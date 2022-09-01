  1. Home
  2. After hijab and halal, BJP created Eidgah issue to divert people’s attention from its scams: DKS

After hijab and halal, BJP created Eidgah issue to divert people’s attention from its scams: DKS

News Network
September 1, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 1: The Congress has accused the BJP of deflecting attention from multiple corruption scandals in Karnataka ahead of the next year's elections, with focus on communal issues like the row over hijab, halal meat and the lately, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration on Eidgah land. 

In an interview, the party's state unit chief DK Shivakumar said, "Karnataka has become the corruption capital of the country. In order to cover that, they are coming up with hijab, halal, the Eidgah issue and all these".

Over the last year, the state has witnessed multiple divisive rows starting with the ban on hijab in educational institutions. Yesterday, a government order allowing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Eidgah Maidan was bypassed by the Supreme Court. But celebrations were allowed by the High Court on Eidgah land in Hubballi.

Targetting the state's BJP government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mr Shivakumar pointed out that two registered organisations have written to Prime Minster Narendra Modi, flagging these issues.

"The contractors' association has openly written to the Prime Minister about the corruption allegations. Why they wrote? The Prime Minister had said, 'I won't eat nor allow anyone to eat'. The association asked the PM what is happening in Karnataka?" he said.

This was the second time the contractors' association has written to the Prime Minister.

The state's contractors have repeatedly alleged paying bribes of up to 40 per cent of the value of a project to government officials to secure contracts.

In their letter, the contractors have questioned which way the state is heading, claiming that during the Congress regime, they had to pay only 10 per cent, he said.

The Education department, Mr Shivakumar added, has sent a similar missive.

Two schools associations have written to PM Modi claiming they are pressured to bribe government officials for a host of clearances --- renewal certificates to fire and safety clearances and building norms.

They have also claimed corruption linked to the mandatory admission of students from economically weaker sections, who are allowed to study free of cost. The schools are to receive government reimbursement for this. But here too, officials have to be bribed to release funds, the associations have claimed.

The state government has denied the allegations.

Mr Shivakumar said he was "ashamed" that this was happening in a state like Karnataka, where "highly educated, progressive people live".

There has been a buzz for weeks about a leadership change in the state. But state BJP leaders have vociferously denied it, claiming that Mr Bommai will lead the party to elections.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 29,2022

shivamurthy murugha sharanu.jpg

Haveri, Aug 29: Police on Monday stopped Chitradurga Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who was booked for sexually abusing schoolgirls under POCSO Act, near Bankapura in Haveri district and directed him to return to Chitradurga. 

Mysuru City police on Saturday had booked the seer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 for allegedly sexually abusing high school girls. Nazarbad police had booked the pontiff under sections based on the complaint by Child Development and Protection Officer Chandrakumar.

The FIR has been registered against four persons, including the warden. According to the complaint, the pontiff used to sexually abuse high school girls, who were residing in a hostel run by the mutt. The two students reached out to Odanadi Seva Samsthe in Mysuru and explained the abuse to the authorities concerned.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday declined to comment on the allegations against the seer and the case as “the investigation is on”.

“This is an important case – under POCSO Act and also a kidnap case in Chitradurga...the police have registered both the cases and investigations are on. In such a situation, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation,” Bommai told reporters. “The police have complete freedom... They will investigate and the truth will come out.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 26,2022

kerrala.jpg

Kochi, Aug 26: The Kerala High Court on Friday denied permission to construct a mosque in a locality that has many mosques, observing that the state already has a large number of religious structures and their ratio to the population is very high.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan opined that Kerala, that is termed as 'God's own country', is crammed full of religious places.

"Because of the peculiar geographical situation of Kerala, it is known as 'God's own country'. But we are exhausted with religious places and prayer halls and we are not in a position to allow any new religious places and prayer halls except in the rarest of rare cases," he said.

The court observed that even though mosques are important to the Muslim community, it is not necessary, as per the Holy Quran, that there be a mosque in every nook and cranny.

"The verses of the Holy Quran clearly highlight the importance of he mosque to the Muslim community. But it is not stated in the above verses of the Holy Quran that a mosque is necessary in every nook and corner.... It is not stated in the 'Hadis' or in the Holy Quran that mosque is to be situated adjacent to the house of every Muslim community member. Distance is not the criteria, but reaching the mosque is important," it said.

The court also referred to a study on religious structures, based on the 2011 Census, which it termed as "alarming" as it said that Kerala has 10 times the number of religious structures as villages and 3.5 times the number of hospitals.

"Kerala is exhausted with religious institutions and prayer halls... If every devotee ... Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Jew, Parsi, etc. starts to construct religious places and prayer halls near their residence, the state will face serious consequence including communal disharmony. In this case, the intelligence report and the police report says that if the present conversion of the commercial building to a religious prayer hall is allowed, there is chance for communal disharmony. It is a sensitive issue," it noted.

In the instant case, since 36 mosques were existing within the vicinity in question, the court held that there was no need of another mosque in that vicinity because the adherents of Islam can go to other nearby mosques, especially considering the fact that most citizens have access to some kind of vehicle or public transportation.

"It is true that Article 26(a) of the Constitution of India states that subject to the public order, morality and health, every religious denomination or any section thereof shall have the right to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes. That does not mean that they can construct religious places in every nook and corner of the country. Kerala is a very small state," it said.

Justice Kunhikrishnan also referred to a movie song by acclaimed poet, late Vayalar Ramavarma which speaks of how man created religions, religion created God, and together they divided the world and humanity.

The verdict was given on a petition seeking to change a commercial building to a Muslim place of worship so as to enable Muslims in the vicinity to access a mosque to offer prayers.

The District Collector considered the request and denied it, based on reports of the district police chief who noted that there are about 36 mosques situated within 5 kilometre radius from the existing commercial building of the petitioner.

This prompted the petitioner to approach the High Court.

The court went through the 'The Manual of guidelines to prevent and control communal disturbance and to promote communal harmony' issued by the state, via a Government Order, and found that even for a change of occupancy, the permission from district authorities is necessary.

In the present case, the court found no reason to interfere with the decision of the state authorities and dismissed the petition.

It then asked to issue the following directions to the state government and police authorities, including, that the Kerala Chief Secretary and the state police chief shall issue necessary orders/circulars directing all the officers concerned to see that there is no illegal functioning of any religious places and prayer halls without obtaining permission from the competent authorities as per the Manual of Guidelines.

If any such religious place or prayer hall is functioning without necessary permission, they should take necessary steps to close down the same forthwith, it said.

Besides, the court said that it should be clearly mentioned that the distance to the nearest similar religious place/prayer hall is one of the criteria while considering the application for religious places and prayer halls and also directed the Chief Secretary to issue a separate circular/order prohibiting change of category of a building to a religious place/prayer hall, except in the rarest of rare case, and that also only after getting report from the police and intelligence, ascertaining the ground realities of that particular place.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2022

bcnagesh.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 28: In a fresh trouble for the ruling BJP in Karnataka, which is facing flak for alleged corruption in Public Works Department (PWD), two associations representing private unaided school managements have raised the issue of "rampant corruption" in the state education department.

Together, Schools Management Association (RUPSA), and Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), in its letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has named the state's school education and literacy minister B.C. Nagesh. RUPSA president Lokesh T. claimed that this is third such letter they have addressed to the Prime Minister in this regard.

RUPSA also released an audio recording purported to belong to a Block Education Officer allegedly demanding bribe for processing an application for renewal of a school's recognition. RUPSA members alleged that as much as 50 per cent cut is demanded by department officials to clear RTE reimbursements.

RUPSA has alleged that rampant corruption in the education department has forced several schools to the verge of closure. Despite several pleas to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister B.C. Nagesh, there is no improvement in the situation, it noted.

Echoing the RUPSA allegations, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), stated that they had also recently written to the Prime Minister about corruption in the state education department.

The Bommai government is already on the backfoot after the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) had alleged that bribes of 40 per cent are the norms for payments made out in the public works department.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.