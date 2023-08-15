  1. Home
  2. 4-yr-old girl riding pillion to school crushed to death by BMTC bus in Bengaluru, driver held

4-yr-old girl riding pillion to school crushed to death by BMTC bus in Bengaluru, driver held

News Network
August 16, 2023

poorvi.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 16: A four-year-old girl named Poorvi was killed after a BMTC bus knocked down a bike on Wednesday. Poorvi was riding pillion with her father when the bus hit the bike from behind causing them to fall. 

The girl died on the spot in the accident which took place this morning near Padmavathi Silks showroom on the Uttarahalli main road when her father Prasanna was dropping her to school. The bus driver identified as Basavaraj Poojari was taken into custody after the accident.

Poorvi was a pre-KG student of Bengaluru International Public School (BIPS). It was a daily routine for her father who works at CISCO company in the city to drop his daughter at school every day.

A case has been registered at Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic police station where an investigation is underway to find out if the driver was speeding.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 11,2023

Mangaluru, Aug 11: A youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman multiple times and also for threatening to leak her intimate pictures online, police said.

An all-women police station arrested the 22-year-old man hailing from Raichur on Thursday for committing the crime after posing himself as a police official, authorities said.

The victim, who is an engineering student, lodged a police complaint on August 8. In the complaint, the teenager stated that she got acquainted with the man, who posed himself as a police inspector, through Instagram. He promised her of securing a job for her family members and collected personal identification documents.

He took her to a local temple and to the popular Tannirbhavi beach here in May and took some intimate pictures of them together. Later, he threatened to post the pictures on social media and coerced her to go with him to a lodge in Bengaluru, where he raped her.

He also took her to a lodge at Kinnigoli near here where the woman was sexually assaulted. He later threatened to post her nude pictures on social media and demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for deleting the pictures, she said in the complaint.

Police said Yamanur was a street theatre artiste and used his police costumes to cheat the teenager. He has been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code including sexual assault and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act.

The accused was produced in court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 12,2023

New Delhi, Aug 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Dalits, OBCs and tribals are getting due respect from his government whereas previous rulers neglected these sections and remembered them only during elections.

He also alleged the previous governments failed to provide water to the poor whereas Dalit bastis, underprivileged localities, and tribal areas are now getting piped water due to Jal Jeevan Mission under his government.

The prime minister addressed a public programme at Dhana in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh after performing 'bhoomi pujan' and laying the foundation stone for the construction of Rs 100 crore-worth temple-cum-memorial of social reformer and mystic poet Sant Ravidas at Badtuma village.

Modi bowed down before the idol of Sant Ravidas with folded hands after performing bhoomi pujan.

He also inspected the miniature model of the upcoming memorial-cum-temple at this function.

At Dhana, Modi dedicated to the nation the doubling of the Bina-Kota railway line project besides laying the foundation for various road projects.

The prime minister said the soil from thousands of villages and water from more than 300 rivers became part of Sant Ravidas' upcoming temple-cum-memorial.

He said Sant Ravidas who was born during the Mughal period marked by instability, excesses and atrocities, created an awakening against social evils.

'The governments which ruled for decades had failed to provide water to the poor whereas Dalits, underprivileged localities and tribal areas are now getting piped water due to Jal Jeevan Mission,' Modi said and accused the previous governments of neglecting these sections and remembering them only during elections.

'Our government giving due respect to Dalits, OBCs and tribals,' he said.

Recalling the Covid-19 period, the prime minister said he had decided that no one should sleep empty stomach during the coronavirus outbreak.

'Our free ration scheme for the poor during the Coronavirus period is being lauded by the world,' he said.

These programmes in Sagar district marked the culmination of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's ongoing 'Samrasta (harmony) Yatras', which were started from five places in the state on July 25.

According to officials, the temple-cum-memorial dedicated to Sant Ravidas will be spread over 11 acres of land. The structure will showcase the teachings of Sant Ravidas and also have residential facilities for the devotees besides a museum, art gallery and other amenities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 15,2023

electionIDay.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 15: The Opposition on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions during his Independence Day address with the Congress calling it a "crass election speech filled with distortions, lies, exaggerations and vague promises" and said that he will unfurl the tricolour from his home next year.

The Congress said Modi "made it (speech) all about himself and his image" instead of "bringing the country together to celebrate our journey so far, acknowledge the pain and anguish of those suffering, and accept the challenges ahead".

As the Prime Minister insisted that he would return to the Red Fort to address Independence Day celebrations in 2024 after the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said such remarks showed "arrogance". He added, Modi will surely hoist the tricolour but "at his home".

RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad too said Modi will not return to power and it is the Opposition that will unfurl the tricolour next Independence Day. AAP Minister Aatishi said, "one doesn't need to listen to the Prime Minister's speech to understand his 10 year report card, his work is enough to reflect that the PM has failed."

In a statement, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "...Modi’s failures in the last nine years can be categorised under 'durniti' (bad policies), 'anyay' (injustice) and - perhaps most importantly - 'badniyat' (ill intention). Rhetoric and bluster can no longer cover up this truth which is now evident to the entire country."

He alleged that the only performance has been the "40% commission raj of BJP state governments, the function of BJP as a washing machine to clean those opposition leaders who are arm-twisted by ED/CBI/IT to comply with or ally with the BJP, and bringing down elected state governments".

The only transformation has been in the "concentration of economic power in select Modi-made Monopolies (3M) that is exacerbating price rise and ensuring record inequality". Ramesh also attacked "the Prime Minister’s direct role in directing deals and government revenues towards his most favoured business groups".

Ramesh said Modi casually compared the violence in Manipur with incidents in other parts of the country and he showed "no sorrow or acknowledgment of the abject failures" which have led to Manipur turning into a war zone.

Referring to Modi's claim that a new world order has been ushered in as the world saw India’s capability during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the Prime Minister "deliberately failed" to mention that as a direct result of inadequate oxygen supplies and "his failure" to order adequate vaccines in a timely manner, "India ended up with 40 lakh Covid deaths".

On China, he said it takes "particular audacity" to claim that our borders are safer than before when Chinese troops continue to block Indian access to 2,000 square km of Indian territory in Depsang and Demchok more than three years after they intruded.

"And the double-engine misfire in Manipur is only further playing into China’s hands. There is no bigger insult to our armed forces than lying about national security from the Red Fort," he said.

He also referred to a new Bill that replaces Chief Justice of India from the selection committee for choosing Election Commissioners, and said the India’s democratic institutions are being continuously eroded.

"The social fabric of the country has been torn apart through the control of media and the misuse of social media by the Modi government, the BJP and the hydra-headed Sangh Parivar. The PM’s talk of “women-led development” rings hollow when he supports sexual predators instead of our female athletes – our national champions who were dragged on the roads of the national capital – and stands by as women are stripped and raped in Manipur," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.