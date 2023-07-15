  1. Home
  2. 4 Puttur Aquatic Club swimmers to represent India at Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships

4 Puttur Aquatic Club swimmers to represent India at Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships

News Network
July 16, 2023

Mangaluru, July 16: Four swimmers from Puttur Aquatic Club (PAC) will represent India at The Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships 2023 to be held at Windsor, Ontario, Canada, from September 13-17.

Sweerkith Anand, Thrishul Gowda and Dhanvith from PAC, and Neil Mascarenhas, an ex-student from PAC, were selected on the basis of their brilliant performance at the 18th National Pool Lifesaving championship held at Ray Centre, Wilson Garden, Bengaluru, recently. 

They competed with more than 250 participants from all over India. At the national meet, Sweekrith won two gold and two silver medals, and Thrishul won two gold medals. The duo participated in the World Lifesaving Championships-2018, held in Adelaide Australia. Meanwhile, Dhanvith secured two gold and one silver medal and Neil Mascarenhas bagged a bronze medal.

Coach Partha Varanashi and Coach Rohith train the swimmers at the Dr Shivarama Karantha Balawana Swimming Pool, Puttur, and at St Aloysius College Swimming Pool, Mangaluru.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 6,2023

bhagavat.jpg

Pune, July 6: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the world has so far failed to find answers to several questions and now thinks India can provide their solutions.

Asserting that the work of national awakening was going on in the country, Bhagwat on Wednesday said India needed "intellectual Kshatriya" (warriors).

He was speaking here at the release of eight volumes of the original Valmiki Ramayana, written by Saint Ramdas, and edited by Shri Samarth Vagdevata Mandir based in Dhule of north Maharashtra.

"In order to show direction to the society, it is necessary to establish the embodiment of the ideal king. Samarth Ramdas considered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the ideal king after Lord Rama," he said.

The time of Samarth Ramdas's existence was marked by invasions, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj responded to these invasions, the RSS chief said.

"To fight is just one aspect of protecting religion. But protecting religion does not mean only fighting. Counteracting, enlightening, researching and practising are also ways to protect religion," he said.

Although time has now changed, we are still facing similar issues, Bhagwat said.

"One thing is we are not slaves now. We are independent. But has our slave mentality gone? Aren't their invasions today? Though there are no direct invasions, they are there - one is on the western border and the other is on the northern border. What is the meaning of a work infiltration?" he added.

Several experiments took place in the last 2000 years, but the world is now tired of not getting answers over several issues. Hence, it now thinks that India can provide answers to these questions, he said.

"But is India ready to give the answers? Are we (Indians) aware that we need to create a country that can give answers (to these issues)?" he asked.

The work of national awakening is going on in India and the country needs intellectual Kshatriyas, he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 3,2023

rebellion.jpg

Mumbai, July 3: A day after his nephew Ajit Pawar led a mutiny within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government with eight other party leaders, NCP chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar said "there is no problem in the family".

"There's no problem in the family. We don't discuss politics in the family. Everyone takes their own decision," he said in a television interview.

Mr Pawar left for Satara this morning, where he would visit the memorial of freedom fighter YB Chavan. "I didn't approach anybody since yesterday. I haven't contacted anybody. I am just leaving now for Satara," he said.

Jayant Patil, MLA and Maharashtra chief of NCP, had yesterday said Mr Pawar will pay his respects to the freedom fighter and start working for the future of Maharashtra.

On the legal battles facing the party in the aftermath of Ajit Pawar's rebellion, Mr Pawar said, "About legal issues, I don't know, our state president Jayant Patil is consulting. This info will be available only with him at this point of time," he said.

The rebellion within the NCP has come at a time when the veteran politician is among the heavyweight leaders working to stitch a united Opposition front to take on the BJP in the 2024 general election.

Mr Pawar indicated that the mutiny in his party will not alter the joint Opposition front plans.

"The opposition meeting will happen in Bengaluru. Yesterday, those who contacted me include (Trinamool chief) Mamata Banerjee, (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar, (AAP leader) Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, (DMK president) and MK Stalin. "We have discussed that we will meet, sometime between July 16-18. The meeting will decide the future course of action," he said.

In a shocking move, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders took oath in a hurriedly arranged ceremony at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan yesterday. They were accompanied by veteran party leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel, long-time aides of Sharad Pawar.

In a letter to Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Ajit Pawar has claimed that over 40 NCP MLAs and six members of Legislative Council back him, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 10,2023

clusterbomb.jpg

Moscow, July 10: Russia’s envoy to Washington has blasted US justification for delivering globally-banned cluster bombs to Ukraine by predicting more civilian casualties in the raging conflict by the Russian side, slamming the twisted analogy to the US confessing to “war crimes.”  

“We have taken note of… [NSC spokesman] John Kirby’s statements about the provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine. The official de facto confessed to the United States committing war crimes during the Ukraine conflict,” said Russia’s Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov in a statement on Sunday.

Antonov further emphasized that the US could not care less about causing even more death and destruction far away from its borders after the White House National Security Council spokesman acknowledged that some civilians “will likely be hurt” by the US-supplied cluster bombs.

He was referring to Kirby’s remarks during an ABC News interview earlier on Sunday, when he said he believes “we can all agree that more civilians have been and will continue to be killed by Russian forces…  than will likely be hurt by the use of these cluster munitions.”

Antonov further lashed out at Kirby’s remarks, insisting that such twisted logic boils down to, “it won’t get any worse.”

“He overtly stated that civilians would fall victim to US cluster-type weapons. According to the perverted view of the White House representative, this does less harm than the actions of Russia,” he then added in a statement posted on his Telegram social media page.

The White House announced its decision to supply Ukraine with the banned munitions on Friday, triggering concerns and objections voiced even by close US allies – such as Britain, Canada, Spain, Germany and Austria – as well as the UN and other international organizations and human rights groups, citing the weapon’s proven track record of harming innocent civilians even after a war is over.

‘Russian victory’ worse than civilian death by cluster-bombs: Pentagon

This is while a senior US Defense Department official had earlier echoed Kirby’s Sunday remarks, insisting on Friday that Washington’s fears of Russian battlefield success outweigh concerns about potential civilian casualties resulting from the deliveries of US cluster bombs to Ukraine.

“The worst thing for civilians in Ukraine is for Russia to win the war. And so it’s important that they don’t,” said US Under-Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl while defending the White House’s decision to send the mass-destructive weapons to Kiev in a press briefing on Friday.

He added that Kiev had promised not to use cluster munitions in civilian-populated urban areas and to keep records of where the weapons are deployed to make future de-mining efforts easier. The official also portrayed the deliveries as a stop-gap measure until Kiev’s Western backers can ramp up production of conventional shells.

In an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, US President Joe Biden described the decision to supply the controversial shells to Ukraine as “difficult.” He said that it was in part motivated by the fact that both Kiev and Washington recognize a deficit in ordinary ammunition, adding that Ukraine “needed” cluster munitions to prevent Russia from stopping its ongoing counteroffensive.

Moscow also reacted angrily to Washington's decision to supply the mass-destructive weapon to Ukraine on Saturday, describing the move as "an act of desperation" amid Kiev's failure to make much progress in its hyped-up counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.