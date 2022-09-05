  1. Home
  2. Bengaluru: Boats on roads amid heavy downpour; CM says SDRF teams dispatched

Bengaluru: Boats on roads amid heavy downpour; CM says SDRF teams dispatched

News Network
September 5, 2022

bengaluru.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 5: Boats have been deployed in Bengaluru suburbs after heavy rains pounded and inundated the city. 

The most affected areas were the IT hub regions of Electronics City, Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road, Mahadevapura, Whitefield and Bommanahalli.

Chief Minister Basavara Bommai on Monday stated that Bengaluru city has received heavy rains which extensively damaged 30 places in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones. Both the zones house major IT companies besides being home to a major chunk of IT professionals.

"Instructions are issued to dispatch two State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) teams with 30 members in each team to the affected places. Officials are asked to drain out water from roads. Whatever is decided already will be implemented as per plan," he added.

The IT and BT company employees are facing the fury of the heavy rains for more than 10 days. Thousands of professionals were unable to reach their work places. Major companies on the Outer Ring Road stretch have asked their employees to work from their homes following major water logging problems.

The techies who got into public transport were forced to walk kilometers as buses were struck in the traffic as roads were being inundated. Those who took private vehicles were also stranded in traffic for hours.

Balagere-Panathur road in Varthur turned into a river as storm water drains are blocked. The residents of the apartments in the area were evacuated with boats.

Chief Minister Bommai also stated that he will be visiting T.K.Halli unit of Bengaluru Water Board in Mandya district that will manage drinking water supply to Bengaluru City which has been affected due to rushing of water into the unit following heavy rains on Sunday night.

"I am leaving for Mandya soon after Teachers' day function to assess the situation", he told reporters in Vidhana Soudha here on Monday.

He said BWSSB Chairman, engineers, secretary of urban development department are already sent to the unit. The officials of Mandya district are busy in draining out water from the pumping station. The situation is expected to come under control by evening. Technical team is working on the emergency mode to restart the machinery. "I will visit and give necessary instructions".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 4,2022

pak.jpg

Dubai, Sept 4: Chasing a target of 182, Mohammad Rizwan smashed 71 off 51 balls to propel Pakistan to a five-wicket win over India in an Asia Cup Super-4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium. 

Pakistan had got off to a shaky start after Babar Azam (14) was dismissed in the fourth over by Ravi Bishnoi. Fakhar Zaman too failed to leave his mark as he was dismissed on a score of 15 by Yuzvendra Chahal. Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz then stitched a crucial partnership, adding 84 runs for the third wicket. 

Both Rizwan and Nawaz (41) were dismissed in quick succession by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya, respectively. With Pakistan needing 26 off the last two overs, Bhuvneshwar leaked 19 runs in the penultimate over as the match slipper away from India's grasp. 

Earlier, Virat Kohli starred with the bat as India posted a strong total of 181 for seven in 20 overs against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup Super-4 clash. Pakistan have started off strong in the chase, with Rizwan hitting the first ball for a boundary and Babar Azam also finding the boundary in the first over.

Kohli hit a brilliant 60 off just 44 balls, hitting four boundaries and six. Kohli crossed the 50-run mark creaming a six over deep midwicket. He eventually got run out after a direct hit from the deep by Asif Ali. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had earlier given a strong start, collecting 54 runs in the first five overs. 

However, India lost an array a wickets, which slowed down their momentum in the middle overs. Ravi Bishnoi struck two important boundaries, but got a helping hand from Fakhar Zaman, as India ended their innings on a positive note. Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 29,2022

shafeeqsafwan.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 29: In two separate tragic incidents, two college students lost their lives when their motorbikes met with accidents in different places in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district today morning. 

The deceased are: Muhammad Shafeeq (20), son of K M Aboobakar, a resident of Karaya Mariyala in Belthangady taluk, and Muhammad Safwan (19), son of Ibrahim Khandiga, resident of Kalleri Kuppetti in Belthangady taluk. 

Both the victims are said to be relatives of each other. 

Shafeeq was a 2nd year BBA student at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, while Safwan was a student of an Industrial Training Institute at Thumbey near Mangaluru. 

Shafeeq was on his way to college when his motorbike collided with another two-wheeler at Punjalakatte. Two others, travelling in the other bike also suffered critical injuries in the mishap. 

It is learnt that he normally used to go to college by bus. However, today he was heading to Mangaluru by motorbike.

Meanwhile, Safwan met with an accident when he was returning after dropping his father to his place of work at around 9:30 a.m. today. His motorbike was knocked down by a speeding tipper at near Kuppetti under the limits of Uppinangady police station. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 24,2022

telangana.jpg

Riyadh: The Haramain Sharifain has strongly condemned the controversial remarks made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s MLA Raja Singh against Prophet Muhammad.

Haramain Sharifain, an online news medium which presents updates from the Two Holy Mosques, in a statement on Tuesday condemned the blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad by the Goshamahal MLA, a member of India’s ruling BJP.

Haramain called upon international organizations to stop elements that create communal tensions and takes steps to prevent the spread of Islamophobia and maintain religious harmony.

On Tuesday morning, Raja Singh was arrested by the Hyderabad police for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a “comedy video” that he released on YouTube, late on Monday.

After the release of the video, protests erupted in the city against Raja Singh. Complaints were filed at various police stations against the BJP MLA, forcing the police to register FIRs follwoing which he was arrested.

Singh was also suspended from the BJP for violating party rules.

Scores of people, especially in the Old City, took to the streets demanding his arrest.

After his arrest, he was presented before a magistrate, however, was granted bail by the Nampally Court based on technical grounds and error on part of the police.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.