  2. BJP top brass in Karnataka attempt to pacify furious party workers after fresh murder

News Network
July 28, 2022

Mangaluru, July 28: The BJP leadership in Karnataka is trying to grapple with the backlash against its state top brass after the brutal killing of youth leader Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.

In the aftermath of the murder in the party stronghold of Dakshina Kannada, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced late on Wednesday night that he is cancelling the first-year anniversary celebrations of his government. 

A tense atmosphere continues to prevail in Sullia and surrounding areas even though no fresh untoward incident was reported on Thursday.

Anger and grief were writ large on the faces of youth workers who gathered for the funeral procession of the slain leader on Wednesday.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is also the local MP, was at the receiving end of the fury as agitators punctured his car and almost toppled it. He managed to leave with the help of the police.

“We will give a befitting reply by arresting all the accused involved in the murder,” Kateel said.

The crowd shouted slogans against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhar Bhat, calling him a ‘dongi’ (cheat). Minister V Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of Dakshina Kannada, Fisheries Minister S Angara and Puttur MLA Sanjeev Matandoor were asked to go back by the crowd.

The conspiracy behind Nettar's murder at Bellare will be revealed and justice will be ensured, Kateel said, adding he will convince the workers who resigned to reconsider their decision.

Kateel's car was blocked for about half an hour before he could move with police security. Kateel said the party is answerable to the workers and the government will take swift action to nab the culprits and expose the conspiracy behind the murder. He said the reported links of the murder to Kerala will also be investigated.

A section of youth workers of the party in Chikkamagaluru announced on Wednesday that they were resigning as the party had failed to protect its own cadre.

The assailants who had attacked Nettar had come on Tuesday night on a motorbike with a Kerala registration number. Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar also assuaged the feelings of party workers, saying seven people have already been taken into custody and the conspiracy behind the murder will be revealed soon.

The government is aware of the anguish of party workers and will take swift action to arrest the culprits, he said.

The incident has also threatened to take a communal turn with suspicions being raised by right-wing outfits that the murder is in retaliation for another killing of a youth belonging to minority community in the same locality recently.

July 17,2022

Bengaluru, July 17: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has said the Centre has given a target of eradicating malaria by 2030 but the state government has taken it as a challenge to make the State malaria-free by 2025.

The Health Minister said creating awareness among people is key to fighting malaria and other vector-borne diseases. He instructed officials to travel to districts with high malaria cases and encourage people to take preventive measures to avoid the disease.

Speaking at the workshop organised by the state health department, Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA) and the Asia Pacific Malaria Elimination Network (APMEN) on 'Accelerating towards a Malaria Free Karnataka by 2025' Minister Sudhakar said, the government requires the support of non-governmental organisations and the public in addition to government programmes.

"There were no proper testing facilities for malaria earlier and in the 1980s and 1990s, we started testing for malaria whenever someone caught a fever. With such testing and awareness programs among communities, the number of cases has drastically come down. To fight any disease, creating awareness in society is very important," he said.

The Chief Minister said a total of 1,86,532 malaria cases were detected across the country in 2020. Karnataka accounted for only 1,701 cases which is just 0.9 per cent of cases in the country.

"Generally, cases of malaria and dengue increase during the monsoon season and currently there has been very heavy rain in 13 districts of Karnataka. Due to the rain, waterlogging occurs in unused buckets, unused tyres, empty coconut shells etc is the breeding ground for mosquitoes which act as vectors to transmit these diseases. A total of 1,86,532 malaria cases were detected across the country in 2020. Karnataka accounted for only 1,701 cases which is just 0.9% of cases in the country. A total of 21 crore malaria cases were detected across the world this year and out of this 6.27 lakh people have fallen victim," he said.

"I congratulate all the health officials and staff for keeping malaria cases under control in Karnataka," Sudhakar said.

The Chief Minister further said malaria should not be taken lightly as the monsoon season is a challenging period.

"Only 100 malaria cases have been recorded in the past six months. However, monsoon season is a challenging period and we are seeing an uptick in the number of malaria cases in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. we are witnessing an increase in cases in areas that have proximity to forests," the health minister said.

Dr Sudhakar said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's vision of Nava Karnataka can be realised only if we achieve a healthy Karnataka.

"In addition to malaria, we also have to eradicate tuberculosis. The union government has given a target of eradicating malaria by 2030. However, we have taken it as a challenge and we will take measures to make Karnataka malaria-free by 2025, five years before the Union government's target," he said.

"To achieve this target, we also require the support of non-governmental organisations and the public in addition to government programs. It should become every citizen's responsibility to keep their surroundings clean. A lot of awareness has to be created in this regard," he said.

He said awareness programs have to be created among communities in places that are seeing an uptick in malaria cases including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Treatment alone is not enough, rather precautionary measures need to be taken to ensure that the disease does not come back, the minister said.

"We need to be vigilant and never assume that there are no cases in districts like Kolar and Chikkaballapur just because no cases have been reported. We need to take measures to encourage communities to jointly participate in the malaria eradication effort," Sudhakar said.

July 27,2022

Mangaluru, July 27: The local administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC in Puttur, Sullia and Kadaba taluks of Dakshina Kannada district in the wake of the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha activist last night.

The prohibitory order came into force on July 27 at 6 a.m. and will last till midnight on July 28, according to an order issued by Puttur Subdivision Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan S. 

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan who visited the murder spot, said that five separate teams were already formed to trace the accused. 

“In the complaint, it is mentioned that people who came on a motorbike committed the crime. Separate teams have been formed to trace the accused. Three teams have already headed towards Kerala, Hassan and Madikeri searching for the accused,” he said.

“The investigation will be done in various angles. We are gathering evidence.  Also, we are questioning a few people in connection to the case,” the SP added.

Praveen Nettaru, 32, district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday (July 26) night. As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the recent murder of a Muslim boy in Bellare.

July 25,2022

Mumbai, July 25: The Uddhav Thackeray-led camp of Shiv Sena on Monday knocked the doors of the Supreme Court seeking a direction to stay the proceedings before the Election Commission of India on rebel leader Eknath Shinde’s group's plea. The Chief Minister Shinde-led group has asked the EC to recognise them as the real Shiv Sena.

The Thackeray group stated in its plea before the SC that the EC cannot proceed in the matter since several cases in related matters are pending before the top court.

The EC had last week asked the two camps led by Thackeray and Shinde to submit documentary evidence before it to prove they have the required numbers within the party to back their claims.

The poll panel asked the two camps to submit letters of support in the Shiv Sena's legislative and organisational departments and a written statement by August 8, 1 pm.

Shinde had welcomed the direction by the poll panel on its plea, stating that EC had written to them. Shinde said their camp will take their stand before the EC and added that they represent the real Shiv Sena as they have the support of 50 MLAs and 2/3rd of the party's MPs.

Uddhav camp's Sanjay Raut, however, said Delhi - apparently referring to the BJP-led Union government - is trying to destroy the Shiv Sena. He asserted that Uddhav Thackeray is the only leader of Shiv Sena, which was formed by Balasaheb Thackeray more than 50 years ago.

Shinde's rebellion led to the collapse of the Thackeray government last month and he took oath as CM on June 30. The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as deputy CM.

Since then, Shinde's faction has cemented its place and managed to get representatives from its camp to become the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the floor leader of the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha.

