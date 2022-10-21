  1. Home
  2. Anti-Terror Squad to be strengthened to counter destructive forces: Karnataka CM

October 21, 2022

bommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 21: Cautioning that "destructive forces" have crept into all fields in society, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said his government would strengthen the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and increase the number of prisons in the state.

The state government proposes to undertake more reforms in the police department, he said, as he also highlighted the need for equipping police personnel with sophisticated weapons.

Bommai was speaking after paying tributes on Police Martyrs' Day here, during which he recalled Karnataka police's rich history and the services of the personnel who died on duty. "The population is increasing in the society and both national and international destructive forces are trying to disturb peace in the society," the Chief Minister said.

Bommai also said the government proposes to undertake more reforms in the police department by having a police museum, strengthening ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), and increasing the number of jails, among others. He said laws are framed to check any crime after it takes place, but there is a need to think about possible crimes well in advance and enact legislation accordingly.

Police personnel needed sophisticated weapons, he further said, adding that "if senior police officers work efficiently, it will automatically make lower-rung officers to follow their bosses."

Noting that Karnataka is ahead in providing facilities to the police compared to other states, the Chief Minister said the recruitment rate is high with the appointment of 4,000-5,000 police personnel every year. "The confidence of the police must rise and the appointment must take place without corruption, which is being followed by the incumbent government. Also, new technology and tackling cybercrime should be part of police training," he said.

Pointing out that the construction of police stations has increased in the last one year, Bommai said, in the next one year, all police stations in the state must have their own buildings. Police inspectors and deputy superintendents of police require training for which a separate command would be created, he said. 

October 8,2022

Licences issued to cab aggregators Ola and Uber expired a year ago, according to transport officials, who can’t act against the aggregators because of a case pending before the Karnataka High Court.

Aggregators are mandated to get licences from the government under the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016. Ola and Uber have challenged the rules.

The court struck down some provisions and told the transport department not to initiate coercive action—such as seizing vehicles—as it had led to distress among drivers.

Officials in the transport commissioner’s office said Ola’s licence to aggregate cabs expired in June 2021 while Uber’s expired in December 2021.

When the companies approached the Transport Commissioner to renew their licences, officials sought details of their operations and compliance with the rules.

“The companies have not given written replies to many of our notices. They have communicated verbally that they will challenge the notices before the High Court. Once the matter is resolved, we can proceed to enforce the rules,” an official said.

Another official said the department had filed about 300 cases against Ola and Uber for collecting exorbitant fares.

“Unfortunately, we end up penalising the drivers who have no say in deciding the fares. It has become difficult to hold the companies to account,” he said.

Even as passengers complain of exorbitant fares, drivers say their earnings have dipped. “The aggregators are essentially middlemen who invest the least. In some cases, they take 30 per cent of the fare,” said Rudramurthy of the Autorickshaw Drivers Union.

In the case of Rapido, officials said a ‘legal vacuum’ had allowed the company to operate without a licence. “The bike taxi policy notified by the government allows only electric vehicles. However, the company has approached the High Court, which told us not to initiate action till some of these issues are resolved,” an official said.

October 18,2022

New Delhi, Oct 18: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in connection with a case registered to probe the "emerging nexus" between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers.

The raids were carried out at 50 places which covered residences of noted gangsters, officials said.

The NIA had registered the case on August 26 after it identified some of the "most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad" who were spearheading and carrying out terror and criminal activities.

On September 12, the agency had conducted raids in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi after taking over cases from the Delhi Police. Those covered under the raids also included gangsters involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Six pistols, a revolver and a shotgun were seized along with ammunition during those raids besides drugs, cash, incriminating documents, digital devices, details of benami property and threat letters.

Many gang leaders and members, who fled from India, are operating from foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia, the officials said.

October 10,2022

couplemangal.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 10: A married couple died by suicide in an apartment at Maroli under the limits of Kankanady police station limits in Mangaluru today. 

The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjuna, 35, and Sowmya, 34. Mallikarjuna was a freelance web designer and Sowmya was an ITI college lecturer.

It is learnt that the duo had been on a trip to Kodagu two days ago and had returned on Sunday night.

He had allegedly ended his life by hanging after returning.

On noticing him ending his life, Sowmya reportedly informed her relatives and later ended her life by hanging.

The reason for death is yet unknown. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

