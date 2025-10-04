  1. Home
  2. Beware of ‘Halaal Investment’ Scams: Udupi Woman Duped of ₹4.2 Lakh via Instagram

Beware of 'Halaal Investment' Scams: Udupi Woman Duped of ₹4.2 Lakh via Instagram

October 4, 2025

Udupi: A 39-year-old woman from Udupi has reportedly lost ₹4.20 lakh in an online investment fraud linked to an Instagram page named “Afreen Halaal Investment.”

In her complaint, Nazia stated that on December 31, while searching online for job opportunities, she came across the Instagram profile promoting so-called halaal trading opportunities with promises of high returns. The page featured slick video ads and screenshots of “successful investors,” allegedly showing large profits.

Intrigued, Nazia contacted the account and was soon added to WhatsApp, where the accused persuaded her to start investing. She initially transferred ₹2,000 through a QR code shared by the scammer.

When she inquired about her profits, she was told that “tax charges” needed to be paid before withdrawal. The accused further lured her with promises of higher returns on larger investments. Trusting these claims, Nazia made multiple transfers — eventually sending ₹4.20 lakh in total.

After receiving the money, the scammer stopped responding to her messages and calls. Realizing she had been duped, Nazia filed a complaint with the Udupi Town Police Station.

A case has been registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. Police investigations are underway to trace the accused.

October 4,2025

hospital.jpg

Kasaragod: Aster DM Healthcare, one of India’s leading healthcare providers, has inaugurated Aster MIMS Kasaragod, a 264-bed multispecialty hospital designed to transform healthcare access and quality across Northern Kerala.

The hospital was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, in the presence of Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare. The ceremony was graced by Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.

Spanning 2.1 lakh sq. ft. and housing 31 specialties, Aster MIMS Kasaragod will serve as a regional hub for advanced medical and surgical care. The facility will also generate over 600 employment opportunities and feature a team of 60+ globally trained doctors, reinforcing Aster’s commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare.

“It is heartening to see Aster take another important step in Kerala,” said Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Hon’ble Chief Minister. “Aster has earned the trust of the people through its decades of service, and I’m confident Kasaragod will now benefit from the same standards of excellence.”

“Aster’s new hospital brings world-class healthcare closer to the people of this region,” said Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka. “It continues to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in both Kerala and Karnataka.”

“Our mission is to deliver affordable, quality healthcare to every community we serve,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare. “With Aster MIMS Kasaragod, we bring advanced technologies, expert care, and compassion to Northern Kerala.”

The hospital is the first in the region to introduce 1.5 Tesla MRI and 160-Slice CT technology. It also offers advanced cardiac and vascular interventions, ECMO/ECLS support, and specialized snakebite and Hemadsorption therapy.

Equipped with 44 ICU beds, 16 NICU beds, 7 major operation theatres, and a 24/7 Emergency Department with 20 dedicated beds, Aster MIMS Kasaragod ensures comprehensive, round-the-clock care for patients of all ages.

With this launch, Aster DM Healthcare strengthens its presence in Kerala, reaffirming its legacy of trust, innovation, and compassionate care for communities across the region.

October 2,2025

gandhiRSS.jpg

New Delhi: With the RSS completing 100 years, the Congress on Thursday cited excerpts from a book to claim that Mahatma Gandhi described the Sangh as a "communal body with a totalitarian outlook".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Pyarelal was one of Gandhi's closest aides, being part of his personal staff for almost three decades, and became his secretary after the death of Mahadev Desai in 1942.

"Pyarelal's books on Mahatma Gandhi have become standard reference works. In 1956, he published the first volume of his book "Mahatma Gandhi: The Last Phase" that was brought out by Navajivan Publishing House, Ahmedabad. It carried a long introduction by the President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad, as well as an endorsement by the Vice President Dr. S. Radhakrishnan," Ramesh said.

The second volume appeared two years later, he said.

"On page 440 of the second volume, Pyarelal writes of a conversation between Mahatma Gandhi and one of his colleagues in which the Father of the Nation describes the RSS as a 'communal body with a totalitarian outlook'," the Congress leader said, adding that this conversation took place on September 12, 1947.

Five months later, then Union home minister Sardar Patel banned the RSS, he said.

Ramesh also shared a screenshot of the passage from the book which states that Gandhi characterised the RSS as a "communal body with a totalitarian outlook".

In a post on X on Wednesday, Ramesh said, "The PM has spoken much of the RSS this morning. Is he even aware of what Sardar Patel wrote to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on July 18, 1948?" The Congress leader shared extracts from a letter Patel wrote to Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

In the letter, Patel said, "As regards the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha, the case relating to Gandhi ji's murder is sub-judice and I should not like to say anything about the participation of the two organisations, but our reports do confirm that, as a result of the activities of these two bodies, particularly the former, an atmosphere was created in the country in which such a ghastly tragedy became possible."

"The activities of the RSS constituted a clear threat to the existence of the government and the State. Our reports show that those activities, despite the ban, have not died down. Indeed, as time has marched on, the RSS circles are becoming more defiant and are indulging in their subversive activities in an increasing measure."

In another post, Ramesh said, "Sardar Patel addressed a massive public gathering in Jaipur on December 19, 1948, and spoke forcefully on the RSS." Participating in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here on Wednesday, PM Modi said the organisation never displayed any bitterness despite several attacks on it as it continued to work on the principle of nation first.

September 24,2025

SLbhyrappa.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 24: The literary landscape of Karnataka is marked by the passing of renowned Kannada novelist, Dr. Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa, at the age of 94. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Saraswati Samman, Bhyrappa was a prolific writer whose works were known for their controversial and historical themes.

Born in the Hassan district, Bhyrappa’s early life was one of hardship, shaping a writer who would go on to meticulously research and craft novels that resonated with a vast readership. His novels, including classics like Parva and Vamshavruksha, became bestsellers in Kannada and were widely translated, establishing him as a prominent figure in modern Indian literature. His work has been the subject of numerous academic dissertations and has been included in university curricula.

While his literary achievements are undeniable, Bhyrappa's work and views have also been at the center of considerable controversy. Novels like Aavarana, which demonized Muslims, drew sharp criticism for their portrayal of certain historical figures and were accused of promoting a particular ideological viewpoint. His stance on various social and historical issues, including his public debates with fellow litterateurs like Girish Karnad and U.R. Ananthamurthy, often placed him in the midst of heated public discourse.

Despite the debates surrounding his work, S.L. Bhyrappa's influence on Kannada literature and his ability to engage a wide audience on complex subjects remain a significant part of his legacy. His death marks the end of a long and complex chapter in the state's literary history.

