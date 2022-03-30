BJP slams Kiran Mazumdar for remark against communal divide; Karnataka CM asks people to show restraint

  1. Home
News Network
March 31, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 31: After Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flagged “growing religious divide” in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday asked everyone to show “restraint” and solve their issues through talks.

“At no cost should peace and law-and-order be disrupted. All should cooperate. Karnataka is known for peace and progress. This shouldn't be affected,” Bommai told reporters when asked to comment on Mazumdar-Shaw's tweet.

On Wednesday night, Mazumdar-Shaw asked Bommai to check communal developments, making her the first major corporate voice to speak out.

“Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion. If IT/BT became communal it would destroy our global leadership,” she wrote, urging Bommai to “please resolve this growing religious divide”.

Mazumdar-Shaw followed it up with another tweet: “Our CM is a very progressive leader. I am sure he will resolve this issue soon.”

Bommai acknowledged that several issues had come to the fore of late. “For instance, the uniform for schoolchildren got settled with the High Court’s judgement. On all other issues, my appeal to the people concerned is that we’ve been living together by following our beliefs. Before going public, everyone should use restraint, maintain peace and order. Several social problems that are raised can be solved with talks,” he said.

Mazumdar-Shaw was reacting to news on Muslim traders being kept away from temples, following calls by Hindu groups. The government has cited Muzrai rules framed in 2002 stating no space near a temple can be leased to non-Hindus.

BJP attacks

Mazumdar-Shaw's tweet drew a sharp response from BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Thursday. “Good to see Kiran Shaw wake up to the religious divide in Karnataka. Did she speak up when a belligerent minority sought to prioritise Hijab over education or Congress framed rules excluding non-Hindus from Hindu institutions. She helped Congress draft their manifesto. Explains?” he said in a tweet, attaching a copy of the 2002 Muzrai rules.

“It is unfortunate to see people like Kiran Shaw impose their personal, politically coloured opinion, and conflate it with India’s leadership in the IT/BT sector,” Malviya said. “Rahul Bajaj once said something similar for Gujarat, it is today a leading automobile manufacturing hub. Go figure…”

Mazumdar-Shaw lamented that "vested interests" had hijacked the issue. "I am confident our CM Bommai will resolve the matter peacefully. I am a proud kannadiga n don’t want to see these incidents detract from economic progress. All parties need to work towards this (sic)," she said.

News Network
March 18,2022

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has come to the defence of the Gandhi family, saying they alone cannot be held responsible for the party's recent losses in the Assembly polls.

"The Gandhis offered to step down, but it was not accepted by the CWC. So, what is our option now? We need to speed up the process to elect a new Congress president. But the earliest that that can happen is August. But what do we do between now and August? Till then we, including me, believe that Mrs Gandhi is leading the charge," Chidambaram told NDTV in an interview.

He also said that the party would be open to alliances as a junior member on a state-by-state basis, such as with the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab or with the TMC in West Bengal, as it needs to make adjustments in order to beat the BJP. "If you fight the BJP state-by-state, it will be possible to defeat it," Chidambaram said.

Saying that the Gandhis accepted responsibility and should not be blamed for the party's losses in the Assembly elections, Chidambaram said: "Nobody is running away from responsibility. But the responsibility lies with everybody in a leadership position, be it at the block, district, state and AICC (All India Congress Committee) level. It is not enough to say that the AICC leadership is responsible".

The Group of 23 leaders in the Congress recently called for "inclusive leadership" within the party, which is seeing its political footprint reduce with each election. The call resulted in a major backlash from within the party itself, with senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleging that the G-23 leaders were attempting to break the party by continuing to hold meetings even after the CWC had discussed 'all' issues during its recent meeting.

Chidambaram said that the party would have full-time leadership in August, and that "all they can do" is take necessary and comprehensive reforms in the party organisation by then.

"I hope there will not be a split. Everyone should go back and rebuild party units," Chidambaram told the publication.

Chidambaram, however, conceded there were "serious deficiencies" in the party, "which I have pointed out, which others have pointed out like Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad. Organisational weaknesses."

News Network
March 27,2022

US President Joe Biden has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be deposed. He made a direct appeal to the Russian people during a speech in Warsaw, where he had met for talks with high-ranking Ukrainian officials on Saturday.

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden declared at the end of an emotionally overwrought speech in the Polish capital’s Royal Castle. While he has previously denounced Putin as a “war criminal” and a “dictator,” and lobbed at him all manner of other geopolitical insults, this was his first recorded demand that the president be removed from office.

Biden also spoke directly to “the Russian people,” insisting that despite weeks of punishing sanctions and forcing hundreds of American and European-based companies to pull out of the country, “you, the Russian people, are not our enemy.”

He then attempted to liken Ukrainians fighting “Russian aggression” to the Soviet Union defending itself from Nazi Germany in World War II.

Biden spoke more sternly to Russian leaders, warning them not to “even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory,” due to the “sacred obligation” the alliance has under Article 5, its mutual defense treaty.

News Network
March 25,2022

Mandya, Mar 25: Bibi Muskan Khan, who shot to fame after she stood her ground against saffron scarf-wearing miscreants who chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and demanded that she take off her hijab, had to helplessly skip her semester exams on Thursday due to security and hijab reasons. 

Muskan's father Mohammad Husen said that his daughter will not write the remaining exams as well due to the lack of cooperation by the college. 

"The high court has dashed our hopes that our children would be allowed to wear the hijab and attend classes and exams. We asked the college to allow our daughter to wear the hijab and sit for the exam. But they did not," he said. He said he would admit Muskan to a college where the hijab is allowed.

College authorities, however, defended their stance. "We have to follow the court's judgment and the government's directives," said an official.

AP Gnana Prakash, University of Mysore registrar (evaluation), said examinations are on for third and fifth-semester students.

