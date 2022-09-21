  1. Home
  2. 8 booked after SC boy 'fined' by upper caste Hindus for touching stick of idol in temple

8 booked after SC boy 'fined' by upper caste Hindus for touching stick of idol in temple

News Network
September 21, 2022

Kolar, Sept 21: The police booked eight persons of so called upper caste Hindus for allegedly levying Rs 60,000 fine on a Scheduled Caste boy's family as he reportedly touched the holy stick of Bhutamma temple idol at Ullerahalli in Malur taluk of Kolar district.

The incident occurred on September 8. It came to light recently after the boy's mother, Shobha, a labourer in Bengaluru, lodged a complaint with the police. The boy is a Class 10 student.

"The holy stick fell down during the procession. My son lifted it and handed it over to the leaders. Narayana Swamy, Ramesh and former GP member Narayana Swamy thrashed my son as they noticed the incident. They directed us to clean the temple and paint it as my son defiled its sanctity. They also warned that our family would be boycotted if the Rs 60,000 fine amount was not paid before October 1. They threatened that they would not spare us," Shobha told the police.

Circle Police Inspector Vasanth Kumar said that some persons wanted in the case are absconding. 

Meanwhile, a peace meeting was held at the village on Tuesday in which the Social welfare department joint director and Dalit leaders participated.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 13,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 13: In a first for the state, the Karnataka government has announced reservation for 'male third gender' in recruitment to the state armed forces.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said the process to recruit constables to fill 3,484 posts in the Karnataka Armed Forces has started.

"For the first time in the state, 79 posts have been reserved for the 'male third gender'," he said.

Transgender activists hailed the move. "I welcome the decision," Karnataka 'Rajyotsava' awardee Akkai Padmashali, a transgender and founder of 'Ondede' which works for transgenders' welfare, said.

The queer activist said the announcement is "a mainstreaming of the third gender" but added "there is no third gender called 'Male Third Gender'."

"What I understand from their (government) point of view is that probably, they are referring to the 'female to male transformed transgender man'," Padmashali said.

Minister Jnanendra said of the total vacancies, 420 posts have been reserved for candidates from 'Kalyana Karnataka' region or the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region, with 11 of them for the 'male third gender'.

For the rest of Karnataka, recruitment will be held to 3,064 posts, of which 68 are reserved for the 'male transgender', Jnanendra said.

He said the recruitment will take place in a "most transparent manner", and the last date for submitting the form online is October 31.

Regarding the plight of transgenders, Padmashali said: "Even if someone wants to go to the police department, then it requires certain qualifications. Here most of us transgenders are illiterate and school dropouts -- not even passed 10th standard, forget the (college) degree. There are so many nuances behind it."

There is also a need to understand various "cultural identities and diversity of existence" within the transgender community such as 'Jogappa', 'Marla', 'Jogta', 'Shakti', and 'Akka', Padmashali pointed out.

The activist also appealed to the government to undertake an 'immediate survey' to understand the community better and set up a 'Transgender Welfare Board' to promote their well-being. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 11,2022

ganapathy.jpg

Belagavi, Sept 11: Personal rivalry between two groups of students in Savadatti taluk of Belagavi led to an individual being stabbed to death after Ganesh idol immersion late night on Saturday.

Police arrested four accused, one of them being a minor.

Arjungouda Patil aged 21, was a resident of Mugalihal village and a college student. His chest had a deep stab wound, informed the police.

The accused have been identified as Uday Bhandrolli, Subhash Solannavar, Vithal Meshi and another minor. 

Victim and accused were students of same college and shared an enmity. They got into a brawl during the Ganesh immersion procession. Soon, the fight escalated and Patil got stabbed.

Police rushed to the village and nabbed the four accused. A knife has been seized from them. 

Murgod Police are investigating the case further.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 7,2022

surya.jpg

Bengaluru South Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya was trolled and criticised by a section of social media users accusing him of relishing dosa and promoting an eatery in his constituency, when many parts of the city have been reeling under torrential rains and floods.

In a 40-second video that has gone viral, the National President of BJP Yuva Morcha can be seen eating 'Butter Masala Dosa' and 'Uppittu' (Upma) at an eatery in Padmanabhanagar and praising its quality and taste. He also recommended it to people asking them to come and taste the food there.

There is no mention as to when the video was shot. However, Congress' national social media co-coordinator Lavanya Ballal said the video is said to be dated September 5, when most parts of the city were flooded.

"Video dated 5th September. @Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning. Has he visited even a single flood affected region?" Ballal tweeted.

"Has anyone heard from @Tejasvi_Surya and his colleagues? Is he in Bangalore?" she said in another tweet.

Several Twitter users including actress and former Congress MP Ramya have shared Surya's video online.

"Food blogger @Tejasvi_Surya avare, If you want to promote other hotels, Let's meet for a coffee on ORR Your voters from Bengaluru South are working there," a Twitter user said.

"When Rome burnt, Nero Fiddled !When Bengaluru drowned, @Tejasvi_Surya ate Dosas and mocked the very people who voted him to power ! Remember this picture and his smile when you vote next !" AAP leader Prithvi Reddy said.

Hitting out Surya, one tweet read, "MP Name: @Tejasvi_Surya Constituency: Bangalore South * Tweets on Kejriwal in the last 3 days: 240 * Tweets on Rahul Gandhi: 17 * Tweets on Indira Gandhi and Nehru: 55 * Tweets Praising Modi: 137 *Tweets on BANGALORE FLOODS: 00*".

Some even tweeted "Surya missing" note as a tweet, stating "For no reasons he will land up in Congress ruled states, but now when his own state is going through one of worst stages...he is missing."

Though most tweets targeted Surya, a few questioned why the other two Bengaluru MPs Sadananda Gowda (North) and P C Mohan (Central), who are also from BJP, have not posted any tweets regarding the rain havoc in Bengaluru.

There were also several tweets blaming the city's MLAs and political class for the mess.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.