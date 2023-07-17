  1. Home
5 things to know about former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy who remained undefeated for over 5 decades

July 18, 2023

Two-time Kerala Chief Minister and and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy, 79, passed away early morning on Tuesday, July 18 at a hospital in Bengaluru. The news was shared by his son Chandy Oommen on Facebook. "Appa has passed away," he wrote at 4.30 AM.

The former CM had been ailing for over three years. He was under treatment in Berlin’s Charite Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram’s NIMS Medicity and Bengaluru’s Health Care Global Enterprises.

Oommen Chandy was a towering figure in Kerala politics with a career spanning over five decades. His death has triggered a wave of mourning in the Congress, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge hailing the 79-year-old as a visionary leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Chandy's passing away through a tweet.

Here are the five major points you should know about Oommen Chandy:

1) Oommen Chandy was a two-time Kerala Chief Minister. His first tenure began in 2004 and lasted till the 2006 Kerala assembly elections which the Congress lost. He then was appointed the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly till the 2011 elections which the Congress-led coalition won. Chandy then governed as the Chief Minister for the full term of five years till 2016.

2) Chandy has the record of being the longest-serving MLA in the Kerala assembly. Since he first won the Puthuppally assembly constituency in 1970, no one had been able to win it from him in these 53 years. He won 12 consecutive elections from the seat and in August last year achieved the record for being the longest serving legislator in the assembly of the coastal state.

3) He also held important portfolios as a minister in the state assembly four times. He was the Minister of Labour (April 11, 1977-April 25, 1977 and April 27, 1977 – October 27 (1978), Home (December 28, 1981-March 17, 1982), and Finance (July 2, 1991 – June 22, 1994) in governments headed by K Karunakaran and A K Antony.

4) In 2013, Chandy received the prestigious United Nations Award for Public Service. He received the award for his mass contact programme in the state as CM.

5) Born in 1943, Chandy ventured into politics in his student days. He joined the Kerala Students Union, the student wing of Congress in Kerala, and in 1967 rose up to the post of president in the organisation. In 1970, he became the president of the state Youth Congress. In the same year, he was elected in the Kerala Assembly from the Puthuppally seat, which was considered a bastion of the Left at that point.

July 7,2023

Bengaluru, July 7: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 14th Budget today. The budget this year poses a unique challenge to Siddaramaiah in mobilising resources for the implementation of the Congress’s five guarantees while making space for other development works. 

Here are the Welfare Schemes for Minority Communities announced by the CM in the maiden budget of the new Congress government. 

-- Rs 50 crore will be provided to protect and develop 40,000 Wakf properties in the state

--Interest-free loans will be provided to the tune of Rs. 20 lakh to minority students to pursue graduate and postgraduate courses in prestigious foreign universities with a global ranking of under 250.

-- To promote self-employment opportunities, for the loan amount availed from the banks, a subsidy up to 20% of the loan amount up to a maximum of Rs.1 lakh will be provided to 10,000 unemployed youth belonging to minority communities.

--A new scheme 'Swawalambi Sarathi will be introduced to encourage self-employment of the unemployed youth belonging to Minority communities. Under this, a subsidy of 50% up to a maximum of Rs. 3 lakh will be provided towards purchase of four wheeler vehicles.

--Rs 54 crore alloted for the construction of all the 126 incomplete Shadimahals and Community halls

-- A loan of Rs. 1 lakh per annum at a subsidized interest rate of 2% will be provided to minority students under the 'Arivu' - educational loan scheme. The eligible beneficiaries will be students who get admission through CET to 28 professional courses such as Engineering, Medical, etc. During the financial year, Rs. 75 crore will be reserved for this scheme.

--Language labs will be established at a cost of Rs. 5 crore in all the Minority Morarji Desai Residential Schools to improve Kannada and English language skills of students belonging to minority communities.

--Skill development training of minority youths will be started in the districts of Ramanagar, Belagavi, Davangere, Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada at a cost of Rs. 4 crore.

--A grant of Rs. 8 Crores will be provided to impart training through prestigious institutions for two years for the students studying in minority pre-university residential colleges in order to prepare them for NET, JEE, CET and other entrance examinations.

--A ten month residential coaching program for IAS/KAS and other competitive exams will be offered to the minority aspirants in Haj Bhavan, Bengaluru, in collaboration with reputed coaching institutions.

July 6,2023

Bengaluru, July 6: The Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre's discontinuing the sale of foodgrains from its pool to state governments, calling it a revenge on Karnataka.

The party said that the discontinuation was a "political decision" taken by Modi as a revenge on the people of Karnataka for rejecting the BJP in the assembly polls.

On June 13, the Centre discontinued the sale of rice and wheat from the buffer stock to state governments under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) officially due to inflationary pressure and concerns over monsoon.

The Congress has alleged that the move was aimed at scuttling the Karnataka government's Anna Bhagya scheme.

The Anna Bhagya scheme, one of the five pre-poll guarantees of the Congress, promises 10 kg rice for every BPL (below poverty line) family in the state.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it was clear after Wednesday's meeting of Piyush Goyal with state food and civil supplies ministers that the Union government was prioritising supply of rice for ethanol production over meeting food security needs of the poor.

"States like Karnataka are willling to pay the Food Corporation of India (FCI) Rs 34 per kg for meeting their food security needs, but that door has been closed by a brazenly vindictive Modi Government. FCI however will continue to sell rice at Rs 20 per kg to ethanol producers," Ramesh said.

He alleged that the decision was taken by the Prime Minister to create roadblocks for states like Karnataka and also stands to hit the marginalised of the society.

"It is his revenge on the people of Karnataka for rejecting him and his party so very comprehensively two months ago. But the Prime Minister’s vendetta politics will boomerang on him. The Karnataka Government will fulfill its food security guarantee of Anna Bhagya 2.0 come what may!" Ramesh asserted.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan have asked the Centre to provide food grains for their state welfare schemes from the buffer stock under the OMSS, Karnataka Food Minister K H Muniappa had said on Wednesday.

The demand was made by the four Opposition-ruled states at the national conference of state food ministers held in the national capital to discuss food and nutritional security and procurement of kharif crops.

As part of implementing Congress' five poll guarantees, the Siddaramaiah government earlier this month decided to roll out 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, providing a total 10 kg of food grains/rice – up from 5kg earlier – to every member of a BPL household and Antyodaya card holders every month, from July 1.

July 5,2023

Mumbai, July 5: In a scathing attack on Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asserted that his uncle is now too aged to continue as the NCP chief. 

The Pawar junior also questioned Sharad's intention in regard to first resigning from the post and then again changing his mind a few months ago.

"You are 82-83 already. In BJP, leaders retire at 75. You be 'shatayushi' (to live 100 years), but there is some point to stop. You are our deity. Just give us blessings," Ajit said at the meeting with his supporters.

"Why did you resign if you wanted to take it back? I also told my sister Supriya Sule to explain to him (Sharad) but he is too stubborn," he said.

"After the 2014 elections, why did NCP support the BJP to form government?" Ajit asked targeting the veteran NCP leader. Ajit also expressed his desire to become the Maharashtra CM.

More details are awaited. 

