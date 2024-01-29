  1. Home
  2. After turning coastal belt into Hindutva laboratory, Sangh Parivar igniting fire in Mandya: Priyank Kharge

After turning coastal belt into Hindutva laboratory, Sangh Parivar igniting fire in Mandya: Priyank Kharge

News Network
January 29, 2024

khargepriyank.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 29: Karnataka Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge on Monday attacked the BJP, saying that if they do not like the national flag, Indian Constitution and integrity of the nation, their leaders "can go to their preferred destination Pakistan".

“We will not bog down with the conspiracies and strategies of the BJP. We will effectively deal with it,” he underlined.

The minister was speaking over the issue of hoisting and bringing down of saffron flag bearing the picture of Hanuman on a 108-feet-tall flagpost on government land in the Keragodu village in Mandya district of Karnataka. The issue has turned out to be a latest flash point between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP in Karnataka.

Kharge further stated, “Like RSS, which hated tiranga (national flag), BJP trained by the RSS is also hating the national flag. Instead of respecting it, the BJP is hating the Tricolour. Mr. Vijayendra (State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra), the government has fulfilled the purpose of the flagpole by hoisting the national flag.”

“Even then why are you so angry? By showing hatred towards the national flag, the BJP has certified itself as anti-nationals,” Kharge stated.

He further said that the BJP and Sangh Parivar which had made the coastal region its Hindutva laboratory have now got activated in Mandya district and started their Hindutva experimentation here.

“It seems BJP won’t be at peace if the society is peaceful. The BJP leaders have stooped down to the low level of igniting fire in Mandya district for political gains. The position of LoP is a dignified post, his actions won’t bring respect to his position,” he said.

“Here are few facts for the reference of LoP Ashoka and State President Vijayendra. The Gaurishankar Seva Trust which had hoisted the flag had given in writing on December 29, 2023 that they would only hoist national and state flags while seeking permission to erect the flagpole.

"They had given another submission in writing on January 17 that they would only hoist the national flag and regional flag. They had clearly stated that they would not hoist religious or political flags,” Priyank Kharge explained.

"On Jan 18 the officers of Keregodu Gram Panchayat had given consent only for hoisting of the national flag and state flag on Jan 18 with conditions. They have been clearly informed that they should abide by the changes in rules made by the authorities.

"Who conspired to hoist Bhagwa flag instead of tricolour? Who provoked people to violate conditions by authorities? Since how long has the BJP been conspiring to disturb peace? Why is the BJP looking at the law, rules and order as trash?" Kharge said.

The saffron flag was hoisted on January 19, which was ignored by authorities till January 26. On the occasion of the Republic Day, the authorities had hoisted the Tricolour and brought it down at dusk. The next day the saffron flag bearing the picture of Hanuman was hoisted again. The authorities brought down this flag in police protection on Sunday leading to confrontation between the authorities and people.

Following the turn of events, the authorities imposed curfew in the region and beefed up police security. The situation is tense in the region and Karnataka BJP had given a call for statewide protest condemning the act of the government to bring down the Hindu religious flag.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 18,2024

peetha.jpg

Udupi, Jan 18: Sri Sugunendra Teertha, chief of the Puthige mutt, ascended the ‘Paryaya Peeta’ at Udupi Sri Krishna temple amid festivities in the small hours on Thursday.

For the next two years, the Paryaya seer will oversee the administration and pujas at the Udupi Sri Krishna temple, as per the traditional cyclic rotation of the administration among the eight mutts of Udupi.

Sri Sugunendra Teertha Swami took a holy dip at Dandatheertha lake in Kaup at 1.30 am and reached Jodukatte to take part in the rituals and grand Paryaya procession. He was accompanied by his junior pontiff Sri Susheendra Teertha.

After having darshan of Lord Krishna, the Puthige seer was handed over the charge of the Udupi Sri Krishna temple by Admar mutt seer Sri Vishwapriya Teertha by leading him to the Sarvajna Peeta.

Earlier, various tableaus, ‘pili vesha’ teams and music bands joined the colourful Paryaya procession. The Puttige seers were taken in a beautifully decorated palanquin placed on open vehicles.

Udupi district in-charge minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP and Union Minister Shobha Karandlanje, MLAs Yashpal Suvarna, V Sunil Kumar and former minister Pramod Madhwaraj were present.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 16,2024

gazacatastrophe.jpg

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says the Israeli regime is denying access to aid missions delivering medicine and fuel to the northern part of the Gaza Strip, amid a deepening humanitarian disaster in the besieged enclave.

OCHA reported that in the first two weeks of January, only 24 percent of planned aid missions to deliver food, medicine, water, and other lifesaving supplies have successfully reached their destinations north of Gaza.

“Around 95 percent of missions involving the allocation of fuel and medicines to water reservoirs, water wells, and health facilities in the north of Gaza have been denied access by Israeli authorities,” the report said.

“Lack of fuel for water, sanitation, and hygiene increases risks of health and environmental hazards,” it added, stressing that “lack of medicine has debilitated the functionality of the six partially functioning hospitals in the blockaded territory.”

OCHA also added that the aid missions that could not proceed include five planned missions to the Central Drug Store, four planned missions to Jabalia Medical Center, and eight planned missions to four critical reservoirs and water and waste pumps. 

The UN agency further stated that since the start of the war, humanitarian missions have reported two instances where Israeli forces were detaining convoy members, as well as two instances of attacks on convoys.

“Reluctance by the regime to open main supply routes and facilitate timely crossing through the Israeli military-controlled checkpoint has exposed humanitarian actors to security risks,” it said.

According to the OCHA restrictions applied by the Israeli regime on the import of critical humanitarian equipment have heavily compromised the capacity of humanitarian agencies to operate safely and effectively.

Several UN agencies have also appealed for “faster” and “safer” aid access to Gaza as the population faces famine and the spread of disease.

In a joint statement, the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the World Health Organization (WHO) urged the opening of new entry routes, easing restrictions on the movement of humanitarian workers and guaranteeing the safety of people accessing and distributing aid.

The Rafah and Kerem Shalom border crossings are the only lifelines for Gaza’s 2.3 million people, who have been deprived of food, water, medicine, and fuel due to the Israeli blockade.

The Israeli regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.

Since the start of the aggression, Israel has killed more than 24,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 29,2024

fireworks.jpg

Mangaluru: A blast reported at a fireworks manufacturing unit that was functioning on private land in Kukkedi village of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada, on Sunday, January 28, has claimed three lives. 

The deceased have been identified as Swami (55) and Varghese (68) from Kerala, Chetan (25), a resident of Arasikere in Hassan. Dinesh and Kiran from Hassan, Kumar from Arasikere, Kallesha from Chikkamarahalli, Prem from Kerala, and Keshav sustained injuries.

They were engaged in manufacturing fireworks when the incident took place. Though one of the victims was shifted to a hospital, he succumbed to the burn injuries.

According to sources, three victims were charred to death in the incident reported at the unit at Kadthyaru near Goliyangadi in Venoor police station limits in the evening.

Personnel from the fire and emergency department rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The shed in which the unit was functioning has been destroyed in the blast. 

The owner of the fireworks unit has been taken into custody by the police. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.