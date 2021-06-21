  1. Home
  All shops in Dakshina Kannada to remain open till 2 pm from June 23

coastaldigest.com news network
June 22, 2021

Mangaluru, Jun 22: In another step towards unlocking, district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary today announced that all shops in Dakahina Kannada can remain open till afternoon 2 pm from Wednesday June 23.

He said that the decision was taken following the direction of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to relax the lockdown guidelines after all MLAs in the district urged the same. 

“I met chief minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard. He asked us to reduce the Covid-19 positivity rate in the district. He has also asked the chief secretary to allow all the shops from morning to afternoon 2 pm from tomorrow,” the minister said.

Admitting that the district administration is facing touch challenges, he said that people should stop unnecessarily wandering. “We should not violate the Covid-19 guidelines. All should take the vaccine,” he added. 

News Network
June 19,2021

Karnataka, June 19: Karnataka has further relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions in 16 districts, including Bengaluru, starting from June 21, allowing all shops to function and public transport to resume operations.  

The new rules will be applicable in Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot , Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.

These 16 districts are those where the Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5 per cent, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. 

In these 16 districts, shops will be open from 6 am to 5 pm beginning Monday. The government has also decided to operate public transport including bus and metro with 50 per cent capacity.

Hotels, clubs and restaurants will be open for service until 5 pm with 50 per cent seating, but liquor will not be permitted. Lodges and resorts will be permitted to take bookings up to 50 per cent, while gyms will also be allowed to function at half capacity. All these places will have to ensure that they do not run the air conditioning, he said.

Outdoor sports activities will be allowed without spectators, while outdoor film shooting has also been given permission. Private offices can function up to half their capacity, Yediyurappa said.

However, there will be a curfew in place between 7 pm and 5 am on weekdays and a weekend curfew will be in place from 7 pm on Friday evening to 5 am on Monday morning throughout the state.

Swimming pools, places of worship, political events, educational institutions, shopping malls, pubs and amusement parks will continue to remain shut.

As for the rest of the districts that have a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent, the existing relaxation which was in place from June 11, will apply.

Mysuru, where the positivity rate is more than 10 per cent, will continue to remain under a strict lockdown until July 5.

Yediyurappa said the relaxation of the lockdown was done in the interest of businesses and to protect the livelihoods of small enterprises. "The Covid pandemic threat still looms large upon us. I request the public to cooperate and wear masks in public places," he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 19,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 19: Dakshina Kannada district reported more than 1,000 positive cases of Covid-19 on Friday and 832 cases on Saturday only because of the increase in the number of tests conducted, according to Deputy commissioner Dr KV Rajendra.

On the district reporting more than 1,000 cases on Friday after more than a month, the DC said that the positivity rate of Dakshina Kannada district has not increased.

“Positivity rate of the district is fluctuating between 7% and 9%. Before June 12, the positivity rate of the district was 18% and it has come down to 8.5%. We were conducting an average of 2,500 to 3,000 tests per day. However, on Friday 11,000 tests were conducted and it is in fact a record. We have conducted tests on samples of four days in one day. Hence, there was an increase in the number of positive cases, but the positivity rate has not increased. Hence, there is no need to panic, but follow covid appropriate behaviour,” the DC said.

He was speaking after the launch of the ‘Door to Door vaccination’ van introduced by the district administration in association with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Dakshina Kannada and Rotary Mangalore. On the door to door vaccination programme, Dr Rajendra said that the vehicle will move to the doorsteps of vulnerable people and those who are affected by endosulfan in the district.

“Considering the geographical features of the district, vulnerable sections of the society, sick and endosulfan affected people, we have launched the door to door vaccination programme. We have set up a medical team with the help of IRCS and they will collect the data of beneficiaries who need vaccination at doorsteps. The team will move to the place and administer the vaccine after identifying at least 10 people in one location. The team will also monitor the beneficiaries for 30 minutes after the vaccination,” he added.

In the next phase, special vaccination drives will begin for bus and auto rickshaw drivers in the city after the unlock, he said. “From Monday, we will be receiving more doses of vaccine from the state government. We will be able to bring more people under the vaccination cover in the district,” he added.

News Network
June 8,2021

Bengaluru, June 8: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29.

"The CET exam will take place on August 28 and 29. Each subject will carry 60 marks," Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second day. Registration will commence from June 15, he said, adding that the PUC marks will not be taken into account. Narayan further said students will be required to score a minimum mark to clear the entrance test.

