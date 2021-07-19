  1. Home
Bhatkal youth, abandoned by employers in Iran for 19 months, seeks help

News Network
July 19, 2021

Bhatkal, July 19: A Karnataka youth, who has been working as a seafarer on a cargo ship in Iran has been stranded at the port for more than 19 months. 31-year-old Yaseen Shah, resident of Bhatkal, has not had any contact for the last six months with either the owners of the ship or the agency that got him the job. The situation has forced Yaseen Shah to live near the dock of the Khorramshahr port in Iran.

Yaseen landed in Iran in January 2020 and started working as a seafarer on a cargo ship that was anchored at Iran port. But the ship never left the anchor though movement of other cargo ships had resumed after the pandemic situation had improved.

With no VISA in hand, not paid salary for the entire one year, Yaseen tried everything he could do to get his due.

“I have loaned nearly Rs 6 lakh to get a degree and reach Iran. I have also paid money to the agency which offered me a job as a seafarer for 200 $ per month. But when I reached Iran the agreement was changed by the Iranian agency. Most of the Indians who come here as seafarers are often duped as the agreement will be in the Parsian language. As I knew little but of Parsian I objected to the agreement letter which stated that my salary is now 150 dollars. As I was in need of money I agreed to the job, but still I was not paid after one year,” Yaseen Shah was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

“For the last six months I have not even been offered any ration or assistance from the ship owners and the agency. I have been eating food from the other ships that are docked in the port. The company offered me an air ticket to India six months ago but refused to pay my wages for an entire year. I decided to stay and fight as many Indian boys are being duped this way. A man from Tamil Nadu took the air ticket and left India without worrying about the unpaid wages. I have contacted the Indian consulate and other organisations explaining the plight of seafarers,” he said.

Several organisations from India and abroad have been trying to help Yaseen. Shirali Shaikh Muzaffer, Founder President of Aim India Forum said that a contact was established with the Indian Embassy in Iran.

“But so far it's not been helpful. The officials have asked us to consult the shipping company owners. The company has three partners who are having a rift due to which many seafarers including Yaseen are not paid their wages. We have also provided the details and contact numbers of agents and ship owners to the Embassy. We are demanding early intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs so that a stranded Indian can be brought back to his home with his wages paid,” he said.

News Network
July 15,2021

Bengaluru, July 15: Defending former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration, KPCC President D K Shivakumar stated that the Congress leader had implemented 95% of the promises made in the party's manifesto during the assembly polls and thus remained true to words. "Let state BJP President come for a debate on this," he dared. 

He was reacting to state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel's allegations on Siddaramaiah's administration on Thursday. He said that Siddaramaiah, who took charge as chief minister on Basava Jayanti, had fulfilled most promises made during the polls and he had given good administration. "But musical chair contest is going on for the chief mister post within BJP," he taunted. 

Referring to the fuel price hike, he said the party staged the first phase of protest against it recently. "Common people would suffer further if the price is not reduced.  The discussions on the next level of agitation are going on at the national level," he said. He added that he would hold a meeting with state leaders soon, and also made it clear that the party would intensify its agitation.  

He said that many communities are in deep trouble due to the pandemic and lockdown. "People of many communities including Banjara are in deep trouble. But the government is not bothered about them," he said. He is visiting tandas to know their woes.

News Network
July 14,2021

Bahrain has added more countries to its Red List, and passengers arriving from these countries are prohibited from entry unless they are citizens or residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This includes passengers who have transited through any of those countries at any point in the preceding 14 days.

Passengers eligible for entry must present a negative PCR certificate, with a QR code, administered within 48 hours of their departure, undergo further testing upon arrival, and on their 10th day of mandatory quarantine. Payment for testing may be made on arrival or through the 'Be Aware Bahrain' application.

For travellers' convenience, designated quarantine centres licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) are available. Passengers with an address in Bahrain, registered in their name or the name of an immediate family member, may complete their 10-day mandatory quarantine at that residence. Passengers aged six and below are exempt from these requirements.

All other travel procedures for arrivals from non-Red List countries remain in place.

Red List countries:
Newly added:
>Republic of Mozambique
>Republic of the Union of Myanmar
>Republic of Zimbabwe
>People's Republic of Mongolia
>Republic of Namibia
>The United States of Mexico
>The Republic of Tunisia
>The Islamic Republic of Iran
>The Republic of South Africa
>The Republic of Indonesia
>The Republic of Iraq
>The Republic of the Philippines
>The Republic of Panama
>The Kingdom of Malaysia
>The Republic of Uganda
>The Dominican Republic

Existing countries
>The Republic of India
>The Republic of Islamic Pakistan
>Socialist Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka
>People's Republic of Bangladesh
>Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal
>Socialist Republic of Vietnam

