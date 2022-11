Amidst protest, govt notifies withdrawal of toll collection at Surathkal; additional user fee to be collected at Hejamadi

Mangaluru, Nov 14: Amidst ongoing protest against the “unfair” toll collection at Surathkal toll plaza, the central government has finally yielded to people’s demanded. However, the government has decided to collect an additional user fee at the Hejamadi toll plaza.

Dakshina Kannada MP and Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, in a tweet announced today that toll collection has stopped at Surathkal toll gate.

He thanked Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The union minister had assured earlier that the toll gate will be closed. However the technical aspect is implemented now,” he tweeted.

The Gazette notification dated November 11, 2022 read: “Now, in order to collect user fee for 4-lane Surathkal Nantoor section and 1.60 Km of bypass length from Nantoor towards Padil (total length 18.362 km) at Hejamadi toll plaza… the Concessionaire (i.e. Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt Ltd) shall collect additional user fee for the use of said section from Km 358.000 to Km 375.300 of National Highway No. 17 (New Highway No.66) (Surathakal Nantoor section) and 1.60 Km of bypass length from Nantoor towards Padil.”

Earlier, Mr Kateel had promised to close of the Surathkal toll gate by November 7. As the deadline crossed, the Surathkal Toll gate Horata Samiti had intensified the protest.