death toll to 5,26,211 since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic.

In India, the daily positivity rate is 5.18% while the weekly positivity rate is 4.71%, the ministry said. So far, more than 4.32 crore people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country including 19,216 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.47% at present.

Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 42,20,625 doses were administered in the last 24 hours while more than 203.21 crore vaccine jabs have been inoculated to the eligible beneficiaries in the country so far.

The country has conducted over 87.40 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,96,783 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the central government has provided more than 194.60 crore (1,94,60,45,325) vaccine doses to States or Union Territories, out of which, over 7.15 crore balanced or unutilized jabs are still available with them, the health ministry added.

The central government reviewed Covid-19 situation in 115 districts of nine states showing an upsurge in Covid cases and positivity rate and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination. Furthermore, states were directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and accelerate administration of ongoing free Covid-19 vaccination for first, second and precaution dose respectively.

With an increasing number of Covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, last week the union health ministry launched a mission mode campaign to provide free-of-cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres.

