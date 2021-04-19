  1. Home
  2. Amid pandemic, Kukke temple's collection touches Rs 68.94 crore

coastaldigest.com news network
April 19, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 19: The Hundi collection of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district has touched Rs 68.94 crore during 2020-21 despite Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the collection, as compared to previous year, has reduced by Rs 29.97 crore.

The temple had remained closed from March 17, 2020 to September 8, 2020 following Covid-19. As a result, the temple did not earn any income for six months. The amount of Rs 68.94 crore was earned from September 15 to March 31, 2021, said Temple Management Committee President Mohanram Sulli.

A big chunk of the temple’s revenue comes from various ‘sevas’. In addition, the income is generated from offering box, SB account, rent from choulty and buildings and agriculture produce. The temple in 2019-20 had earned an income of Rs 98.92 crore.

Though the temple opened for devotees from September 8, there were even restrictions on the number of sevas to be conducted each day.

In the interest of the devotees, the work on lodges, toilets, comprehensive drinking water supply, UGD facilities and road widening works have been taken up, he added.

Dr Sashikanth Jonnalagadda 
April 14,2021

header-head-neck-cancer.jpg

The Head and Neck is a very complex region of the body and consists of several subsites like the Oral Cavity, Oropharynx (Throat), Larynx (voice box), Thyroid, Paranasal Sinuses, and Neck Lymph Nodes. Cancer that occurs in the Oral Cavity (mouth), throat, nose, paranasal sinuses, salivary glands, and other areas of the head and neck are considered Head and Neck cancer.  
  
Squamous cell carcinomas arise in the lining of the mouth, nose, and throat, account for the majority of these cancers.  
  
Because of the widespread use of Tobacco (gutka, pan masala, and betelnut), oral cancers are the most common form of cancer in India and it accounts for roughly 30 percent of all cancers in the body. Oral Cancers and other Head and Neck Cancers are also increased by smoking and alcohol consumption. 
  
Approximately 20 people out of 1,00,000 population are diagnosed with Head and Neck Cancer.  
  
It is very important to pay attention to symptoms such as non-healing ulcers in the mouth or throat, bleeding from mouth or nose, persisting sore throat, breathing or swallowing difficulty, change in voice, and swellings in the neck and face region. 
  
Head and neck tumors affect the patient's ability to chew, swallow, speak and breathe. As a result, early detection of the tumor is critical in order to increase the patient's chances of survival as well as his or her ability to speak and swallow normally during treatment. 
  
Treatment Options 

These symptoms need to be evaluated with a concerned Head and Neck Onco Surgeons who helps patients to make an informed decision about their treatment options.  The first step is to obtain a tissue sample from the affected area, which is done by a biopsy. The type of cancer will be confirmed by Histopathology, which will decide further management. 
 
The next step is staging, which entails deciding how far cancer has spread. It will be obtained by Radiological Imaging such as CT, MRI, and, on rare occasions PET scan. 
 
Cancers can be classified into four stages based on the extent of their spread. Usually, head and neck cancers are treated with surgery followed by adjuvant treatment such as radiation and chemotherapy, if necessary. The tumor and neck nodes are removed during surgery. Plastic surgery procedures are used to reconstruct the shape and function of the removed organ, allowing the patient to appear and function as normally as possible. 
  
After the treatment, the patient is kept on close surveillance for 3 to 5 years with a follow-up with his or her Head and Neck Surgeon. 

 

By Dr. Sashikanth Jonnalagadda is the Consultant - ENT, Head and Neck Oncology at American Oncology Institute

News Network
April 16,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: As part of its restrictions to contain the second wave of covid-19, the government of Karnataka has decided to reduce the number of people allowed for marriage gatherings.

While the current limit of guests for indoor and outdoor marriages is 200 and 500 respectively, it will be reduced to 100 and 200, Sudhakar said, following a meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other officials.

He also tried to allay fears on the severity of infections in the second wave of Covid-19. "As many as 95% of the people testing positive for the infection do not require treatment," he said, requesting only those with complications to get admitted to the hospital.

There is no need to rush to the hospital when the results come out positive, he said, urging media to refrain from creating 'unnecessary panic'.

Sudhakar said that there was no shortage medicine and the state was well-equipped to deal with the cases. "We have 30,000 vials of Remdesvir in stock. We have invited tenders for 80,000 vials, which will be finalised in a day or two. The government will supply the medicine to private hospitals," he said.

While government medical colleges of the state have oxygen units to treat patients, it will be set up in district government hospitals too. Tenders are being invited, he said. 

State government has requested the Centre to supply 5,000 oxygen cylinders. Industries Department will also assist in procuring jumbo oxygen cylinders, like last year, Sudhakar said.

In order to tide over the crisis of frontline workers at hospitals, direct recruitment will be done for the personnel with a six months contract, he said. 

The number of helplines to assist those testing positive will also be scaled up. Those with medical backgrounds will be hired for efficient counselling of patients, he added.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 16,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, hours after chairing an emergency meeting on the coronavirus situation in the state. He tested positive for the second time in eight months.

Yediyurappa will be shifted to Manipal hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital in Bengaluru where he was admitted earlier today following a fever.

The Karnataka CM was reportedly tested for Covid-19 two days back and was found to be negative for the infection. He was tested again today.

Last year in August, the Karnataka CM had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet then, he had said," I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine."

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported its sharpest single-day spike of 14,738 fresh coronavirus cases and 66 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11.09 lakh and the toll to 13,112 on Thursday.

The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 11,265 cases on Wednesday. Out of the 14,738 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 10,497 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 3,591 patients getting discharged after recovery. As of April 15 evening, cumulatively 11,09,650 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,112 deaths and 9,99,958 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

