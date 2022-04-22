Ban SDPI, AIMIM, RSS, Bajrang Dal if you have guts: Siddaramaiah to govt

  1. Home
April 22, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah today asked the BJP government of Karnataka to ban hardline outfits if it has the guts.  

"If they have the guts, let them ban SDPI, AIMIM, RSS and Bajrang Dal. We do not object," said the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

"I condemn the violence that took place in Hubballi. All those who are guilty should be punished, but action should not be taken against innocent persons who were not involved in the incident," he added.

Terming Home Minister Araga Jnanendra as unfit and irresponsible, Siddaramaiah stated that Jnanendra should resign if he cannot give responsible statements as the home minister.

In reply to Revenue Minister R Ashoka's allegation against the Congress regarding Hubballi violence, Siddaramaiah said, "Ashoka does not know anything about this incident. Is he an eyewitness to say that the Congress was involved in this?"

Action should be taken immediately regarding the PSI recruitment scam and all the guilty should be arrested, he added.

April 10,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 10: Two young women drowned at NITK beach in Surathkal on the outskirts of the city today. 

The deceased have been identified as Trisha (17) and her sister Vaishnavi (18), both Mangaluru locals.

The incident took place when they had entered the water for bathing as a part of a ritual for which the duo, along with other family members, had visited the seashore.

A huge wave washed them away. Local swimmers and a home guard who was at the shore rushed to the rescue but they reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

April 14,2022

protest.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Congress leaders D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and others were detained as Bengaluru Police stopped them from marching towards CM Basavaraj Bommai's residence demanding the removal of Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death.

Earlier today, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that any action would be taken only after the post-mortem examination report of Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil.

"Post-mortem was done yesterday and now preliminary inquiry(report) will come and based on that we'll proceed," he said.

Speculations were rife that the party could ask Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa to resign in the aftermath of Patil's death after the Opposition created a furore to sack him. 

Patil had named Eshwarappa in his alleged suicide note as being responsible for his death. The contractor had, a few weeks ago, accused Eshwarappa of charging a 40 per cent commission in completion of pending public works.

Speaking on the Opposition protesting, Bommai called Congress a "Gangotri of corruption". "Congress doesn't have any moral right to protest. Congress is a Gangotri of corruption," the chief minister said.

April 15,2022

drjameed.jpg

Adv. Abdul Hameed aka P A Hameed Padubidri, an NRI pro-bono lawyer and social worker, who is presently working in a Saudi Defense Company based in Riyadh, has been conferred with the Honorary Doctorate as well as Dr  APJ Abdul Kalam Peace Award-2022 by the Global Human Peace University based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu-India. 

The Doctorate and Award were bestowed to P A Hameed for his long exemplary and outstanding services in the socio- humanitarian arena through his vast knowledge in law faculty. 

P A Hameed arrived in Coimbatore directly from Saudi Arabia to receive the Doctorate and Award at the Awarding ceremony held on 09/04/2022 at SITRA Auditorium in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Global Human Peace University (GHPU), which is having presence in various foreign countries, recognized and honored P A Hameed by conferring the hybrid awards for his great achievements effected for the cause of the Indian compatriots and others alike.

Dr P A Hameed was a humanitarian functionary from a very early age. He held several positions in various organizations including the Member of BOA (Board of Appointment) in Mangalore University, Karnataka State Minority Commission District Member nominated by the Governor.

By profession, he is an Advocate. Besides, he is an amateur journalist and socio-human rights worker. He is the recipient of the "Karnataka State Best Youth Award -98" awarded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Government of Karnataka for his outstanding works. He was also qualified for the National Youth Award of the Government of India in 1999. 

Dr P A Hameed was the first elected Taluk Panchayat member of Udupi during 1995-2000. He was known as the youngest elected T.P. member in the State.

He completed his primary education at Padubidri Urdu School, did his high school & PUC at Padubidri Junior College and graduated from Mulki Vijaya College. He then completed his law degree at SDM Law College, Mangalore.

He had been practicing lawyer at Udupi court for few years & then he had touched down the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & was working at a Saudi Defense Company based in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Dr  P A Hameed took up various cases voluntarily, including but not limited to, labor issues, sponsorship issues & other cases.

During the last Covid-19, he was working relentlessly by coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh & Indian Embassy in Dubai & ICG in Abudhabi & other authorities to bring back Indians (to Saudi), who were stranded in Dubai due to travel ban.  

He also worked hard by facilitating provisions with the good cooperation of the Saudi health facilities for the NRIs & others in Saudi Arabia especially for the suspected patients of pre-Covid 19 during the pandemic

During the recent Russia-Ukraine war, he built continuous contacts with the Indians, especially students stranded in Kiev, for facilitating their safe repatriation to India through the Indian Foreign Ministry in Delhi and Indian authorities in Ukraine Poland-Armenia-Slovakia.

Around 225 students were repatriated to India through the "Air Ganga Operation" via Poland with his continuous efforts. 

He has been addressing various problems faced by housemaid women in their respective works and places. Taking all these services into consideration, he has been recognized by and conferred with the hybrid Awards.

Of the seven children of late Arabi Abdul Khadar and Aisha, Dr P A Hameed is the youngest son, whose mother recently passed away. His elder brothers P.A. Rahiman and P.A. Hussain are engaged in community and religious activities, while another brother P A Mohiddin is serving as the Assistant Commandant (AC) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Bangalore Zone.

2drjameed.jpg

1drjameed.jpg

 

