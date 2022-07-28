  1. Home
  2. All shops to remain shut from 6pm to 6am till Aug 1 in Dakshina Kannada

All shops to remain shut from 6pm to 6am till Aug 1 in Dakshina Kannada

coastaldigest.com news network
July 29, 2022

Mangaluru, July 29: In the wake of increased communal tensions in Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra today issued an order to close all shops in the district after 6 p.m. till August 1, 2022.

The DC has directed the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Gram Panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district to keep all the shops and business establishments shut from 6 pm to 6 am these three days.

Emergency services, hospitals, medical shops will be exempted from the order and can function normally.

The DC has also directed local authorities to keep a watch on shops in their respective jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the district administration has convened a peace meeting at the DC’s office in Mangaluru on July 30 at 11 am.

The development comes after the coastal district witnessed three coldblooded murders – two in Sullia taluk and one in Managluru taluk. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 28,2022

bellare.jpg

Mangaluru, July 28: The BJP leadership in Karnataka is trying to grapple with the backlash against its state top brass after the brutal killing of youth leader Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.

In the aftermath of the murder in the party stronghold of Dakshina Kannada, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced late on Wednesday night that he is cancelling the first-year anniversary celebrations of his government. 

A tense atmosphere continues to prevail in Sullia and surrounding areas even though no fresh untoward incident was reported on Thursday.

Anger and grief were writ large on the faces of youth workers who gathered for the funeral procession of the slain leader on Wednesday.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is also the local MP, was at the receiving end of the fury as agitators punctured his car and almost toppled it. He managed to leave with the help of the police.

“We will give a befitting reply by arresting all the accused involved in the murder,” Kateel said.

The crowd shouted slogans against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhar Bhat, calling him a ‘dongi’ (cheat). Minister V Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of Dakshina Kannada, Fisheries Minister S Angara and Puttur MLA Sanjeev Matandoor were asked to go back by the crowd.

The conspiracy behind Nettar's murder at Bellare will be revealed and justice will be ensured, Kateel said, adding he will convince the workers who resigned to reconsider their decision.

Kateel's car was blocked for about half an hour before he could move with police security. Kateel said the party is answerable to the workers and the government will take swift action to nab the culprits and expose the conspiracy behind the murder. He said the reported links of the murder to Kerala will also be investigated.

A section of youth workers of the party in Chikkamagaluru announced on Wednesday that they were resigning as the party had failed to protect its own cadre.

The assailants who had attacked Nettar had come on Tuesday night on a motorbike with a Kerala registration number. Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar also assuaged the feelings of party workers, saying seven people have already been taken into custody and the conspiracy behind the murder will be revealed soon.

The government is aware of the anguish of party workers and will take swift action to arrest the culprits, he said.

The incident has also threatened to take a communal turn with suspicions being raised by right-wing outfits that the murder is in retaliation for another killing of a youth belonging to minority community in the same locality recently.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 16,2022

gaza.jpg

The Israeli military has carried out new airstrikes against the Gaza Strip, as the Tel Aviv regime continues its acts of aggression against the besieged Palestinian coastal enclave. 

The military alleged in a statement that it targeted in the early hours of Saturday morning a Hamas underground facility, which the resistance movement used for the production of rocket materials in the central Gaza Strip.

“The site targeted was one of the largest and most important sites in the Strip for the production of base materials for rockets” by the Gaza-based groups, the statement further claimed.

Palestinians reported that several strikes hit areas near Gaza City shortly before 5 a.m. local time (0200 GMT).

Videos and pictures on social media showed large fireballs rising following the strikes on unspecified targets.

According to the Arabic-language Palestine Today news agency, Israeli warplanes launched eight missiles at a site for Hamas resistance movement near al-Baydar area, west of Gaza City.

The report added that Israeli gunboats also fired at Palestinian fishermen's boats in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli aircraft also bombed a site west of Nuseirat refugee camp, located five kilometers (3.1 miles) northeast of Deir al-Balah city, early on Saturday morning.

Hamas reactions

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes, stating that they fall within the framework of the regime’s crimes and terrorist behavior.

“The Zionist occupation, despite all means of terrorism and complete US support, will not be able to bread down the valiant resistance of our steadfast people. We will continue our resistance and legitimate struggle until usurpers are fully expelled from all our Palestinian lands,” he added.

Fawzi Barhoum, another Hamas spokesman, highlighted that the recent Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip are in continuation of the regime’s all-out aggression against Palestinian people, lands and sacred sites.

Earlier, Gaza-based Palestinian resistance fighters had launched four rockets from the blockaded coastal enclave toward the southern part of the Israeli-occupied territories.

The Israeli army asserted that two rockets were fired toward the southern city of Ashkelon at around 1 a.m. One was purportedly intercepted while the other struck an open area. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Two more rockets were also fired, with sirens activated in Moshav Ahuzam near Kiryat Gat. Both rockets reportedly fell in open areas.

The developments came shortly after US President Joe Biden visited the occupied territories, and toured the Israeli military’s various air missile systems, including the so-called Iron Dome and still-in-development Iron Beam laser system. 

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas took control of the coastal enclave.  

The siege has inflicted severe hardship on residents. The poverty rate among Gaza’s population has reached 53 percent, while “extreme poverty” stands at 33.8 percent, according to statistics by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

About 68 percent of families do not have enough to eat, while 80 percent of Gazans are dependent on aid.

The area’s unemployment rate stands at 45.1 percent, according to PCBS.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 23,2022

zubairfact.jpg

Fact checker Mohammed Zubair, who walked free from Tihar Jail three days ago, has vowed to continue to work as he used to. Mr Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 after an unknown Twitter user accused him of hurting religious sentiments. In fact Zubair had tweeted the screenshot of a Bollywood movie.  

"I will do my work as I used to as the honourable court (Supreme Court) has not put any restriction," Mr Zubair said.

On the allegation that he received ₹ 2 crore for his tweets, Mr Zubair said that no investigation asked him about it. "I came to know about this allegation only after my release. No investigation agency asked me about it," he said.

The allegation had been first made by Uttar Pradesh government in a UP Court. Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government had said that the petitioner is not a journalist and alleged that "he is earning by making malicious tweets. The more malicious the tweets are, the more payment he gets".

"He has accepted that he has received ₹ 2 crore for his tweets. He is no journalist", she said, adding that here is a person who takes advantage of hate speech videos and makes them viral to create a communal divide.

While ordering his release yesterday, the Supreme Court had said, "It's a set principle of law that power of arrests must be pursued sparingly. In present case no justification to keep him in continued detention and subject him to an endless round of proceedings in various courts."

The court disbanded a special probe in UP against Mohammed Zubair and transferred all UP cases to Delhi. The judges also rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's request that Mohammed Zubair be "stopped from putting out tweets".

The fact checker also said that he was not tortured by the police.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.