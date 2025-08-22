  1. Home
  2. Barakah International School Hosts Thrilling Inter-School Competition ‘Mind Spark’

Barakah International School Hosts Thrilling Inter-School Competition ‘Mind Spark’

coastaldigest.com news network
August 22, 2025

BIS1.jpg

Barakah International School in Adyar, Mangaluru, recently hosted the highly anticipated inter-school competition, "Mind Spark – The Arena of Intelligent Minds." The event brought together talented students from various schools across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, providing a vibrant platform for them to showcase their creativity, talent, and competitive spirit.

The competition featured a range of contests that witnessed enthusiastic participation and healthy team spirit, reflecting the diverse talents and competencies of the students. The campus was filled with excitement and energy throughout the day, a testament to the young participants' passion and dedication.

At the conclusion of the event, Al Furqan School emerged as the overall champion, while Al Ibada secured the runner-up position. The outstanding performances of the participants were applauded by the panel of judges and dignitaries present.

The inaugural function was graced by Mafazah Sharfuddin, a research scholar at the University of Bristol, UK, as the chief guest. Mohammad Salahuddin, a wealth management coach, and Mohidine C.H., an educationalist, participated as guests of honor at the valedictory function. The Managing Director of Barakah International School, Nargis Ashraf, and other officials warmly welcomed the teams from various schools.

As the host institution, Barakah International School and College provided a professional atmosphere for students to showcase their talents and ensured that their skills were duly recognized and appreciated. The initiative aligns with the school's vision of nurturing intelligent minds and fostering holistic growth among students.

Barakah International School and College is a premier educational institution in the region, offering education from pre-KG to degree level with affiliations to CBSE, state board (for PUC), and Mangalore University (for degree). The institution also provides NEET integrated facility and NEET long-term coaching for repeaters, along with hostel facilities that cater to the cultural and professional needs of students while maintaining academic excellence.

BIS2.jpg

BIS3.jpg

BIS4.jpg

BIS5.jpg

BIS6.jpg

BIS7.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 13,2025

Mangaluru: Police have booked two men from Katipalla, Surathkal, for allegedly running an illegal deposit scheme that cheated thousands of investors of over ₹10 crore.

The accused — identified as scheme proprietor M. Mohammed Ashraf and manager Haneef — operated under the banner New India Royal Scheme from a BMR building in Katipalla village. According to the complaint, they lured members with handbills promising high returns and flashy prizes.

The offer: pay ₹1,000 a month for 10 months (₹10,000 total) and receive ₹12,000 in cash upon maturity, with chances to win cars, bikes, and gold rings.

The complainant joined in July 2024, making the first payment in cash and the rest via Google Pay, completing the final instalment on April 21, 2025. However, when the scheme matured, payments were allegedly delayed under the pretext of “processing.”

Police say the organisers roped in more than 10,000 members, collecting crores without the required licence. Two months ago, Ashraf reportedly shut down the office and stopped responding to calls. Investors neither got their money back nor the promised prizes.

Officials have termed it an unauthorised deposit scheme under law. A case has been registered at Surathkal Police Station, and the fraud is estimated to exceed ₹10 crore.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 14,2025

pavitragowda.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 14: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's “friend” actor Pavithra Gowda on Thursday was arrested by the Bengaluru police after the Supreme Court cancelled her bail in connection to the Renukaswamy murder case.

Pavithra, the accused #1, will be produced before a trial court, which will remand her to prison after a medical examination.

The police also arrested Pradoosh S Rao alias Pradoosh, Lakshman M, and Nagaraju R—three of the co-accused.

Other accused will be detained shortly, sources said. The whereabouts of Darshan remain unclear.

Darshan, Pavithra, and 15 others were granted bail last year after their arrest in the brutal murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga in June 2024.

The state government had moved a special leave petition before the Supreme Court challenging the bail granted by the Karnataka High Court.

The Supreme Court set aside the bail granted to Darshan, Pavithra, and co-accused Nagaraju R, Anu Kumar alias Anu, Lakshman M, Jagadeesh alias Jagga, and Pradoosh S Rao alias Pradoosh, on Thursday.

Darshan is likely to be sent back to the central prison in Ballari, where he had been languishing for several months before being released on bail.

He was moved to Ballari from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru after photographs of him were leaked where he was seen smoking and hobnobbing with notorious criminals.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 13,2025

Mangaluru: Police have booked two men from Katipalla, Surathkal, for allegedly running an illegal deposit scheme that cheated thousands of investors of over ₹10 crore.

The accused — identified as scheme proprietor M. Mohammed Ashraf and manager Haneef — operated under the banner New India Royal Scheme from a BMR building in Katipalla village. According to the complaint, they lured members with handbills promising high returns and flashy prizes.

The offer: pay ₹1,000 a month for 10 months (₹10,000 total) and receive ₹12,000 in cash upon maturity, with chances to win cars, bikes, and gold rings.

The complainant joined in July 2024, making the first payment in cash and the rest via Google Pay, completing the final instalment on April 21, 2025. However, when the scheme matured, payments were allegedly delayed under the pretext of “processing.”

Police say the organisers roped in more than 10,000 members, collecting crores without the required licence. Two months ago, Ashraf reportedly shut down the office and stopped responding to calls. Investors neither got their money back nor the promised prizes.

Officials have termed it an unauthorised deposit scheme under law. A case has been registered at Surathkal Police Station, and the fraud is estimated to exceed ₹10 crore.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.