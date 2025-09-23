  1. Home
  2. BJP stages protest against poor condition of roads across Karnataka

BJP stages protest against poor condition of roads across Karnataka

News Network
September 24, 2025

Bengaluru: Opposition BJP on Wednesday held protests in various parts of Karnataka, including capital city Bengaluru, targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the pothole menace and the poor condition of the roads across the state.

While in Bengaluru, BJP leaders held demonstrations by filling potholes, in various other parts of the state 'rasta roko' (road blockade) protests were held, party sources said.

Protests are being held in almost all assembly segments, they said.

The protest in Bengaluru's Yelahanka was led by MLA S R Vishwanath. Former legislators and leaders staged a demonstration by filling potholes in the party's north Bengaluru region.

The Congress government in the state is facing intense criticism from various sections over the condition of roads in the state, especially those in Bengaluru that are riddled with potholes.

After drawing criticism for the poor state of roads in the city, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has set a one-month deadline for authorities to ensure that all the potholes are fixed and the roads are in good condition.

Several prominent people, including industry veterans in Bengaluru like former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had recently urged the state government to immediately intervene.

The outrage against the condition of roads gained momentum following online trucking platform BlackBuck deciding to move the company out of its current location at Bellandur on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing commuting and road infrastructure issues.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said the pothole issue is there across the country, including the national capital New Delhi and the road that leads to Prime Minister's residence, and projecting in the media as if the issue is there only in Karnataka is not right.

Shivakumar, who is also the minister in charge of Bengaluru development, said that the government has the duty and the responsibility to fix the issue, and it is working on it. "Work is on daily to fill about thousand potholes in each corporation (5 corporations in Bengaluru)," he said.

He also hit out at the BJP for not maintaining the roads while in power and raising the issue now, keeping civic body polls in mind.

Earlier, the Deputy CM had said that the city is set for a major push in road development with Rs 1,100 crore allocated for repair and construction.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 11,2025

Kalaburagi, Sept 11: A mild earthquake of magnitude 2.3 struck in Sirachand Gram Panchayat of Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Thursday. The tremor was felt at 8.17 am with an epicentre 0.5 km of Jawalga village coming under Alur Gram Panchayat of Aland taluk.

The intensity observed is low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 20-25 kms from the epicentre.

This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low though there might be local vibrations felt, the officials of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said.

Pointing out that the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map, they asserted that the people need not panic as the magnitude and intensity observed are low.

District In-Charge Minister Priyank Kharge said that Department of Mines and Geology officials, tahsildar, and police officials have visited the site and conducted an inspection.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 24,2025

israel.jpg

A growing global movement is demanding that Israel be banned from world football, as the death toll of Palestinian athletes under Israeli bombardment continues to mount.

Fourteen-year-old Mohammed Ramez Al-Sultan, a youth player at Gaza’s Al-Hilal Club, was killed alongside 14 family members in an Israeli airstrike last week. Just days earlier, fellow Al-Hilal player Malik Abu Al-Amaren was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces while waiting for food aid. Suleiman al-Obeid, the “Palestinian Pelé,” and Mohammed Barakat, the “Legend of Khan Younis,” were also among dozens of football stars killed in Israel’s ongoing assault.

According to the Palestine Football Association (PFA), Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 774 members of the sports community, including 355 football players, while many others remain missing under rubble. In December, Gaza’s main football stadium was even turned into a detention and torture camp by Israeli forces.

The destruction of sports infrastructure and indiscriminate killing of athletes has fueled outrage worldwide. A new campaign, “Game Over Israel,” launched with a billboard in New York’s Times Square, calls on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel, as they did with Russia just four days after its invasion of Ukraine.

The initiative has gained backing from football icons like Eric Cantona, Gary Lineker, Walter Zenga, as well as public figures including Liam Cunningham, Yanis Varoufakis, and Richard Falk. They accuse FIFA of hypocrisy for tolerating genocide while preaching fair play.

Cantona noted: “We are now more than 700 days into genocide, yet Israel still plays. Why the double standards? FIFA and UEFA must suspend Israel, and clubs everywhere must refuse to play them.”

Governments and football associations are also joining in: Spain’s Prime Minister has called for Israeli teams to be banned, Italy’s Coaches’ Association has urged suspension, and Norway pledged to donate proceeds from its match against Israel to Gaza aid.

Despite repeated appeals from the PFA, FIFA continues to stall, handing the issue to committees instead of taking decisive action. FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has been widely condemned for political coziness with pro-Israel allies, ignoring the bloodshed in Gaza.

Supporters of the boycott say football can be the cultural domino that triggers wider isolation of Israel. As campaign manager Ashish Prashar put it: “Football is the first domino. There should be no normalization in abnormal times.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 11,2025

parameshwar.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 11: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has landed in controversy after being spotted at an event reportedly organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP’s student wing.

The event marked the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Abbakka, the 16th-century Tuluva queen of the Chowta dynasty who resisted Portuguese invaders and is often hailed as one of India’s earliest women freedom fighters.

Reacting to criticism, Parameshwara clarified on Tuesday that he had not “consciously” attended any ABVP function. “I am a true Congressman and will die as a Congressman. People have known my politics for 35 years… my ideological commitment to Congress is unquestionable. I don’t have to prove it again and again,” he told reporters.

Explaining further, he said: “When I went to Tiptur for a review meeting, a procession was passing through. I learnt it was in honour of Rani Abbakka. I stopped and paid tribute. That was not an ABVP programme, and I didn’t know who the organiser was.”

The explanation came after BJP leaders accused him of playing “soft Hindutva” politics. BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari mocked the Congress for “bleeding leaders” who are unhappy with Rahul Gandhi’s “anti-India rhetoric.”

He also linked the row to a previous controversy when Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar sang the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem in the Assembly last month, sparking criticism within the Congress. Though Shivakumar apologised, the incident reflected the factional rift in the state unit of the party.

Congress MLA H.D. Ranganath later defended Shivakumar, saying: “It is about saluting the land that gave you birth. There is nothing wrong.” But party insiders admit the issue underscored ongoing tensions over Shivakumar’s chief ministerial ambitions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.