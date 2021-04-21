After 15-days, helpless transport employees call off bus strike in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Apr 21: In a major relief for bus commuters across Karnataka, transport employees called off their 15-day strike today.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League took the crucial decision a day after the Karnataka High Court observed that the workers of the state road transport corporations (RTCs) had chosen the "worst time to go on a strike" citing the pandemic.

Kodihalli Chandrashekar, the president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, who was leading the strike, said: "We have decided to withdraw the strike due to the court order".

However, he said they will go on a strike again if their demands are not met.

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday said that even if transport employees’ demands were legitimate, this is, possibly, the worst time to go on strike since the entire state is in the grip of Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials said full-fledged operations will commence from Thursday.

Till 5pm on Wednesday, four STUs operated 12,692 buses including KSRTC (4808), BMTC (2808) and NEKRTC (2134) and NWKRTC (2942)

The employees have been on strike since April 7, seeking revision of salaries on par with Sixth Pay Commission recommendations.

The state government has said it cannot implement the pay revision now because of its financial position and urged the employees to return to work at the earliest.