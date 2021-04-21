  1. Home
  2. After 15-days, helpless transport employees call off bus strike in Karnataka

After 15-days, helpless transport employees call off bus strike in Karnataka

coastaldigest.com news network
April 21, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 21: In a major relief for bus commuters across Karnataka, transport employees called off their 15-day strike today.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League took the crucial decision a day after the Karnataka High Court observed that the workers of the state road transport corporations (RTCs) had chosen the "worst time to go on a strike" citing the pandemic.

Kodihalli Chandrashekar, the president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, who was leading the strike, said: "We have decided to withdraw the strike due to the court order".

However, he said they will go on a strike again if their demands are not met.

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday said that even if transport employees’ demands were legitimate, this is, possibly, the worst time to go on strike since the entire state is in the grip of Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials said full-fledged operations will commence from Thursday.

Till 5pm on Wednesday, four STUs operated 12,692 buses including KSRTC (4808), BMTC (2808) and NEKRTC (2134) and NWKRTC (2942)

The employees have been on strike since April 7, seeking revision of salaries on par with Sixth Pay Commission recommendations.

The state government has said it cannot implement the pay revision now because of its financial position and urged the employees to return to work at the earliest.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 16,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: The government of Karnataka today decided to extend the night curfew beyond April 20 in eight cities of the state, Chief minister BS Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka had imposed night curfews from April 10 in eight cities from 10 pm to 5 am in the wake of the Covid-19 second wave. They are: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Udupi, Manipal, Kalaburagi and Bidar. 

Briefing reporters after an emergency meeting with Health and Family Welfare minister K Sudhakar and other officials, Yediyurappa said that the government was looking to extend night curfew to other district centres of the state to contain the pandemic.

Suggestions by experts were discussed in the meeting chaired at CMs official residence in the city. "We have taken no other decision now. We will sit again on April 20 to decide till when the night curfew should be extended," he said.

The pandemic, Yediyurappa said, was going out control. Responding to media queries, the chief minister said that the state had its own reasons for the surge in cases and could.not be compared with other states of the country.

Yediyurappa is scheduled to chair an all-party meeting on Sunday, April 18, to discuss measures to contain the pandemic. The CM has hinted at imposing additional Covid-19 regulations after the meeting.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 13,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 13: At least three fishermen were killed and nine others reported missing after a suspected foreign container ship rammed into their fishing boat 43 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast on Monday.

The Coast Guard brought ashore two rescued fishermen to Mangaluru by Tuesday.

The boat IFB Rabah, owned by Mamantakath Jaffar, had sailed from Kerala’s Beypore on Sunday with 14 migrant fishermen on board. The boat overturned after being hit by the ship around midnight.

Kasaragod fisheries deputy director Satheesan P V said that the two rescued men don’t have any major injuries. They have been identified as Sunil Das of Bengal and Velmurugan of TN.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 13,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 13: Two teenage miscreants have been apprehended by the Mangaluru city police in connection with the case of stone-pelting on a masjid near Surathkal on the outskirts of the city.

The window panes of a masjid at Janata Colony in Idya village of Surathkal was reportedly damaged in the wee hours of April 4 following pelting of stones, said DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar.

He said that a team of officers led by the Surathkal Police Inspector and SI verified all the CC cameras in the Janata colony and collected information on the stone pelters.

Based on the CC camera footage, the police were successful in apprehending two boys from Kuthethoor. The identities of the boys were not revealed as both are said to be below 18 years of age. 

The young miscreants were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further action. A two-wheeler used by them has also been seized by the police.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.