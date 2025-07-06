  1. Home
  2. Beware of ‘embassy verification scam’! NRI student’s father in Udupi loses over ₹1 lakh

Beware of ‘embassy verification scam’! NRI student’s father in Udupi loses over ₹1 lakh

coastaldigest.com news network
July 7, 2025

Udupi, July 7: In yet another instance of targeted cyber fraud, a 25-year-old student from Udupi, currently pursuing his master’s degree in Dublin, Ireland, and his father lost over ₹1 lakh to a scamster impersonating an Indian Embassy official.

The victim, Sandesh, who has been studying in Ireland since 2024, received a call on June 30 around 6:05 PM from an unknown person claiming to be an official from the Indian Embassy. The caller warned Sandesh that his Irish Residence Permit (IRP) application had a discrepancy in his date of birth. He further threatened that unless corrected immediately, his passport would be placed under the "Yellow group," leading to potential legal consequences.

Panicked and trusting the caller, Sandesh shared scanned copies of his Aadhaar card, birth certificate, and voter ID to an email address provided by the fraudster. The caller then instructed him to transfer money in phases for "verification purposes," assuring him it would be refunded.

Sandesh transferred ₹58,533 from his own Paytm account. When he hit his transaction limit, he contacted his father, Srikant (66), who resides in Kinnimulki, Udupi. Without suspecting foul play, Srikant transferred ₹33,588.10 via Paytm and ₹67,075.60 via Google Pay — bringing the total amount lost to ₹1,00,663.70.

The family became suspicious when the caller demanded more money. Realizing they had been scammed, they lodged a complaint at Udupi Town Police Station, which has now registered a case under Section 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

Police and cybersecurity experts are urging Indian students abroad and their families to be cautious when dealing with unsolicited calls, especially those that demand urgent payments or sensitive personal data.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 4,2025

afghnarussia.jpg

Moscow, July 4: Russia has officially recognized the Taliban government as Afghanistan's rightful government, the first country to do so nearly four years since the extremists took power. The action is a diplomatic victory for the Taliban and underscores Russia's increasing influence in Central Asia and South Asia, the New York Times reported.

In a statement on X, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov conveyed the Kremlin's acknowledgement during a meeting in Kabul with Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The Russian Foreign Ministry declared the move would provide "impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation" in trade, energy, and infrastructure.

A diplomatic win for the Taliban

The formal acknowledgment is a major victory for the Taliban. In spite of repeated attempts at rapprochement, the movement had not managed to gain legitimacy, since Western and most Islamic countries had maintained diplomatic ties at a bare minimum.

However, with time, attitudes have changed globally. With the Taliban firmly in place and with no sign of internal collapse, different countries have begun exploring pragmatic contacts, albeit short of recognition. The Russian step is a continuation of those steps, following China's infrastructure overtures, India's resumption of visa grants, and low-key diplomatic moves by Germany and others.

"Such acknowledgment by Russia provides not only diplomatic legitimacy but also bargaining power for the Taliban to demand more action from unwilling countries," according to Tom Ramage, Brussels-based foreign policy analyst.

The designation is the culmination of heightened ties between Moscow and Kabul over the past few years. In April, Russia's supreme court removed the Taliban from its official list of terrorist organizations, a designation that had been in place more than two decades previously. That move set the stage for more collaboration on security, notably against the Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K, which has become a common threat to both regimes.

ISIS-K launched a vicious attack in March 2024 against a Moscow-region concert hall that killed over 130. The group also targeted the Russian Embassy in Kabul in the past, giving Moscow all the more impetus to assist the Taliban in counterterrorism and intelligence efforts.

Russia's Foreign Ministry emphasized that enhanced cooperation would include energy, agriculture, and transport infrastructure. Moscow is keen on better access to Afghan mineral wealth and trade routes linking Central Asia with South Asia and beyond.

A change in the international landscape

While Russia's move is singular in that it was the only complete recognition, it is one aspect of a broader rebalancing of foreign relations towards Afghanistan. China has pledged to extend its Belt and Road infrastructure projects into the country, and the United Arab Emirates and Iran remain two of Afghanistan's largest trade partners.

Germany, in turn, is considering a deal with the Taliban to deport Afghan nationals residing illegally in Germany. Though not an official recognition, it does acknowledge the de facto rule of the Taliban over the state machinery.

The United States is also firmly opposed to recognition, pointing to the continued oppression of women by the Taliban, such as banning girls from schooling beyond sixth grade and restricting the employment of women. US officials have also rejected any effort to release Afghan central bank funds unless there are concrete human rights guarantees.

A complicated history

Russia's move has a historic significance. The Soviet Union had invaded Afghanistan in 1979 and engaged in a long, harsh conflict with US-supported mujahedeen fighters for a decade, killing almost 15,000 Soviet troops. Now, Moscow is seeking influence in the area through diplomacy, not military might, trying to fill a void left by the United States after it withdrew from the country in 2021.

Foreign Minister Muttaqi welcomed the recognition as "an opportunity for other countries to follow." The Taliban hopes it will lead to greater economic investment and increased legitimacy, though obstacles remain. While Russia welcomed the Taliban, most of the world still denies it legitimacy in its form of government, and aid only comes in under tight controls.

As Moscow makes a comeback as an international player and Kabul looks for partners willing to ignore its human rights abuses, Thursday's statement marks a turning point in the geopolitics of post-US Afghanistan.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 5,2025

school.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, July 5: In a significant step towards expanding bilingual education in Karnataka, the state government has approved the introduction of English medium sections in 115 government schools in Dakshina Kannada and 45 schools in Udupi. The approvals are part of a broader plan to launch English instruction in 4,134 government primary schools across the state starting from the 2025–26 academic year.

This move aims to enhance English language skills among students in rural and semi-urban areas without displacing Kannada as the foundational medium of instruction.

Dakshina Kannada: Bilingual Schools Rise to 238

With the addition of 115 new schools, Dakshina Kannada now has a total of 238 government schools offering bilingual instruction. Previously, the district had received approvals in phases:

2019–20: 48 schools
2020–21: 34 schools
2024–25: 38 schools
2025–26 (new): 115 schools

Taluk-wise breakup of new approvals:
Bantwal – 20
Belthangady – 16
Mangaluru North – 15
Mangaluru South – 16
Moodbidri – 15
Puttur – 18
Sullia – 15

Separate sections for Kannada and English medium will be operated based on student demand, and trained teachers will be deployed accordingly. The district currently has 892 government schools in total.

Schools were selected based on enrolment numbers, with the highest-enrolled schools in each taluk prioritized.

Udupi: 45 Schools to Introduce English Sections

In Udupi district, 45 schools from the Kundapur, Byndoor, and Karkala zones have been cleared to begin English medium instruction alongside Kannada. According to Block Education Officer Shobha Shetty, these schools will start implementing English sections within this academic year itself, with support from SDMCs and local communities.

Kundapur Zone includes schools in Gangolli, Haladi, Moodlakatte, and Kodi.

Byndoor Zone includes schools in Tarapathi, Hemmadi, Kodery, and Medical Uppunda.

Karkala Zone includes schools in Ajekaru Marne, Jarkala, Kairabetta, and others.

“The government order has been received. English instruction will begin this year using available infrastructure. Additional facilities will be added in phases,” said BEO Shobha Shetty.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 6,2025

Mangaluru, July 6: The Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two more key accused in a massive overseas job visa scam that duped nearly 300 job seekers and siphoned off over ₹4.5 crore.

With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals held in the case has now risen to three.

Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H identified the two newly arrested as: Dilshad Abdul Sattar Khan (45), a resident of Navi Mumbai, and Sahukari Kishore Kumar, alias Anil Patil (34), from Dombivli, Thane district, Maharashtra.

How the Scam Worked

According to the police, the accused opened an office in Bendoorwell, Mangaluru, under the name: Hireglow Elegant Overseas International (OPC) Pvt Ltd

Using newspaper advertisements and false promises of guaranteed overseas jobs, the suspects allegedly lured hundreds of job seekers. Victims were charged hefty amounts for visa processing and placement services, none of which materialized.

Investigations revealed that at least 289 individuals were defrauded, with the total loss amounting to approximately ₹4.5 crore. No genuine visas were issued to any of the victims.

Legal Action and Previous Arrest

The case is being pursued under sections 316(2), 318(4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and was initially registered at the Mangaluru East Police Station.

Earlier, police had arrested Masiwulla Khan, a Mumbai-based accomplice, who is currently in judicial custody. The latest arrests are believed to be of the prime accused in the case.

More Arrests Likely

Both newly arrested suspects were produced before a magistrate and have been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Police have not ruled out more arrests, as the investigation continues into the full extent of the racket and whether more victims or agents are involved.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.