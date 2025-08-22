Barakah International School Hosts Thrilling Inter-School Competition ‘Mind Spark’

Barakah International School in Adyar, Mangaluru, recently hosted the highly anticipated inter-school competition, "Mind Spark – The Arena of Intelligent Minds." The event brought together talented students from various schools across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, providing a vibrant platform for them to showcase their creativity, talent, and competitive spirit.

The competition featured a range of contests that witnessed enthusiastic participation and healthy team spirit, reflecting the diverse talents and competencies of the students. The campus was filled with excitement and energy throughout the day, a testament to the young participants' passion and dedication.

At the conclusion of the event, Al Furqan School emerged as the overall champion, while Al Ibada secured the runner-up position. The outstanding performances of the participants were applauded by the panel of judges and dignitaries present.

The inaugural function was graced by Mafazah Sharfuddin, a research scholar at the University of Bristol, UK, as the chief guest. Mohammad Salahuddin, a wealth management coach, and Mohidine C.H., an educationalist, participated as guests of honor at the valedictory function. The Managing Director of Barakah International School, Nargis Ashraf, and other officials warmly welcomed the teams from various schools.

As the host institution, Barakah International School and College provided a professional atmosphere for students to showcase their talents and ensured that their skills were duly recognized and appreciated. The initiative aligns with the school's vision of nurturing intelligent minds and fostering holistic growth among students.

