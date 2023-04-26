  1. Home
  6 pre-poll surveys in Karnataka: 2 predict Cong victory, 2 say BJP will win; fractured mandate in 2 others

News Network
April 26, 2023

flags.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Out of six pre-poll and opinion surveys by regional news networks two each have given Congress and BJP an edge while all of them indicate the possibility of a hung verdict in the May 10 Assembly election.  

According to the pre-poll survey conducted by TV9 and C-Voter, the Congress can win 106-116 seats while the BJP would end up with a tally in the 79-89 range. The JD(S) is placed in the 24-34 bracket. 

Public TV's Mood of Karnataka also gave Congress the edge in the range of 98-108 seats, below the halfway mark of 113. It gave BJP 85-95 seats and JD(S) 28-33. 

The BJP has an edge in the Asianet Survarna News Jan Ki Baat survey which shows the saffron party winning 98-109 seats ahead of Congress' 89-97 and JD(S) 25-29. 

Similarly, the NewsFirst-Matrize survey said the BJP would win 96-106 seats whereas Congress was pegged at 84-94 and JD(S) 29-34. 

Vistara News shows a badly fractured mandate: 88-93 BJP, 84-90 Congress and 23-26 JD(S). The survey said the outcome is difficult to call in 27-30 seats. 

The South First - People's Pulse pre-poll survey gave 98 seats to Congress with a range of 95-105 seats. The BJP is shown to win 92 seats (90-100 seat range) and JD(S) 27 seats (25-30 range). 

These pre-poll surveys and opinion polls were done and their findings announced at different points in time over the past month. 

News Network
April 14,2023

engineering.jpg

Upset that the bus she was travelling in did not stop near her college despite multiple requests to the crew, a 20-year-old engineering student jumped off the vehicle at Huligudda in Vijayanagara district and succumbed to head injuries at a hospital in neighbouring Davanagere on Wednesdsay evening.

Shweta Shanthappanavar was from Holalu village in Huvina Hadagali taluk in Vijayanagara district, about 320km from Bengaluru. She was a first-semester student at Government Engineering College, Huligudda, 6km from Hadagali where she was staying in a hostel.

According to the FIR, Shweta boarded a KSRTC Vijayanagara-Ranebennur bus at Hadagali to go to her college. When the bus was nearing the college around 12.45pm, she reportedly requested the driver and conductor to stop the bus near her institution, but they didn't oblige her.

They allegedly asked her to "jump out" if she so wanted to alight from the bus. As the bus was speeding near the college, the student, frustrated and angry that she would miss her classes, jumped out only to land with severe head injuries.
She succumbed to her injuries at a private facility in Davanagere around 5pm on Wednesday. The girl was taken to government hospital in Hadagali and later shifted to a private facility in Davanagere where she succumbed to her injuries around 5pm on Wednesday.

After the incident, students staged a protest, holding the bus crew responsible for the death of Shweta and seeking action against the duo. Police had a tough time pacifying the students. Following assurances by tahsildar K Sharanamma, the students withdrew their protest.

Chalapathy, KSRTC depot manager in Hadagali, said the bus involved in the incident belongs to Haveri and they have sent a report to their counterparts.

News Network
April 12,2023

cash.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 12: As part of the implementation of the model code of conduct in Dakshina Kannada, teams of officials have seized Rs 27 lakh in cash, and campaign materials worth Rs 14 lakh (Rs 41 lakh in total) since March 29.

The flying squads, static surveillance teams, excise and police have also seized drugs worth Rs 8.2 lakh and liquor worth Rs 4.2 lakh in the district, after the declaration of the poll code. While teams have so far seized Rs 27.1 lakh in cash, nearly Rs 6.4 lakh has been returned after documents were submitted by those who were carrying it.

The flying squad that was checking vehicles as part of the model code of conduct in Punjalkatte police station limits, found an ATM cash delivery vehicle carrying Rs 10 lakh without proper documents, late on Monday. Dakshina Kannada SP Vikram Amathe said that the case has been referred to the cash seizures redressal committee.

Officials said that the district has 72 flying squads, 81 static surveillance teams and 11 excise teams, apart from police squads. Between March 29 and April 10, the teams had seized Rs 17.1 lakh. While two expenditure related cases were registered during the period, three cases have been registered for excise law violations in the district.

The Election Commission has already appointed nodal officers for the implementation of the model code of conduct in each constituency in the district. Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat CEO Kumar is the district level nodal officer for the model code of conduct in the district.

Kumar, who is also the head of the cash seizures redressal committee, said that teams of officials should deposit the cash seized in the government treasury, and that the cases need to be referred to the committee.

“After verification of documents submitted by those who were carrying the money, the committee will take an appropriate decision. There is an SOP issued by the Election Commission for seizure of money during the implementation of Model Code of Conduct.

As per the SOP, the vehicle carrying the money without proper documents needs to be videographed, to show the details of the vehicle, as well as the cash recovered from it. Vehicles carrying money, above Rs 50,000 and below Rs 10 lakh, can be released, if sufficient documents are produced,” Kumar said.

News Network
April 25,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 25: As many as 60 candidates are in fray in the eight assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada district. 

Monday was the last day to withdraw nominations. A total of 109 nominations were received and after the withdrawal and rejection of nominations, 60 are in fray.

There are eight candidates each in Belthangady, Moodbidri, Mangaluru City South, Puttur, Sullia, 10 in Mangaluru City North, five candidates each in Mangaluru and Bantwal constituencies.

In Udupi district, 35 candidates are in fray for five constituencies. While there are nine candidates each in Baindoor and Karkala constituencies, Kundapur and Kaup segments have five candidates each. Meanwhile, Udupi constituency has seven candidates in fray.

