  Adani-owned Mangaluru Airport set to hike user development fee

News Network
August 23, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 23: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), run by Adani Airports, has sought an immediate increase of Rs 100 in user development fee (UDF) on domestic passengers to facilitate development activities.

It has also requested permission to levy the fee on both arriving and departing passengers.

The airport, in its latest tariff filing, has sought to levy a UDF of Rs 250 on domestic passengers starting this October, and gradually increasing it to Rs 725 by March 31, 2026.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), the tariff-fixing body, is in the process of fixing tariff for Mangaluru airport for the period of April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026.

For international passengers, it has sought to levy UDF of Rs 525 and increase it to Rs 1,200 by March 2026.

The users fee will be charged on both departing and arriving passengers if the AERA agrees to it. Currently, the UDF is Rs 150 for domestic and Rs 825 for international passengers, but is charged only on departing passengers.

The Adani Group took over the operations of the international airport in the Karnataka port city on October 31, 2020.

In its filing with the pricing regulator, the airport said no tariff revision had taken place since 2010. The modernisation plan of the airport is also underway. The cumulative impact of these considerations will have a consequential impact on the tariff, it said.

The proposed developmental projects, including recarpeting of the runway, and construction of a new terminal building and cargo terminal, is estimated to cost about Rs 5,200 crore. The airport said it will fund these through debt and equity from parent Adani Enterprise.

The airport has also sought increase in landing and parking charges for airlines. The AERA has sought comment from airlines, passenger associations and business jet operators.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 10,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 10: Accusing the Opposition Congress of unnecessarily raking up the issue of Karnataka Chief Minister replacement, to cover up the rift within, senior BJP leader and Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday challenged the grand old party to name its CM candidate for 2023 Assembly polls.

Ruling out Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's replacement, he said BJP's top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have already said that the election will be under Bommai's leadership and the party will abide by it. The minister was reacting to Congress's series of tweets on Tuesday speculating about Chief Minister Bommai being replaced and even calling him a "Puppet CM".

"To cover up their infighting that has come on to the streets, Congress is spreading false information that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be replaced. Congress has no base in the country, what rights do they have to speak about BJP's leadership and CM change," Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, Congress have not been able to appoint their party's national president, and are today talking about chief minister change in the BJP government. "Did Amit Shah or the Prime Minister tell you (about CM change)? Things have rotten within your own party because of your infighting, clear it first.....There will be neither CM change nor will BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel be replaced, we will go to polls under their leadership," he added.

There has been some buzz on and off within the state BJP in recent times, regarding some kind of an overhaul including at the top level, especially after the recent visit of Amit Shah to the state.

Ashoka, further challenging the Congress party said, "Our Chief Minister is Basavaraj Bommai, if you have guts, courage and morality will you be able to tell who is your Chief Minister candidate? Question yourself about it, you don't have courage to announce, but you want to speak about others."

He also said that Congress fears getting split on making such an announcement. Ashoka noted that the internal rift been Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Mallikarjun Kharge, G Parameshwara and M B Patil, has come out in open after the Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday event at Davangere.

To counter Siddaramaiah's event, Shivakumar is organising a march in the name of 75th Independence Day, to prove his strength, he said. "It has also come to our notice that the native Congress leaders have held a meeting expressing their displeasure about Siddaramaiah's birthday event ," he said, adding that instead of going to flood affected areas Congress leaders are involved in such things.

Former BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda's recent statement indicating some changes that the high command will take a call on replacing the chief minister and other matters in the interest of the party and to win the elections in future, had added to the speculations. However, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel rejected it by stating that Bommai would complete his tenure. 

News Network
August 20,2022

Belagavi, Aug 20: The drivers of a school bus and truck were killed on spot in a head-on collision between both the vehicles near a school at Athani in the Belagavi district on Saturday. More than 20 students have suffered severe injuries.

Police said that a speeding loaded truck on its way from Miraj in Maharashtra to Athani collided head-on with school bus near the high school in Athani town. Drivers of both the vehicles were dead immediately while students boarding the bus suffered injuries.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment.

Identities of both the drivers is being ascertained. The Athani police are investigating.

News Network
August 11,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 11: BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi has dared Chamarajpet Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan to prevent the efforts of Hindutva activists to install a Ganesha idol in Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan. 

“The Ganesha idol will be installed at the maidan if we make up our minds. The maidan isn’t the property of Zameer Ahmed Khan. We’ll install the Ganesha idol and celebrate the festival in a grand way. Let him stop us from installing the idol,” he told reporters.

“Why should we take his permission to install an idol at the maidan?” he asked, adding, “We are not installing the idol in Arab countries”.

Following the row, Khan visited the City Police Commissioner’s office and spoke to CH Pratap Reddy. Meanwhile, DCP (West) Laxman B Nimbargi held a peace meeting with leaders of Muslim religious organisations.

He instructed the leaders not to take any step that will disturb law and order. He also warned them that police will take serious action if anyone indulges in activities that disturb peace. 

On Tuesday, Nimbargi met leaders of Hindu organisations and told them the same. The police said they are focusing on the Independence Day celebrations at the maidan, later they will look into the Ganesha festival issue.

